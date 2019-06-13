Letters to the Editor June 13: Running up the score on bad sportsmanship. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery An injured Kevin Durant is assisted off the court in Toronto on Tuesday. Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Running up the score on bad sportsmanship

Re Booing Kevin Durant? Not Nice, Canada (letters, June 12): Kevin Durant started out Game 5 on fire. When the Warriors star was stripped of the ball at mid court, the crowd roared. When the Raps player recovered the ball and raced down the court, and then was fouled in the act of shooting, the crowd roared again.

It was only after that sequence that 90 per cent of the fans noticed that Durant was hurt. And some of them unfortunately cheered, then quickly stopped. It was a tempest in a teapot.

In soccer, a 3-0 win is deemed dominant. Running up the score to 13-0, as the American women did Tuesday against Thailand, and celebrating each goal as if they had won the World Cup, was inexcusably bad sportsmanship. It was an opportunity to play all their bench players and give them some experience on the big stage. The woman who scored five times should be ashamed of herself.

And Americans should look in the mirror before they criticize Canadian sports fans.

Jim Herder, Aurora, Ont.

Every game in Canada and the United States will always be subject to rude and obnoxious fans. This doesn’t paint a picture of a country’s citizens.

Jo-Anne Pettit Whiteford, London, Ont.

What puzzles me is why readers were surprised at the appalling behaviour of some Raptors fans. Aren’t they just hockey fans in shuffled seats?

Mark Roberts, Gananoque, Que.

I must agree with the numerous American letter writers who called out those boorish Raptors fans who cheered after Kevin Durant was injured.

This behaviour was shameful, and casts the entire country in a negative light. The spotlight was on Canada, and these oafs ruined the euphoria that had been building throughout the playoffs. For so many in attendance to sink so low as to emulate American presidential behaviour is both shocking and outrageous.

Vic Bornell, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Party time for Liberals

Re Ontario Liberals’ Favouring Of The Old Guard Isn’t A Bad Approach – But It Is Far From A Certain Winner (June 10): Contrary to Adam Radwanski, I wholeheartedly applaud the Ontario Liberal Party’s decision to opt for a traditional convention to choose the next leader. Following the party’s devastating collapse in the last election, it is in serious need of renewal and revival. Political parties are and should remain a key element of participation in the political life of the country. That means much more than “at large” and instant members, whose allegiance to the party evaporates after a favoured candidate or single-issue concern is no longer in play.

Joining a party signifies a commitment to its ideals and principles. It means being willing to do the necessary work of party-building; it means brokerage politics in the most positive sense – based on dialogue and compromise – whether at a policy meeting or a convention. That is entirely consistent with democratic principles and should be encouraged, not denigrated.

Conventions that produced leaders like Pierre Elliott Trudeau in 1968 or Brian Mulroney in 1983 remain memorable because those conventions galvanized both party members and the public at large. Push-button leadership votes, done from a laptop or smartphone, have all the drama and energy of drying paint. They do nothing for party cohesion or public engagement.

Ontario’s Liberals badly need a spark to begin the road to recovery. An “old-fashioned” convention could be that spark.

Michael Kaczorowski, Ottawa

Stress test: stress-buster

Re CMHC Head Doubles Down On Defence Of Stress Test (June 12): Stress tests for mortgages help ensure the financial health of home buyers by trying to make sure they don’t take on more mortgage debt than they can afford. The tests also assist in protecting the stability of our banking system by reducing the likelihood of a wave of defaults in the event of rate hikes.

It is preposterous that the real-estate industry can position itself as helping Canadians by promoting the reduction of safeguards, when its real motivation is profit.

House prices tend to rise as borrowing gets easier. How many of the homes on the market would command a price of a million dollars if interest rates were at 10 per cent? Tighter lending arguably assists buyers by keeping prices in the range of healthy affordability.

David West, Penticton, B.C.

‘Survive a little longer’

Re Ontario Wants Anti-Carbon Tax Stickers Displayed At Gas Pumps By Aug. 30 (June 12): Do you think the Ontario government is pandering to poorly educated voters, or is poorly educated itself? It would behoove an administration that prides itself on transparency to develop a larger sticker – one that includes the surplus most Ontarians will receive once Climate Action Incentive payments are distributed.

Oh, and the fact that encouraging the use of renewable resources may help the planet, y’know, survive a little longer.

Kolter Bouchard, Toronto

Pondering plastic

Re We Can’t Save Our Oceans From Plastic If We Don’t Address The Source (June 12): The plastics industry wants people to think that the problem is not the single-use plastics it creates and sells, and not the fact that only a tiny fraction of Canada’s plastic waste is recycled, but the poor waste management of developing countries.

Blaming others won’t change the fact that our Great Lakes swallow 10,000 tonnes of plastics every year. Or that for decades, developed countries, including Canada, have been exporting most of our problematic plastic waste across the world to countries such as China.

Canada is right to act here at home before telling other countries what they should do. Reducing plastic pollution in Canada should be our first priority.

Vito A. Buonsante, Plastics Program Manager, Environmental Defence Canada

Re Put Down That Plastic Fork, Canada (editorial, June 11): Grocery and produce bags are not single-use in my home. I carry cloth bags, but recycle clear produce bags to take out organic waste, and use a few grocery bags for other non-recyclable garbage. I try to keep these to a minimum. The alternative would be to buy “garbage bags” in cardboard boxes for a truly one-use plastic bag.

Nancy Macdonald, Toronto

At the checkout counter, if you “forgot” to bring bags, you have choices. Buy a plastic bag for five cents, or a bag you can use hundreds of times for $1.

Let’s reverse this, and charge $1 for the plastic bag and five cents for the reusable one. Could this possibly have an impact on the mindless waste and destruction of our environment? Just don’t get me going on consumers who put bananas and cantaloupes etc., etc., etc in plastic bags.

What are they thinking. Or not?

Donna Sakuta, Milton, Ont.

