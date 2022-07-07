Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a gun violence roundtable at Rexdale Community Centre in Toronto on July 5.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

On our own

Re Ottawa Says No Federal Financing For Exporting LNG To Europe (Report on Business, July 4): Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson’s response to the European need for liquefied national gas, to reduce their dependence on Russian gas, is to me a perfect example of the Trudeau government’s myopia.

Western Europe is resorting to an expanded use of coal, including lignite, to achieve some degree of energy security. While Canada is not in a position to offer additional supplies in the near term, it certainly could do so over the medium-to-long term. Replacing coal with LNG would mean a reduction in global carbon emissions, even if it meant a slight increase in Canadian emissions.

Yet it seems that Mr. Wilkinson can only offer the same tortuous regulatory regime that effectively means nothing will happen, rather than a practical, environmental-friendly alternative that might actually do some good.

A pity.

John Sutherland Victoria

Questions answered

Re The PM Is Accused Of Interfering In A Criminal Matter For Political Purposes? You Don’t Say! (Opinion, July 2): After the biggest mass shooting in Canadian history, Canadians were appalled and frustrated. They wanted answers and action immediately, not to wait for an RCMP investigation that would take months or years.

Releasing the type and source of weapons used looks in no way to have obstructed the police investigation, but certainly helped to confirm in the minds of Canadians that assault weapons and guns should be illegal and banned immediately.

We may feel that Justin Trudeau, like an unwanted house guest who has overstayed his welcome, must go. But I believe he did the right thing in this case.

John Seigner Calgary

Up and down

Re ‘Ghomeshi’ Amendments Are Worth Keeping and The Supreme Court Has Failed In Its Basic Duty To Preserve Fair Trials (July 5): As a victim of multiple incidents of sexual abuse, my soul initially soared with the lauded “Ghomeshi” amendments. Yet on the same page, my heart plunged in response to the legal opinion expressing a troubling fault in the Supreme Court of Canada’s basic duty of care to provide fair trials, the implication being that it extends well beyond the sexual to other cases.

Our fragile, frightening world seems to have arrived at a station where legal balance, under the guise of fairness and privacy, can bend to an insinuating and relentless social media.

Marian Kingsmill Hamilton

Bail and justice

Re Tory And Ford Discuss Ontario’s Challenges (June 28): “People are getting out on bail over and over and over again … that simply has to be changed,” says Toronto Mayor John Tory. Bail conditions are most often stringent, leaving people charged, but not yet convicted, to face conditions too hard to meet.

Think of a person in a dysfunctional family required to stay home at night, despite being a shift worker or an alcoholic avoiding alcohol. With police services having “bail squads,” accused people are at risk of being additionally convicted of bail violation when still presumed innocent of their original charge.

Bail is a complex issue that should balance public safety with the potential for harm to the accused. If handled poorly, it can lead from a moment of bad judgment to a lifetime in the criminal justice system.

Flippant calls for tougher bail likely damage many more lives than they will save. Politicians should exercise caution.

Akwasi Owusu-Bempah University of Toronto

Alan Broadbent Chair, Maytree; Toronto

Worth it?

Re CEO Pay Up 23% In 2021 At Canada’s Biggest Companies (Report on Business, July 4): CEOs are shielded from the financial stresses of ordinary Canadians. They always have been and may, in fact, have earned this unique status in society. But 23 per cent feels obscene when inflation is rampant, gas prices are skyrocketing and food insecurity is a real threat to families who never experienced it before.

CEOs may be an elite class, but they are the ones who steward their companies to pass the costs of inflation and more to the consumer, to protect their bottom lines and compensation. Should there not be some level of board governance and accountability to apply brakes on corporate greed?

Amnon Zohar Thornhill, Ont.

This economic system inordinately rewards CEOs and glorifies their monetary worth. Making the most money is acceptable and seems to be our driving force, the cost of which ignores the multiple harms and destruction to ourselves and our world.

Heidi Vamvalis London, Ont.

CEO compensation is a complex issue and clarity is often lacking, as far as the public is concerned.

Tobias Lutke of Shopify is reported to earn about $25-million. The reality is that with the price of his shares decimated, his real return has been a gigantic loss.

Many would say who cares; he is still “worth” hundreds of millions. Not so for his struggling staff.

Peter de Auer Former director, Ontario Hydro Pension Fund; Port Hope, Ont.

When it comes to CEO rewards, the directors’ catalogue to justify hefty bonuses is often the size of an old-fashioned telephone book. Their list of reasons to hold back can be written on a cocktail napkin. Why is this? Jumps in CEO pay typically precede big hikes in director compensation.

When it comes to folks having each other’s backs, I find no more cozy a club than the boardroom.

J. Richard Finlay The Finlay Centre for Corporate and Public Governance, Toronto

The Globe and Mail should refrain from pointing out the hefty pay raises of CEOs. It only serves to remind the rest us how much we are being left behind.

Murray Angus Ottawa

I hope all this Air Canada kerfuffle doesn’t affect CEO Michael Rousseau’s end-of-year multimillion-dollar bonus.

Terry Sherbino Penticton, B.C.

Waiting game

Re Cuts To Air Travel Are An Admission That This Crisis Won’t Be Over Soon (July 6): I hear too much talk, little accountability.

It would be helpful if the Transport Minister, together with the heads of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Air Canada, WestJet and Canada Border Services Agency, holds a press conference that outlines what actions are being collectively taken to address challenges at Toronto Pearson Airport – and commits to weekly press conferences to provide updates.

Enough already.

Anthea Gomez Brampton, Ont.

I guess if Marshall McLuhan were alive today, he would be reminding passengers waiting for hours at airports that “the tedium is the passage.”

Graham Hardman Ottawa

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com