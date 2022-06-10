Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden during the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022.Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

Re Pierre Poilievre’s Good Fortune: His Supporters Don’t See His Hypocrisy (June 8): I must thank columnist Gary Mason for the heads-up that Pierre Poilievre is not to be trusted because he is a hypocrite, a young career politician with a gold-plated government pension and a full-fledged member of the Ottawa elite – unlike Justin Trudeau who was young when first elected, when he became Liberal Leader and when he became Prime Minister. He also has a gold-plated government pension and is a full-fledged member of the Ottawa elite with, I find, a track record as a hypocrite.

Such a startling difference compared to Mr. Poilievre.

Bill Bergen Calgary

Ties that bind

Re Does Francois Legault Have Quebec Sovereignty Up His Sleeve After All? (June 9): What’s the difference between sovereignty and separation?

With sovereignty, the entire country would fund the movement for Quebec to become a nation, probably within Canada. With separation, Quebec would have to fund itself and go it alone.

Sovereignty is more politically correct and softer; separation is harder and final. Separation means cutting the cord; sovereignty means keeping the cord, but also a risk of choking in the process.

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

In favour?

Re It’s Time To Consider Mandatory Voting (June 8): Mandatory voting would address the symptom, not the cause, of low voter turnout.

Over the course of several decades, researchers Jim Kouzes and Barry Posner asked thousands of people, across many countries and cultures, which characteristics they admire in leaders. Four traits were cited more frequently than others: honest, forward-looking, competent and inspiring.

I believe people will return to the polls when such leaders appear on the ballot.

John Rankin Burlington, Ont.

I suspect that many do not bother to vote because they like none of the candidates or their leaders, and do not wish to vote for the best of the worst. Most do not know they can decline their ballot or do not see the use in doing so.

There is no message to politicians from a declined ballot. Including a “none of the above” choice allows citizens to exercise their vote and send a message to the existing parties and those who are considering establishing new ones.

Richard Austin Toronto

The risk of mandatory voting is that a fairly large group of people, the ones who are not sufficiently interested to vote, would now be required to do so.

They would not have made the effort to know the issues and where candidates stand. They would either pick a name they recognize, if only vaguely, or vote against their interests out of sheer bloody-mindedness. “None of the above” would not be a likely choice of a careless, resentful, uninformed citizen.

So if we were to mandate voting, a corollary would be to mandate being properly informed. How that would be done is the million-dollar question.

Finally, vote-selling would have to be made illegal and somehow monitored. There’s another million dollars.

Nelson Smith Toronto

Some people, for varying reasons, are uninterested or uninformed about politics at particular levels.

For the areas where my vote and participation were relevant in the past – university department, faculty, union, neighbourhood association, cottagers’ association, municipality, province, country – I cannot claim that my knowledge or interest was 100 per cent for each. The quality of my “good council” would have been regularly dubious.

Why would it be desirable to coerce, though gently, uninterested and uninformed people to vote if they choose not to do so?

Archibald Ritter Ottawa

One can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. Given the distaste that many in the public have for government mandates, it would make more sense to reward people for voting.

Rather than antagonizing people and spending money on a new bureaucracy to catch and punish people who don’t vote, why not give out small gift cards to those who do? I’m certain there are businesses that would be happy to supply them free of charge to get more customers in the door.

And I bet that students of behavioural economics would undertake the organization of this as a research project – free of charge.

Morris Sosnovitch Toronto

Instead of punishing delinquents, why not reward voters performing their civic duty?

After submitting a ballot to the poll clerk, one’s voter registration card (or facsimile) can be stamped “participant.” Similar to a charitable donation, attach this receipt to one’s next tax return for a $100 credit.

Ian McKercher Ottawa

Yes, we should follow Australia and penalize voters for failing to do their duty. But first we should change our outdated voting system which denies many voters the opportunity to have their vote count at all.

Robin Laws Field Kingston

There’s much to admire about Australia’s mandatory voting model, not the least of which includes federal elections that are held on a Saturday, easier for many to get to a polling station.

Another bonus are the sausage sizzles, held as fundraisers at many schools, whereby one can chow down on a tasty treat after voting; a so-called “democracy sausage,” now ingrained in Australian culture. It turns the action of voting into something slightly more festive.

Perhaps we need democracy donuts? Democracy donairs?

Katrina Ince-Lum Toronto

Low voter turnout favours the incumbent. Democracy sure is at risk. Ontario beware.

When will people realize just how important it is to have a vote and say in how things are done? We enjoy our rights and freedoms without any thought of the future loss.

As Joni Mitchell sang, “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”

Marianne Freeman Vancouver

Pull me closer

Re Empire To Become Co-owner Of Scene+, Drop Air Miles (Report on Business, June 8): The Empire CEO says that “customers will enjoy a more exciting, personalized relationship” with Sobeys. Is there anyone out there who wants an “exciting, personalized relationship” with their grocery store?

It would be the rare fool who is not aware that this move will likely target customers with yet more unwanted e-mails and increase Empire’s share price. Is there not a certain degree of honour involved in being the CEO of a company, or has that tradition been lost along with much of the rest of honesty in business?

Richard Merchant Burnaby, B.C.

