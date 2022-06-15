A Shell employee walks past the company's new Quest Carbon Capture and Storage facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Oct. 7.TODD KOROL/Reuters

Emissions impossible

Re Ottawa Was Told Climate Targets Not Viable (June 14): Did anyone really think that Ottawa’s climate targets were viable? I certainly didn’t. Each successive announcement pushes the day of reckoning into the future. Look at how many times the goalposts have been moved since the original 1990 target. All the while those who exploit Earth’s non-renewable resources undermine those targets. It is past time to put planet and people ahead of profit. It is past time to set limits on fossil fuel extraction, ramp up carbon taxes, and work frantically to develop sustainable renewable energy resources.

Charles K. Minns Toronto

The oil and gas industry’s gargantuan carbon footprint can’t be solved by relying on magical thinking, saviour technologies and outdated models.

Canada’s oil sands are producing more than ever before. Meanwhile, the world is realizing fossil fuel dependence is incompatible with a safe future. If Canada is banking on being the last producer standing, we’re playing a losing game.

The current energy crisis has jolted European countries into rapidly scaling up wind and solar power – more affordable, reliable and sustainable alternatives. Canada needs a plan for a transition toward renewable energy that is fair for workers and communities, or we’ll be left behind.

Caroline Brouillette national policy manager, Climate Action Network Canada; Montreal

With all the fuss about missing emissions targets, not just in Canada but in many countries, I can’t help but wonder what kind of mileage tanks and troop carriers manage, not to mention the contribution to the global carbon footprint from rockets and their payloads.

Paul W. Bognar Toronto

Re More Oil But Less Pollution. Is It Possible? (Editorial, June 14): As a former petroleum engineer, I was taken aback by the statement: “A primary challenge is the oil and gas industry – responsible for about one-quarter of the country’s GHGs.” What about the three-quarters of emissions that come from consumers’ use of the products? Industry emissions are a direct result of the barrels consumed to extract, refine and transport oil and gas products to the consumers (Canadians). Every barrel used in the extraction/refining/transporting process is a barrel not sold. Nothing minimizes industry emissions like reduced profits. The Liberal government’s notion that industry emissions can be regulated to a materially lower amount is specious. Until the government puts in curbs to consumption, which will lower both industry and consumer GHG emissions, not only are the reductions not doable, the plan is also laughable.

John P.A. Budreski Vancouver

How long do we have to wait before accepting the reality that cuts to oil and gas production must come? The only way to prevent the worsening climate impact of CO2 in our atmosphere is to stop burning fossil fuels – which means less production.

Using the tired “ethical oil” arguments about displacing Iranian, Venezuelan and Saudi production is just an excuse for Canada to continue to do less than is needed.

Production caps and cuts are needed, not “technically feasible, high risk” hopes of reducing emissions while increasing production.

Dave Carson Dundas, Ont.

Money for potash

Re Ottawa Backs Tech Investment In BHP Saskatchewan Mine (Report on Business, June 14): The Trudeau government is making $100-million available to BHP Group Ltd. to develop its new Jansen potash mine in Saskatchewan. The money is to be used specifically for greater “sustainability.”

But BHP is one of the world’s largest mining companies and its 2021 annual report highlights a profit after taxes of US$11.3-billion for the fiscal year on total revenue of $60.8-billion. BHP needs taxpayer-funded financial assistance with the same degree of urgency as Elon Musk.

Roy Schneider Regina, Sask.

Money for Dubai

Re Quebec’s Caisse Has ESG Priorities Upside-Down With Latest Dubai Investment (Opinion, June 8): The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec’s decision to invest in Dubai port infrastructure is breathtaking in its gall. Given the UAE’s abstention from voting in the UN Russian sanctions resolution and Dubai’s increasing profile as a logistical base for Russian interests, what could the Caisse (and huge depositor Quebec Pension Plan) be thinking? If Quebec’s Premier won’t speak up, surely our Prime Minister and leaders of the opposition parties should decry this appalling investment decision.

Dave McClurg Calgary

Chinese relations

Re Barton To Advise Indo-Pacific Strategy (June 10): It is disappointing but not surprising that Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly would recruit Dominic Barton – who was parachuted in as Canadian ambassador to China and faces a civil racketeering lawsuit in the United States involving allegations related to his time as global managing partner of McKinsey and Co., not to mention his current role as chair of Rio Tinto (doing half of its business in China) – and overlook Guy Saint-Jacques and David Mulroney, both highly respected former professional diplomats but (appropriately) critical of the government’s relationship with China.

Richard Holland Grafton, Ont.

Considering the pro-China bent of the new Indo-Pacific Advisory Committee, Canada’s interests would be well served if one or both of the “two Michaels” were added in order to provide an air of reality to the committee’s deliberations.

George Stevens Vancouver

Doctors in training

Re The Challenge to Training New Doctors During COVID (June 11): Dr. Nicholas Pimlott’s article reminds me of a pre-COVID-19 visit to my then-young new doctor. As he came into the treatment room he immediately focused on his screen. After reading aloud a lengthy list of numbers indicating where I fell on the range of normal, he asked how I was. I replied I had broken my ankle, and only then did he look up and realize with a start I had a rather large boot on my right foot.

I can only imagine the look on his face if I had mentioned growing a second head.

A.M. Rubin Surrey, B.C.

Our democratic duty

Re It’s Time To Consider Mandatory Voting (June 8): I strenuously agree that mandatory voting should be enacted sooner rather than later. One way to show our commitment to our country and our government system is to vote. It’s really not that hard and, as Australia shows, it means that the government does not happen by accident.

John Arnott Toronto

Close the embassy

Re Joly’s Office Knew Official Would Be At Russian Party, But She Didn’t (June 14): What a farce. Now the government is finger-pointing trying to shake off this stupidity. What is more unacceptable is keeping the Russian embassy open in Ottawa. If this government is serious about its claims of evil activities by Russia, send them packing; otherwise spare us the insincere commentary.

Martin C. Pick Cavan, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com