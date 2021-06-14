Open this photo in gallery Ontario PC MPPs gather outside a government room at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto, on June 10, 2021. MPPs voted on the government's introduction of legislation to enable it to invoke the notwithstanding clause to deal with a court ruling on a third party election financing law. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

SHOW, DON’T TELL

Re Trudeau will fight discrimination against Muslims – so long as they don’t live in Quebec (June 10): Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s message of support in fighting Islamophobia is what helped elect the Liberals in 2015. The turnout by Muslim-Canadian voters in 2015 reached a new high. The Conservatives’ proposed “barbaric cultural practices” hotline and other policies had raised the anxiety level of Muslims. Stephen Harper stoked rising anti-Muslim prejudices rather than defuse them. After numerous violent acts of hate and terror against the Muslim community since 2015, it is clear that it is time for Mr. Trudeau to move beyond voicing solidarity. Show us, don’t just tell us. Fighting Bill 21 in both the court of law and the court of public opinion is a good place to start.

Ali Manji Thornhill, Ont.

PANDORA’S BOX?

Re Ford To Override Election-Spending Ruling (June 10): Between them, Quebec’s François Legault and Ontario’s Doug Ford have exposed the fatal flaw in the notwithstanding clause. Those who drafted Section 33 of the Charter intended that it only be used in “extraordinary circumstances,” but they appear to have left the interpretation of that phrase entirely open. Quebec has now used it to protect legislation restricting religious rights and in Ontario Mr. Ford is using it to restrict Charter rights to freedom of expression. These unintended consequences suggest that Section 33 has become a Pandora’s box. If the notwithstanding clause provides a shield protecting such discriminatory and partisan legislation, where will it all end?

One shudders to think.

Steve Soloman Toronto

Thank you Doug Ford, for making voting in the next Ontario election much easier. I do not find any of the parties appealing. Mr. Ford’s decision to use the notwithstanding clause is an outrageous “hand grenade for houseflies” solution and confirms my suspicion that he is only hiding his erratic and bullying nature during the hard times of COVID-19. His poor handling of the pandemic and environmental issues left him an unlikely choice in my books. Refusing to accept the decision of the courts, however, makes it clear: Doug Ford is not fit to be Premier. Let’s hope someone else proves they are deserving of the position.

Robert McManus Dundas, Ont.

Notwithstanding the pivot Premier Doug Ford is making from dithering consensus-seeker to hammer-fisted autocrat, it is still obvious that he is completely unfit for leadership.

His use of the notwithstanding clause is outrageous and completely unacceptable. It is also clearly the decision of a man – and perhaps a party – that sees how slim the chances are of re-election without Republican-style interference in the political process, in this case of the population’s right to speak out.

Leslie Starkman Toronto

I participated in the debates on the repatriation of the Constitution and the creation of the Charter. All the leaders federal and provincial intended the freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression provision to be for citizens – people, not corporations or unions or associations. “Freedom of the press and other media of communication” was for media institutions, not oil or tobacco companies or unions. The Supreme Court ruling giving tobacco companies civil rights vindicated those who opposed the Charter because too much political power was handed to judges.

I’ve never supported Ontario Premier Doug Ford in any of his terrible public policies or his rough-riding over the legislature, but in this case, he’s justified in invoking the notwithstanding clause in support of a citizen-dominated electoral process and not the moneyed special interests.

Don Scott Victoria (former MLA Inkster, Man.)

CROSSING THE FLOOR

Re Green MP Atwin Crosses Floor To Liberals (June 11): MP Jenica Atwin would do well to re-examine the priorities and values that she purports to have. Long-time Liberal Dominic LeBlanc states that Ms. Atwin “will make an enormous contribution to the people of Canada.” I doubt that most Canadians value the cowardice, deceitfulness and selling of one’s soul which the act of crossing the floor perfectly demonstrates.

Pablo Coffey Cheverie, N.S.

SAYING SORRY

Re The Theological Reason Why The Catholic Church Is Reticent To Apologize (June 11): Jeremy Bergen writes that in traditional Catholic theology, as the body of Christ, the church cannot sin. He says this explains why the church avoids a clear public apology for its residential schools role.

In my view as a Catholic, Mr. Bergen’s analysis aptly names theological sources of a defensive culture shaping much of the Catholic Church, but risks leaving Catholics with the erroneous and egregious view that Catholic theology prohibits apologizing for residential schools.

Catholicism teaches that God is revealed in history. Catholics should follow the moral imperative of listening and responding to survivors’ testimonies and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. They can refer to Catholic theology after the watershed event of Vatican II (1962-65), works like Karl Rahner’s article “The Sinful Church in the Decrees of Vatican II” and others on ecclesial conversion.

Even simpler: Catholicism holds that reason and faith are compatible. When you do something wrong, apologize.

Susannah Schmidt Kitchener, Ont.

The Catholic Church is a religious institution. The RCMP is a law-enforcement institution. The Government of Canada is a political institution. No institution can apologize for past wrongs. And no institution should be called upon to do so. It is the individuals responsible who must show contrition. In many cases this is impossible, with the perpetrators long gone.

More importantly, an apology that is demanded from the head of an institution isn’t worth the breath with which it is uttered. It lacks sincerity. For an apology to matter it must be freely offered from the heart.

Ashok Sajnani Toronto

RETURNING A FAVOUR

Re Healing Together (Opinion, June 5): This is a poignant yet objective piece about the ties between India, Canada and a large diaspora of Indo-Canadians. Rita Trichur makes several important points about increasing economic and research ties and other strategic partnerships. Let’s get on with it. She also says that Canada should return the favour by sending vaccines back to India, after that country helped Canada when we were struggling to secure vaccines. She’s absolutely right.

Tony Hooper Toronto

A VICTORY IN DEFEAT

Re Keystone XL Project Scrapped In Blow To Canada’s Energy Plan (June 10): I would like to offer a correction to your headline. It should read “Keystone XL project scrapped in victory for life on Earth.”

Climate change is real and caused by human use of fossil fuels. Let’s get serious about reducing our use of fossil fuels, starting with no new fossil-fuel infrastructure.

Catherine Oliver Toronto

