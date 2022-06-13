Travellers at Toronto Pearson International Airport’s Terminal 3, on May 12.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Way out

Re Humiliate Russia? Quelle Farce (June 10): Columnist Gary Mason is appalled by Emmanuel Macron’s plea for an end to the Ukrainian conflict by diplomacy rather than force. But Mr. Macron seems mindful of the risk of a catastrophic nuclear war, which some would say is as real now as during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

John F. Kennedy achieved a peaceful end to that crisis through diplomacy. He rejected the advice of the U.S. military to resort to force. In exchange for the withdrawal of Soviet nuclear missiles from Cuba, he agreed with Nikita Khrushchev not to invade the island and to withdraw U.S. nuclear missiles from Turkey.

However reprehensible the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the fact is that Russia is employing military force to defend what it sees as vital security interests – interests that the United States has consistently refused to recognize since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Scott Burbidge Port Williams, N.S.

China connections

Re Barton To Advise Indo-Pacific Strategy (June 10): Despair is the only word to describe how I feel about the group that Mélanie Joly assembled to advise on Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

Throughout the free world, such a strategy usually means reducing exposure to China, counteracting its aggressive military behaviour in the region and addressing its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. Canada’s direction will be informed by people with business ties to China and histories of advocating for greater engagement (read: more business).

At the head of the list is Dominic Barton, who, just after Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were released, spoke as our ambassador to China at a business conference. Now that “the major issue has been resolved,” Canadian business should take advantage of growth opportunities in China.

For this government, security concerns seem to be at the bottom of the list. But don’t worry: With policy being developed by a pro-China group, what could go wrong?

Marc Grushcow Toronto

Re Universities Still Partnering With Huawei After 5G Ban Over Security (June 9): It is quite disconcerting that major universities across Canada, such as the University of British Columbia, University of Toronto and McGill University, are still conducting sponsored research for Huawei.

It is even more disturbing since university research labs are typically not fully costed. That means labs often do not pay for their space costs of heating, hydro, insurance, caretaking etc., as well as other indirect costs. Provincial taxpayers, then, are consequently subsidizing Huawei research.

Does this make sense? These displays of greed for money by universities should not be condoned by the provinces funding them – and the humble taxpayers struggling in these difficult times.

Bob Moore Victoria

Less taxing

Re Do More To Fight Inflation, Opposition Urges Government (June 8): Inflation hurts those with low incomes far more than it hurts those with higher incomes. Those low-income persons pay little in tax.

So how does Candice Bergen propose to help people cope with increasing food and housing costs? Reduce their taxes.

If that’s not tone-deaf, I don’t know what is.

Geoff Fridd Toronto

More to learn

Re Reforms To Canada’s Ineffective Royal Military Colleges Are Long Overdue (June 6): As an ex-cadet of the Royal Military College of Canada, I do not disagree that the military college system has shortcomings. Nor do I disagree that significant changes are probably needed to bring it into step with contemporary Canadian society. But to dismiss military colleges as “ineffective” does great disservice to some proud institutions that have served this country extraordinarily well.

Ever since RMC produced its first graduates in 1880, alumni have made important contributions to Canada across many vocations. I believe the majority of us would agree that whatever we accomplish can be largely attributed to formative experiences during that pivotal time in our lives.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Canada’s military colleges. But whatever happens, let’s not forget that these institutions helped to shape our identity as a nation. They are national treasures with potential to contribute for many more years to come.

Mike Kennedy College No. 12570, Toronto

Made in Canada

Re Airport Chaos Forces Hundreds Of Flight Cancellations (June 10): The situation at Toronto Pearson Airport is embarrassing to me as a Canadian. Most of the effort to get passenger flow-through improved amounts to finger-pointing and blaming passengers.

We seem not well led by government, ministers, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority nor airlines.

David Cramer Toronto

What is happening at Toronto Pearson Airport is not happening at airports across the world. In a month of travelling to Britain and South Africa, I encountered efficient, well-run boarding and landing procedures conducted by professional, helpful and polite individuals.

In the past, I have been happy to land in Toronto. This time, I was embarrassed to be Canadian. Passengers were greeted by staff who seem trained to process people entering prisons rather than welcome new arrivals. They felt deliberately rude and unhelpful.

One young woman, hired to work in the COVID-19 testing section, burst into tears and said that she never had a worse job.

Canadians and visitors to our country deserve better.

Alex Ramsay Brockton, Ont.

Long shot

Re LIV Golf Series’ Assault On The PGA Tour Is A Lesson On Money And Power (June 9): It is not surprising to see a number of professional golfers’ greed overtake their moral compass when it comes to joining the Saudi-funded golf league.

No amount of rationalizing of Saudi Arabia’s attempts to “sports-wash” its image should be acceptable. What would these golfers say if the series was proposed by Vladimir Putin and funded by Russian oligarchs? There are some lines that simply should not be crossed.

I hope the PGA has good sense to ban participating golfers from the PGA Tour.

Paul Moulton Stevensville, Ont.

What about the psychological aspect of decreased motivation to “go for it” on the LIV golf tour, when a player has already been paid $200,000 or more just to show up?

Laurie Kochen Toronto

All major professional sports are about “greed,” with money paid to players now amounting to many tens of millions of dollars. The Saudi golf series is an outgrowth of athletes wanting to get paid more.

The Western world pretty well holds its collective nose when dealing with the likes of Saudi Arabia, and China as well. Why should golf be any different?

Irwin Corobow Winnipeg

