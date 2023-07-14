Open this photo in gallery: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on July 12.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Three strikes

Re “NATO’s failure to accept Ukraine is an insult to a country that has more than proven itself” (July 12): Admission of Ukraine to NATO now would be in violation of its Membership Action Plan, which requires peaceful resolutions to territorial disputes. Ukraine is, in this regard, caught in a Catch-22.

Ukraine, however admirable its resistance, is still a developing democracy and has problems with commercial and institutional corruption, a security issue. This standard should have been more stringently applied to NATO members such as Turkey and Hungary, which were admitted for reasons strategic and perhaps of irrational exuberance.

With Ukraine’s membership, Article 5 would bring NATO into a direct war footing with Russia. As much as we should support Ukraine, fully and robustly, NATO membership for Ukraine does not seem desirable for anyone, not even for Ukraine.

Steven Ketola London, Ont.

Hits home

Re “Bank of Canada is cautiously pessimistic about inflation, but will it be proven right?” (Report on Business, July 13): I see that oil prices have eased and inflation has dropped, although food prices remain high. However, the steep rise in interest costs is a direct product of the Bank of Canada’s intervention.

The BoC is walking a tightrope and the downside risk of overtightening is significant. If it misses the mark, the impact on the mortgage market, compounded by high housing prices, could result in a cure worse than the disease.

Hopefully, as part of a macro-analysis, the BoC includes financial pain at an individual level, because it’s happening now.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

One has to wonder whether the “surprising” resilience of the economy has something to do with the value of savings not keeping pace with the cost of borrowing.

At my bank, a savings account pays 0.4-per-cent interest on the first $10,000 of savings, while inflation sits at 3.4 per cent. Where is the incentive to save for a rainy day, when the real value of savings drips away a little every day?

Arthur Wilson Toronto

Next steps

Re “Ottawa says it can’t commit to Manitoba landfill search without province” (July 13): Rather than continuing to wrangle about spending up to $184-million on what might prove to be a fruitless search, use the money to enhance programs and endow scholarships in the names of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran at the University of Manitoba’s department of Indigenous studies.

Living memorials that would continue for generations.

Paula Archer Ottawa

The gap between rich and poor has a new benchmark: The Royal Canadian Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard are dispatched to find rich tourists on board the missing Titan submersible before their oxygen was exhausted, while a search for the remains of murdered Indigenous women at a Winnipeg landfill requires negotiation.

Our moral compass seems askew.

Ian Godfrey Toronto

Future thinking

Re “Nuclear power is a key part of a green future” (Editorial, July 12): Explain that to Germany, where they have shut down their remaining nuclear power plants while increasing the mining and burning of coal to produce electricity.

David Paleczny Woolwich, Ont.

Where is nuclear waste going to be stored?

Is more going to be dumped in Chalk River? Or into holes in the Great Lakes watershed? What other lucky communities will become informed and willing hosts to these contaminants that take millennia to break down?

Baseload power is important, but doesn’t make nuclear energy the only option. Quebec has invested heavily in hydroelectric capacity, leading to some of the continent’s cheapest electricity today.

Ontario chose nuclear instead, which has been expensive to operate and expensive for consumers. Ontario, then, wants to double down on a failed plan instead of smartening up and investing in hydroelectricity.

No solution is perfect, but hydro looks so clearly the way forward.

Cam Smith Ottawa

The economics of nuclear energy look as dismal as ever.

Private capital remains reluctant to engage with the technology, despite efforts by governments to guarantee returns on investment and assume ultimate liability for waste management, decommissioning costs and accidents. It should be no surprise that the only significant investor in a proposed small modular reactor at Ontario’s Darlington Nuclear Generating Station is the federal government’s own infrastructure bank.

Other challenges remain: significant environmental health and safety effects; large volumes of radioactive waste; accident, security and weapons proliferation risks that simply don’t exist for other energy technology.

In the context of technological revolutions around energy efficiency, renewable energy, energy storage, and grid operation and integration, nuclear energy should be an option of last resort in any rational decarbonization strategy. Ontario, for its part, seems to have turned rationality on its head, pursuing the highest-cost and highest-risk option first.

Mark Winfield Co-chair, Sustainable Energy Initiative, Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change, York University; Toronto

Workers rights

Re “Apps like Uber and DoorDash use AI to determine pay. Workers say this makes it impossible to predict wages” (Report on Business, July 8): This article makes it plain to me that big tech dominates industries by refusing to classify workers as employees to whom proper employment rights are afforded.

These companies insist that gig workers are “self-employed independent contractors” who willingly accept less than minimum wage. I see companies that obscure wage information and workers who do not have the power to negotiate better wages for themselves.

Through misclassification of workers and depressing wages in such extreme ways, big tech can also distort entire markets. Consumers are accustomed to paying a pittance for delivery fees, when there is a high price being paid by workers.

Small businesses cannot compete with companies that seem to be allowed to operate by their own rules. Governments should hold big tech to a higher, fairer standard.

Jessica Carpinone Ottawa

Tick off

Re “The key to fighting ticks? Getting to know them better” (July 7): I recently found a tick biting my leg.

I immediately removed it using a small, hooklike tool that I was given by the vet some time ago. I was careful to take it off slowly, so that the head came out of my skin. Then I went to my pharmacist, who prescribed a prophylactic dose of doxycycline (a one-time dose of two pills taken together).

A family member suffered debilitating Lyme disease for more than five years. Take the risk of ticks seriously. Be informed and take action.

Caroline Lee Deep River, Ont.

