Larissa McKnight commutes to work on the TTC, among masked and unmasked riders, in Toronto, on June 8.

Come together

Re Biden To Lay Out Clean Energy Growth Plan At Troubled Summit Of The Americas (Online, June 9): Joe Biden announced a clean energy plan at the Summit of the Americas – only he forgot to invite some of his neighbours.

This ostracization perpetuates a failed foreign policy on hemispheric affairs, leading not to prosperity, economic growth and respectful mutual attitudes, but to continued strife for peoples in the region. Why didn’t Canada also take a more inclusive position and why didn’t it stand up for its neighbours?

There are difficult issues that should be faced head on. Perhaps Mr. Biden and Justin Trudeau do not want to face the music coming from their impoverished neighbours. Hemispheric peace and prosperity is only realizable through dialogue, however difficult it may be.

Carl Hager Gatineau, Que.

Energized

Re Europe’s Energy Crisis Exposes Hidden Dangers Of Ignoring Security And Reliability (Report on Business, June 7): There is some evidence that Europe was well on its way to being less dependent on foreign oil. They may have not been as far as they would have liked, as the possibility of war seemed remote.

Europe has been working on harvesting the “sun below our feet” by installing geothermal electricity generation for district- and home-heating capacity. As such they are further ahead on reducing dependence on foreign and unfriendly suppliers than we in North America.

In 2018, European geothermal electricity production capacity exceeded three gigawatt electrical, or about three million homes, and grew at a 10-per-cent rate. European countries facing energy shortage caused by the war in Ukraine have increased their geothermal footprint and plans for future implementation.

The real value of geothermal electrical production for heating and cooling is that it is available everywhere, forever, under our feet. It’s supply and price cannot be controlled by others.

Jorma Ikavalko New Tecumseth, Ont.

Climate chance

Re Ford’s Victory Is A Setback For Canada’s Climate Policy – And An Opportunity (June 4): The Globe and Mail highlights an oft-overlooked point: The discourse around climate should change.

While climate action may be a moral imperative, framing it as such (and pointing accusatory fingers at individuals such as Doug Ford) only serves to alienate a large portion of the population. Those who care deeply about this topic should stop with divisive rhetoric and seek common ground.

There is plenty to be found on issues such as affordability and economic growth.

Stefanie Gause Toronto

In favour

Re ‘It’s Not A Good Sign For Our Democracy’: Ontario Election Sees Record Low Voter Turnout (June 4): Traditionally, conservative parties do better in elections where turnout is low. That alone is not a good sign for any democracy.

Conservative followers are loyal. They vote. They contribute monthly. They are like a religion. Conservatives therefore become favoured with a larger slice of a smaller pie.

This often results in a two-pronged campaign. Conservatives want to appeal to the committed. For others, they can spin lies, questionable statistics and fear. They do not want to win the non-conservative vote, being just as happy if those folks simply do not vote. They point out obvious flaws and disappointments, but offer no solutions to right wrongs.

This is very much the approach of Pierre Poilievre in his Conservative leadership campaign.

Robert Townsend Saanich, B.C.

Keep it?

Re Canada Shouldn’t Abandon The Monarchy Yet – It Still Offers A Big Benefit To The Country (Opinion, June 4): For nearly 250 years, our country has been a safe haven for those escaping wars and persecution.

English Canada was first opened up with the forced migration, to what became Canada, of United Empire Loyalists after their harsh treatment by rebels during the American Revolution. Our eventual country offered them and waves of immigrants afterward a safe place to live and prosper.

Our constitutional monarchy provides a freely elected parliament, a strong and fair legal system and an impartial governor-general. Our military takes oaths to the sovereign, not to governments of the day. This system provides security for business and commerce. The Crown has been a great safety valve.

Thankfully, we do not elect our leaders by social media or questionable polls. The stability we enjoy is a result of our constitutional framework. Changes to this finely balanced system should be considered with great caution. Freedom wears the Crown.

Thomas Wardle Nanaimo, B.C.

We are flooded with debate about the monarchy’s retention, or not, upon Britain’s anticipated succession. Invariably the difficulty within the process – unanimity of all provinces and Ottawa – leads authors to resign to its continuance. I beg to differ.

If we alone wrote our Constitution, surely we can amend it. Avoiding a structure whereby one vote defeats the desire of a majority should be paramount. Look at one holdout, Turkey, objecting to NATO’s welcoming of Finland and Sweden.

Given multiple concerns, including a foreigner being head of state (how bizarre) and a diminishing part of the citizenry having direct lineage to Britain, we should grasp the opportunity to address this issue before the Crown changes. A perusal of the membership in the Order of Canada might be a wonderful source of candidates to occupy the position of head of state, without the necessity to attach it to any monarchy.

Ken Mackenzie Calgary

Crime and context

Re Crime and Time (Letters, June 4): An important determinant of the length of a prison sentence should be the age of a criminal at the time of the offence. A sentence of 25 years has a vastly different impact on a 20-year-old compared to a 50-year-old.

In imposing fines, some European countries take into account the means of an individual and their ability to pay. This principle should apply to prison terms.

Ashok Sajnani Toronto

Civil discourse

Re Quebec’s Bill 96 Language Law To Be Tested In Court (June 4): Bill 96 is also likely to have unintended consequences on Quebec civil law, a key element of Quebec’s pride and distinctiveness.

Bill 96 will likely spur the diminished use of Quebec law in major commercial dealings. In big-ticket transactions involving Quebec-based businesses, there is often debate respecting what law will govern key agreements. The typical candidates are Quebec law, Ontario law, New York law or Delaware law. If sophisticated parties (including their foreign owners and lenders) doubt their access to the courts in English, they are likely to steer away from Quebec law.

The practical result is that Quebec law (and Quebec lawyers) will stand to become significantly less relevant in the transactional world, and key legal decisions respecting Quebec contract law will not be available to the public. Paradoxically, Bill 96 is more than likely to undermine the growth and development of one of Quebec’s unique treasures.

Neil Hazan Montreal

Next stop

Re Most Remaining Provincial Mask Mandates Set To End (June 9): I stopped using Toronto’s subway system within months of the public transport mask mandate being introduced.

Over time, up to 20 per cent of riders were not wearing masks. As a senior with a chronic health condition, the risk was too high. The selfishness and disregard for others shown by maskless riders was only exceeded by the dereliction of duty by the Toronto Transit Commission in failing to facilitate and, if necessary, enforce the mandate.

The mask mandate, then, expired a long time ago. Now it is official.

Philip Berger OC, MD; Toronto

