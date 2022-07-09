A new home is being built beside and older one on Bessborough Drive in Toronto’s Leaside neighbourhood on May 11, 2022. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Boris, bye

Re The UK Tories Have Abruptly Found Integrity (July 8): Anatomy of a scandal – not the Netflix series, but the real-life one.

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

The good, the bad…

Re Globe Readers Born Abroad Share Their ‘I Belong In Canada’ Moments (July 2): How refreshing to read of immigrants expressing appreciation for Canada’s unique freedoms, diversity and tolerance.

It made me proud to be Canadian on a Canada Day weekend when I was hesitant to hang a Canadian flag outside my home, concerned about appearing too celebratory versus “reflective.” We should learn from the past and strive to be better, but perhaps we can lighten up and consider our past in perspective to the exceptionally free, diverse and tolerant country we have become.

Bob Campbell Victoria

I read this with a tear in my eye. I arrived in Canada in 2016 and became a citizen last year. My experiences were positive, yet I’ve never felt welcome. The reason can be found in the same edition’s editorial, which rightfully laments that “we’ll build more housing, eventually.”

I live in a one-bedroom apartment in a wealthy Toronto neighbourhood, where people put signs on their lawns that say “no human is illegal” and “hate has no home here.” Yet those same homeowners go up in flames at any suggestion of building more houses. Unobstructed views of a beloved maple tree take precedence over my having a place to raise a family.

Not everything is bleak, however: A local homeowners group recently announced they were willing to accept four-storey buildings “close to highways.” So perhaps I’m welcome in Canada after all – just far away from them.

I. M. Starwell Toronto

In trust

Interesting and instructive juxtaposition of John Ibbitson’s column (Protests May Lead To Revitalized Parliament Zone – July 2) and Donald Savoie’s contribution (Canadians Are Losing Trust In Our Governments, And It’s Hurting Our Public Institutions – July 2).

While the former focuses on the externalities of our democratic institutions, increasingly a costly Potemkin village, the latter addresses the pith and substance of the situation. Which is to say the rot within, something that becomes more evident to me with each passing year and leads to evaporating public trust.

David Marley West Vancouver

On the up

Re Americans Are More Tolerant Than Ever. Too Bad About Their Institutions (Opinion, July 2): I had become despondent about American social development over the past year, so it was uplifting to read that their society is moving to “the left,” as is the rest of the world. Their institutions are still acting on beliefs from decades in the past, but that is not uncommon for organizations, which tend to operate from tried-and-true rules.

It gives me hope that momentum will carry the United States, albeit slowly, to a more just future.

Ted Boyd Cambridge, Ont.

Weakest link

Re Why My Outlook Has Seldom Been So Bleak (Report on Business, July 2): The year 2008 was the last credit squeeze that triggered a government bailout of those deemed too big to fail. Fourteen years later, corporate consolidation has created many more too-big-to-fail entities, including massive investment trusts, all leveraged to maximize the pace of consolidation.

If a recession causes values to fall and trigger margin calls, only governments can prevent another credit squeeze, resulting in another money-printing infusion of cash. Cyclical recessions are important to curb excessive investor exuberance and tolerance for risk. Governments have instead kicked that can down the road for too long, and markets now expect them to again save the day.

When corporations were smaller, the failures of some were not big enough to collapse an economy. Now it only takes one link to break and cause a breakneck free fall for all.

Indeed, “this time it’s different.”

Michael Neill Kelowna, B.C.

Looking back

Re The Wrong Side Of History (Opinion, July 2): My father, John Bury, was one of the sympathetic British doctors who was recruited in 1962 to support Saskatchewan’s medicare program, arriving in June, 1963, to work at the Saskatoon Community Clinic. He passed away in 2016 having worked there until he retired. He would have been amused to hear that he was possibly one of those under RCMP surveillance.

Canadians are proud of medicare and many take it for granted, warts and all. Medicare was fought for. Who would have known that the struggle to establish it also meant unknowingly having to suffer spooks from the national police force?

On the wrong side of history indeed.

Duncan Bury Ottawa

Contributor Dennis Gruending points out that his inquiry into surveillance on advocates of socialized medical care used RCMP documentary evidence from the day, but “much of it [is] now blacked out by censors for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.” What’s the implication for another of our revered national programs, the 1982 Access to Information and Privacy Act?

Rather than a means “to examine information concerning the conduct of government,” as the Canadian Encyclopedia puts it, is ATIP actually a device to prevent embarrassment to institutions on the wrong side of history, among them the RCMP and CSIS?

Canadian historians, like this one, who’ve lamented at seeing ATIP serve that function for 40 years, could well argue for a “right side of history” law. How about 40 years of completely open access, at which point we let historical writing, historians and Canadians judge the “right” and “wrong” of it all?

Larry Hannant Victoria

Octopus teacher

Re The Octopus Could Change The Way We See The World – If Only We Would Let It (Opinion, July 2): I think our ability to save this planet is countered by the human reflex to put anything new directly into our mouths.

Tom Cmajdalka Oakville, Ont.

“What larger ideology might develop from a decision to draw a line here and now, for this one extraordinary animal?” I don’t believe ideologies develop from making morally good decisions, but rather our good decisions are based on good ideologies. A good set of beliefs and principles can take a lifetime to develop.

My ideology is a theology about a benevolent creator who is, for me, the supreme moral arbiter. I try to obey God’s command to love and care for animals, people and everything in this beautiful and delicate Garden of Eden.

More information about a certain creature in the garden (thanks to reporter Erin Anderssen) helps me focus my love and care in a new direction, but doesn’t motivate it.

Jim Hill Victoria

