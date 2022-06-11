Trucks sit parked on Wellington Street near the Parliament Buildings as truckers and their supporters take part in a convoy to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers in Ottawa on Jan. 29.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Two sides

Last weekend’s Globe and Mail featured an interesting juxtaposition: On the Letters page, the continuing campaign by the French-Mahaffy legal team to prevent Paul Bernardo from ever gaining parole. On the Obituary page: “Father of murdered girl was man of forgiveness.”

Sinclair Robinson Ottawa

In general

Re Canada Shouldn’t Abandon The Monarchy Yet – It Still Offers A Big Benefit To The Country (Opinion, June 4): The evolution of “the honour of the Crown” doctrine, beginning with the 1982 Constitution Act, permits significant widening of the operable discretion of “the Crown in right of Canada” (meaning Mary Simon, not Queen Elizabeth). The British crown is not “the Crown in right of Canada.”

The discretion of the governor-general might well be described, for purposes of convenience, as the fourth level of constitutional governance in Canada. For example, Ms. Simon pushes the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission forward with tea and sympathy at Rideau Hall, whilst the Indian Act, repugnant and racist in effect, moulders silently in Parliament.

It would be the height of folly to abolish the monarchy in Canada because, in our usual obscure way, we have already done that. Canadians should support the development of the governor-general’s good capacities.

Meanwhile, the British crown should stay in Britain and attend to British business.

John Seaman Webb Calgary

We learned

Re They Came. They Idled. They Left. (June 4): Thanks to Ian Brown for explaining, so colourfully and cogently, why radical opinions expressed by participants in the Ottawa blockade aren’t merely unconventional or dissenting ideas, but largely fact-free conspiracies and frequently, demonstrably preposterous lies. When religious fervour gets added to the mix, as it often is, conspiracy theories acquire the enhanced gloss of unshakable faith.

I think there’s a way to prevent this rapidly growing and potentially dangerous phenomenon. Beginning in elementary grades and continuing throughout subsequent educational levels, school curriculum should include courses in critical thinking skills to evaluate the trustworthiness of all types of media. Close scrutiny, logic, examination of sources and clarification of arguments should be the underlying tests of credibility.

Let’s make these tools a basic part of education.

Lesley Barsky Toronto

Blind eye

Re On Guns, Canada Is Once Again Busying Itself With America’s Problems (June 3): Sad to say, I can vouch for being “so transfixed by the drama of the bigger, more powerful country – to the exclusion of our own dramas.”

I was a student at the University of Toronto in the mid-1960s and, along with many of my friends, considered myself politically aware and engaged. So where did we spent countless hours? In front of the U.S. embassy, protesting against the Vietnam War and segregation in Mississippi. A roommate even went down south for Freedom Summer.

Meanwhile, unbeknownst to us, residential schools were still up and running with all their horrendous abuses, and the Sixties Scoop was in full swing. Our fascination with the spectacle south of the border “obscures our own nature from us.”

It’s long past time we turn our gaze on ourselves.

Murray Reiss Salt Spring Island, B.C.

Tell me about it

Re Pssst! Wanna Know The Real Reason To Return To The Office? It’s The Gossip (Opinion, June 4): As an employment lawyer and workplace investigator, I am appalled at the suggestion that workplace gossip is in any way positive.

I have spent decades investigating the devastating effects of workplace gossip. True or not, gossip can ruin reputations, careers and even lives. It can be a cancer on entire workplaces. And it can take on a life of its own, becoming increasingly distorted and impossible to stop.

That’s why courts and arbitrators have mandated that employers investigate and eliminate workplace gossip – it can be a form of harassment. So instead of following advice to “find out who is doing what and with whom,” I suggest we heed a quote commonly attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt: “Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.”

Lauren Bernardi Mississauga

I had a successful 16-year career at an organization destroyed by false, malicious gossip and a gullible senior manager who swallowed it whole. Be careful what you say.

Laurie Long Calgary

Come again?

Re Why An Influx Of Adults Are Seeking ADHD Diagnoses (June 4): I have been waiting for something like this to happen. After years of social media, phone addiction and shorter attention spans with each generation, the answer is arriving.

Neurons in the brain are totally altered. Short-term synapses are overdeveloped. Long-term growth and development is shot.

One might be able to change it by changing lifestyles and ditching phones. What about the brains of infants being exposed to the same treatment by their parents?

Brave new world, indeed.

Gloria Thompson Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Good grief

Re A Time To Grieve (Opinion, June 4): We watch, read and listen to endless sources of death and dying, most related to violence. They are everyday common and accessible. We have also been assailed by minute doses of COVID-19 losses. Anakana Schofield’s essay is welcome insofar as grieving is too often an unwelcome subject.

I suggest that losses occur in a variety of ways. By age 10 or less, we can experience our beloved dog, guinea pig or aged relative leaving us by death or geographic change. We age into other losses: of a job, marriage, dream, health, financial security, rejection, shared certainty (see: COVID). As an elder person, I see that no one is exempt.

What has been lacking is acknowledgement. Fortunately, there is increasingly an admission of this grief process. Cumulative grief can erode us physically, emotionally, intellectually.

Life includes loss and death. That is normal.

Sharleen Cornelius Guelph, Ont.

As a clinical psychologist, my view is that the DSM 5, in addition to being relevant for billing purposes (as contributor Anakana Schofield relates), is best understood as a method used to communicate general categories of behaviour to other clinicians, often with quite limited clinical value.

As a bereaved parent who has experienced death out of sequence in my own family, my view is that prolonged grief (as opposed to complicated grief), is a most healthy response to the unimaginable loss of one’s child.

The alternative to prolonged grief is to forget – and that’s really not an option for any of us in this club.

Stephen Springer PhD, Toronto

