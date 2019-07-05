Letters to the Editor July 5: Finding a border solution. Plus other letters to the editor

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com
Border solutions
Thank you for your editorial regarding the arrival of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border (How To End The Disaster At The U.S. Border, July 4).
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has launched a development program for Central America, and his ambassador in Ottawa has asked Canada to help. Indeed, Canada’s development assistance spending should increase to address root causes of migration in Central America and elsewhere.
But over the years, we have seen development prescriptions that failed to address the social consequences (including crime) of the wars of the 1980s. There were peace deals, but almost no efforts for reconciliation, reconstruction or land reform. Like the Plan Puebla Panama almost two decades ago, these development approaches focus too much on infrastructure (airports and highways) and on resource extraction (mining and hydroelectric projects). Too often, they provoke human rights abuses and ecological damage that end up displacing people.
More useful are smaller-scale efforts that encourage people to remain in their communities by creating sustainable livelihoods. Efforts to overcome corruption, extend land reform, restore peace, and protect the rights of Indigenous communities and women must be encouraged.
Jim Hodgson, program co-ordinator, Latin America/Caribbean, The United Church of Canada, Toronto
The United States has a moral obligation to provide economic aid to Central American migrants and their home country, given its history of devastating interference in those countries – a fact which most Americans seem to have forgotten.
Leslie McIntosh, Toronto
Are you seriously suggesting that the United States create a plan and help the Northern Triangle countries achieve better government? The United States has been getting involved in changing the governments (for self-interest) in these countries for more than a century and that is why there is a disaster at the U. S. border today.
Andy Ostime, Regina
Stalking our stars
Torontonians like to consider their city world-class. After reading about the Kahwi Leonard sighting and signing frenzy, that world-class designation is becoming tarnished (From Public Sightings To A Helicopter Pursuit, Toronto Won’t Take Its Eyes Off Kawhi Leonard, July 4).
Mr. Leonard is a human being, not a walking, talking, shot-making tourist attraction. It would not surprise me if he signed for less money in Los Angeles so that he can acquire some relative anonymity in a galaxy of other stars.
Kevin Byrne, Bright’s Grove, Ont.
First-hand knowledge
Hurrah for Riza Khamal (Behind The Veil, July 4). I wish every Canadian would read her story and reflect on their own prejudices.
Living for three years in Saudi Arabia, I learned that, given my Western and Christian upbringing, I would never truly understand why some of my friends and neighbours wore the niqab – their faith was an enigma to me, no matter how much I studied it. But I knew that most of the women did so of their own volition.
I am proud to be Canadian but am sad to see the increasing number of people who look at religious beliefs different than their own as wrong or even evil. If only these people would travel to, or better yet, live in different parts of the world, their eyes and hearts would be opened up.
Judy Love-Eastham, Nanoose Bay, B.C.
Our allegiances
Re Huawei CEO’s Message For Canada: Join Us And Prosper In The 5G Future (July 29):
Huawei chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei, whose daughter Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada and faces extradition to the United States, believes that Canada is sending a message that it is subservient to the United States. Does he think that we should ignore an extradition treaty that we have with the United States because China demands this?
The United States has been our neighbour, biggest customer and best friend for more than 200 years. There are no two nations more peacefully and profitably bound than ours. We are united by our oceans, our rivers, our mountains, our railroads and our highways. We share language, culture, history and blood. How can there be any question as to where our loyalties would lie?
Jeremy Klein, Ottawa
What in the world was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinking when he asked U.S. President Trump to intercede in Canada’s diplomatic dispute with China (China Escalates Pressure On Ottawa Over Detainee Issue, July 3)?
For one, Mr. Trump is hardly the person to ask since he does not have any credibility with the Chinese. He is not a diplomatic savant nor does he care for Canada at all. So why stoop this low and ask him to save Canada?
Perhaps it is a subtle suggestion by Mr. Trudeau to China that it is the United States’s bullying that forced us to detain Ms. Meng or simply that Canada has ran out of options. Still Mr. Trump to our rescue? Fat chance that.
Norman M. Ostonal, New Westminster, B.C.
Flag flap
Re Nike Scraps ‘Betsy Ross Flag’ Sneaker, Galling Conservatives (July 3):
If Colin Kaepernick had the clout to cancel the Betsy Ross line of sneakers, would it not have been a good idea to include him initially with the decision-making process of this product?
Terry Sherbino, Penticton, B.C.
Time for change
For those of us who have railed for decades about the futility of “daylight saving,” your editorial calling for a permanent daylight time was encouraging (It’s Time To Think About The Time, June 29).
Less comforting, however, was your point that our government in Ottawa doesn’t have the authority to make a move on this. Instead, we would have a dozen or so premiers, each with his or her own power portfolio, arguing endlessly through many more time changes.
In the end, political and (especially) financial objectives will win out. If the United States does it first, we’ll be sure to follow. Meantime, we shall look forward to the next warning on our newscasts to, “Remember to move your clocks and watches back/forward before going to bed tonight.”
Dave Ashby, Toronto
Incredible journey
Re Arctic Fox Walks More Than 4,400 kilometres From Norway To Canada, Researchers Say (July 2):
Given that an Arctic fox is reported to have walked from Norway to Canada, averaging approximately a marathon distance each day, should we consider naming this fox Terry?
Michael Vanderwoude, West Kelowna, B.C.
