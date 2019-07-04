Letters to the Editor July 4: Carbon pricing plans both miss. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..................................................................................................................................

Carbon tax bandwagon

The carbon tax editorial makes good points (Ottawa’s Carbon Tax Wins, Again, July 3). Greenhouse gases are without borders, so Canada should ensure provinces jointly fight to protect all Canadians, and all life.

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservatives’ Real Plan talks about taking the fight global. But it overlooks global carbon pricing. Some 40 countries already use carbon pricing, including the biggie, China, the largest emitter. The second largest emitter, due south of us, has 14 states, representing more than a quarter of the population, with carbon pricing, and several more states considering it.

Carbon fee and dividend, the basis of Canada’s price on pollution, is also the basis of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, recently introduced into the current session of the U.S. Congress. It will probably pass when the Democrats gain control of both houses and the presidency.

Imagine, China, the United States and Canada all with carbon pricing. That should facilitate trade talks, since rules for taking carbon into account, known as border adjustments, are bound to become integral.

At the 2015 conference on climate change in Paris, an international group, including 20 national governments, five subnational governments and more than 30 strategic partners, was launched to work toward a global carbon price. And in their pledges under the Paris Agreement, almost 100 countries have indicated interest in joining an international carbon pricing system.

Doesn’t this make certain politicians here look a tad short-sighted and parochial?

John Stephenson, Toronto

Climate’s true cost

Justin Ling’s op-ed proposes – albeit deferentially – that the effect on climate should be considered on all government policies and spending (Canada Ought To Start Counting For Its Climate Deficit, July 2). He noted that a Parti Québécois bill would have the Quebec environment commissioner report on progress made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with a plan for how to meet targets when not met.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Such clear and annual accountability was made for the federal government as long ago as 1990, by the standing committee on the environment and sustainability. Its report entitled No Time To Lose: The Challenge of Global Warming, with data and dire warnings, was adopted unanimously, meaning by Conservatives, Liberals and NDP members.

It specified that all government departments and agencies, as part of their budget submissions, report on the impacts on climate, direct and indirect, and set annual targets for emission reductions. Obviously, pipeline projects would have to be analyzed for their impact on emissions, not justified for any economic advantages.

A lot of time has been lost, but this exercise in counting, with transparent reporting, are badly needed.

Lynn McDonald, former NDP MP, Toronto

In defence of judges

Re Four Of Six Recent N.B. Judges Linked To Liberal Minister (July 3):

This piece is unfair to the talented New Brunswick judges who have been appointed after independent screening. Our system of judicial appointments in this country is working and often praised.

Story continues below advertisement

Featuring a critical quote from an academic from Boise State University in Idaho is a stretch. This article tarnishes Liberal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc, the judges, their families and the system.

William Trudell, chair, Canadian Council of Criminal Defence Lawyers, Toronto

Not great for all

It always amazes me how blind some people can be to the reality of this country (Canada? Almost Perfect, July 1).

In 1982, one of the two founding peoples of Canada was relegated to the status of a minority like all other minorities, and Quebec still has not become a party to the Constitution. How can a country that behaves like this with 25 per cent of its population (not to mention how it treats its Indigenous people) be said to be so marvellous is beyond me. Far from being almost perfect, Canada is flawed. It should stop bragging.

Yvan Giroux, Gatineau, Que.

Content’s not free

Artificial intelligence (AI) companies are calling on government to introduce an exception to the Copyright Act to allow copyright-protected material to be used, without compensation, to fuel future AI development (Artificial Intelligence Companies Appeal To Government For More Clarity In Copyright Act, July 1.)

Story continues below advertisement

They argue that copying and ingesting this material is essential to their business model and ability to attract new investment. However, the introduction of such an exception will disadvantage producers of the original content they want to ingest, and serve to limit investment in other intellectual property (IP) industries, such as book publishing.

Licensing offers a simple, cost-effective way to allow this type of copying and use while compensating copyright holders – those who invest in the creation of original content. AI developers use this IP to help create their IP, which they in turn monetize. No one expects AI developers to give their IP away for free. The content producers they rely on shouldn’t be expected to either.

Kate Edwards, executive director, Association of Canadian Publishers, Toronto

Seasoned employees

I was touched by Phoebe Knight’s story (Don’t Try To Tell Me That A Camp Counsellor Is Not A ‘Real Job,’ June 27).

The YMCA of Greater Toronto has, for many years, provided dozens of day camp programs offering children and teenagers from across the region a wide variety of outdoor and indoor experiences, as well as traditional overnight camp adventures at YMCA Camp Pine Crest in Muskoka. As the writer notes, these children develop skills and learn lessons that last a lifetime – all while having great fun.

I understand firsthand the versatile set of skills our camp counsellors develop over the course of planning and executing camp activities. It’s tremendously rewarding work, and the value it delivers goes both ways – to the benefit of campers and counsellors alike. The children and camp staff are indelibly enriched from a shared experience that lasts a lifetime.

Story continues below advertisement

Medhat Mahdy, president and chief executive officer, YMCA of Greater Toronto, Toronto

..................................................

Ms. Knight’s essay hit the nail on the head. I have three sons who have all benefited from the skills learned while being camp counsellors long after their days at camp ended.

Ms. Knight should clip the article to every job application that she sends out, regardless of whether she has all of the “required” qualifications. A forward-looking employer will be fortunate to take her on.

Kathy Martin, Toronto

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.