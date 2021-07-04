Open this photo in gallery Aruba Mahmud pauses at the memorial for the 4 members of a Muslim family who were run down in a terrorist attack, in London, Ont., on June 15, 2021. Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press

Re How Much More Do I Have To Do To Prove That I Belong? (First Person, June 28): Oh, Puja Bagri. How I wish I had been in line with her on the day a stranger said, “Go back to your country!”

I, with my white skin and unaccented English, would have quite happily walked over, stood beside her and told her harasser to stop the tirade. But before that, I would have turned to her and said, “I’m sorry this happened to you. Are you okay?”

There are so many issues dividing Canadians right now; can we at least agree that kindness is never wrong?

Jean Mills Guelph, Ont.

The answer to her question is nothing, our friend, absolutely nothing. The question should really be: What can we do to prove that we are deserving of her love for Canada?

To start, everyone should openly condemn racism whenever it is witnessed. It is the least we can do.

Blake Morrison Sarnia, Ont.

I feel she has nothing more to do to prove that she belongs; in fact, I feel she has more than done that. Her academic achievement and the sacrifices of her parents reflect the stories of many who have come to Canada for a better life.

I am disgusted with the comments and tirade of the woman in the store who showed ignorance, lack of good manners, insensitivity and uncouth nature. It was she who proved that she should not belong in Canada, a country which has welcomed immigrants from all corners of the earth.

We may not be perfect. We owe a lot to the industry and determination of immigrants, who have made Canada a better place with many positive contributions to all aspects of Canadian life.

Harley Auty Ancaster, Ont.

I’m sorry she ran into such a flagrantly racist individual, while surrounded by people who didn’t wish to get involved in the verbal assault on her.

I can only say that the problem isn’t hers, it’s the racist’s. Some white people haven’t done well economically in recent decades, and they find it easy to blame “immigrants” for their misfortune. I don’t have a quick cure for changing that outlook or other toxic, racist views. No one does.

She does belong in Canada and we’re lucky to have her. A lone unsettling encounter with an ignorant racist should never disabuse her of that notion.

Bill Doskoch Edmonton

I vow not to be one of those people who remain silent in the face of such terrible treatment. I hope that, should the time ever come, I will have the courage to speak up.

Margaret Young Ottawa

I’m sorry for the pain of exclusion she suffered and sorry than no one came to her aid. I fear she came up against two very Canadian precepts that many of us learned at our mothers’ knees: Don’t Make a Big Fuss and Don’t Butt In.

It would have been pointless to address her assailant. That depth of hate and anger would likely respond even more violently to a rebuke. A bystander’s helpful response would have been to come between them, to assure that of course she belongs here and has a right to speak any language she wishes. Perhaps the kind response of one person would have encouraged others and freed them from unhelpful, unsupportive reticence.

I am glad she loves this country. People like her and her family have contributed so much. She deserves to be loved back.

Jill Reville Hill Picton, Ont.

I was moved to write my first letter to the editor. I am appalled and deeply saddened to read about her experience of racism in Canada.

The worst part was the silence of the people who witnessed this ignorant attack. We should all speak up as involved citizens when we witness racism or bullying. Their words become ours if we stand by silently. Canadians should protect the kind of inclusive community where we can be proud to raise our children.

I am so very sorry for her experience. I wish I had been present to support her.

Deborah Yeates Vancouver

I finished reading this essay and began to cry. It moved me and made me angry to be a Canadian. Not one person stood up for her, letting her hear a barrage of untruths.

I will ensure that if I ever come across someone accosting an individual because of their ethnicity, I will think of the essay-writer and break my silence.

Elyse Freedman Toronto

She does not have to prove anything! Her existence is a treasure.

I cried as I read her essay. I wish I could have stood by her side and spoken to the bully and her silent accomplices.

Those who would try to humiliate and disrespect her are the sad and hurting people of our society. In their pain they lash out. Try to be compassionate. Do not suffer their umbrage and scorn. It is their howls at their own pained existences.

She belongs and she is treasured! Her dignity should be untouched by their words.

Geoff da Silva Toronto

This is not the Canada I want. If we see something wrong, we should speak up. Failure to do so makes us complicit in its continuation.

Peter Taylor Oshawa

I am a 73-year-old white, retired lawyer. Undoubtedly I am what that despicable person considers a “real” Canadian. Such ignorant racism does not reflect the vast majority of Canadians. Those disgusting comments are an indicator of that person’s own shortcomings and self-doubt.

The essay-writer is one of us. We value her and her family. By any standard, we are proud to have her as a fellow citizen. She belongs here!

D. Bruce McChesney St. Catharines, Ont.

We are all immigrants or descendants of immigrants. The essay-writer and her family sound like great Canadians. I think we are fortunate to have them as part of the Canadian family.

I am writing this because I don’t want to be part of “the silence of our friends,” and in the hope there will be so many letters like this that mine won’t be printed.

L. E. Gotham Clements Toronto

