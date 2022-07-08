Patrick Brown in Brampton, Ont., on March 13.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Future unclear

Re Brown’s Exit All But Seals Poilievre’s Victory (July 7): Disqualifying Patrick Brown from running for leadership of the Conservatives, based on unproven allegations, disgusts me.

As a long-time Conservative, I cannot in good conscience vote for Pierre Poilievre as leader of the party. My vote will definitely go to one of the other candidates.

Should Mr. Poilievre be elected as party leader, I will no longer vote Conservative.

Iain Kirkhope London, Ont.

The water is so muddy I cannot see the bottom.

The purpose of Conservative opacity may well be to tilt the field by discouraging members recruited by Patrick Brown – and even those recruited by other candidates – from voting, thereby changing the dynamics of the leadership election. Backroom manipulation does not belong in democracy.

John Hollins Ottawa

Stay or go?

Re Travel Tips (Letters, July 6): A letter-writer’s suggestion is for Canadians not to fly and therefore reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stress.

So don’t visit elderly parents, or a child in joint custody, who live in another part of the country or world. Who really needs a vacation anyway? Working from home is just like getting paid to sit in pyjamas all day and slave over a hot computer.

As for business trips, who needs them? Just tell the boss it is more important to save the planet than pick up a new client or solve a problem at a distant plant.

My suggestion is that we all hop aboard the Prime Minister’s plane. He seems to be going to interesting places. The millions of gallons of jet fuel and subsequent emissions can be divided amongst more people, kind of like ridesharing.

This is a made-in-Canada solution if there ever was one.

Shael Greenwood Thornhill, Ont.

I gave up air travel more than a decade ago and discovered that there are countless beautiful places much closer to home.

I’m happy to avoid airports and to put my money in the hands of local innkeepers, shop owners and restaurateurs, instead of the pockets of the subsidized airline and petroleum industries.

Albert Koehl Toronto

Privacy, please

Re The Federal Government’s New Cybersecurity Bill Needs To Be Backed By Resources (June 30): In addition to Bill C-26 (an act respecting cybersecurity), the government also tabled Bill C-27 (the Digital Charter Implementation Act).

A ransomware attack, on a health care institution for example, also results in a privacy breach. With all the recordkeeping requirements that are detailed in these two pieces of legislation, training and resources may be needed for more entities than just police agencies.

Karim Bhaloo MLT, CIPP/C; Toronto

Game plan

Re Hockey Canada’s Culture Must Change, Sport Minister Says (July 6): Twenty-three years ago, journalist Laura Robinson documented the dark side of junior hockey culture in Crossing the Line: Violence and Sexual Assault in Canada’s National Sport. It appears that little attention was paid to her findings.

Perhaps the current scandal will lead to meaningful change in the sport. But I’m not holding my breath.

Alison Conway Kelowna, B.C.

That the culture must change is an understatement. However, Hockey Canada could start with its board of directors.

At the very least, the chair should resign as I believe this lands squarely at his feet. Secondly, revamp the board. Amongst the sea of white men are only two women and one person of colour.

Start fresh. Flip the composition so that three members are white men and the rest are women or people of colour. That would change things.

Monique Morden North Vancouver

It’s time we looked at the societal culture that leads young men to behave in such brutal and violent ways.

I believe Canada has tolerated the “knock ‘em over the head” brutality represented by hockey for far too long. The intense competition to become an elite athlete with all the rewards, especially financial, can lead to distorted and unhappy lives. Who would want this for their children, no matter how well they skate and score?

Let’s look at Norway’s approach to sports and its opportunities. Seems to me the country achieves an awful lot of gold medals in sports, while everyone gets a chance to play and enjoy them to their ability, including hockey.

Our gold medals are not worth much unless they help produce decent human beings, and the reported behaviour of these young men is far from decent. They should be ashamed.

Sarah Jennings Ottawa

How convenient

Re Corner Stores Push Ford On Beer Pledge (July 4): Having lived in Quebec, Ontario and now Newfoundland, the convenience of buying beer at your local depanneur or corner store is a gift that hopefully our friends in Ontario will receive in the coming years.

The politics and power of big breweries seem to be the major hurdles in getting this done. Let’s see what the future holds on this issue.

Brian Yager Ferryland, N.L.

Timeout

Re Ontario Town Implements World’s First Daylight Saving Time (Moment in Time, July 1): It was disappointing to read that the folly of daylight time was conceived by a Canadian.

The Globe and Mail once published an editorial in which you tried to persuade governments to do away with the practice of adjusting clocks twice a year (It’s Time To Think About The Time – June 29, 2019). You mentioned various studies that showed, apart from sheer inconvenience, the increased occurrence of road accidents in the days following these changes.

But your words appear to have fallen on deaf ears. It seems that decisions about something so fundamentally obvious still take time (no pun intended.)

Whilst I enjoy the long evenings of summer as much as everybody else, can’t we just forget to put the clocks back an hour as winter approaches?

Dave Ashby Toronto

Working at radio station CJCS in Stratford, Ont., in 1965, I soon discovered that the tavern in Sebringville, about 11 minutes away, was open an extra hour in summer. The locally famous tavern owner, Lucky Lott, convinced town council to remain on standard time to provide a further attraction for visitors.

He was also known for his Hell Drivers stunt show, an apt and ironic reference to our race to make last call for the extra hour provided by his exclusive time zone.

Bob Bratina Hamilton

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com