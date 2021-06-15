Open this photo in gallery Orange shirts, shoes, flowers and messages are on display on the steps outside the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on June 12, 2021 in honour of the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Next steps

Re First Nations Receive Offers To Help Survey For Graves (June 14): Technology can uncover lies and excavate the truth. This is what has happened at one residential school site in British Columbia. It should be done elsewhere: Turn loose the radar techies and the anthropologists without restrictions.

Knowing the location of remains is only the first step. Examining them and then comparing with written records would tell us much about how and why these children died. To do so would require the support and co-operation of provincial and federal legislators.

Otherwise, I believe cover-ups will continue.

Michael Alexander Vancouver

That private companies such as SNC-Lavalin are stepping up to offer their expert technology is, on the surface, a welcome gesture. However, should such investigations not be under the jurisdiction of Indigenous communities in conjunction with the RCMP?

Already there has been much speculation and assumptions regarding the 215 children detected by radar technology in Kamloops, yet no forensic investigation has been conducted. We have neither the evidence of why these children died nor when. For the sake of the families, of justice and of history, it should be crucial that all determinations be based on facts, which a thorough forensic investigation would uncover. It would be an arduous and time-consuming task.

In the interim, assumptions should not be made, but rather patience should be exercised.

Catharina Summers Kingston

Not just a day

Re Victoria Cancels Canada Day Events To Prevent Damage To Reconciliation Efforts (June 11): Canada did not become one of the greatest countries by pausing at every tragedy to add to its own suffering. Canada became one of the greatest countries because it recognized its tragedies when they surfaced, paid them due reflection and remorse, then continued on its path of nurturing, building and celebrating a world-beating culture.

Shame on the mayor and City of Victoria for cancelling Canada Day celebrations.

John Budreski Vancouver

In a name

Re Say Goodbye To Ryerson’s Statue – And His Name, Too (Opinion, June 12): One possible solution would be to rededicate the university to other members of the Ryerson family who made positive contributions to Canadian society. It could keep its name, but with a completely different meaning.

My suggestion would be Egerton Ryerson’s older brother William, a prominent 19th-century Methodist and reverend, and Stanley Ryerson, a descendant of one of his brothers and an important 20th-century Marxist intellectual and professor.

They were on completely different parts of the political and religious spectrum. As such, they represent the intellectual diversity that should be essential for any major public university.

Bruce Couchman Ottawa

In keeping with the practice of retaining the same initials when institutions or teams are renamed, what about Reconciliation University?

It should be imperative that the name be changed, and this option would help us remember our shameful past and, hopefully, indicate that we finally have begun to make a serious attempt to address wrongs. I, personally, would be proud to attend Reconciliation University.

Ryerson had been nicknamed “Rye High” in the past. “Recon U” could aptly fit.

Lesley Cameron Brockville, Ont.

Our say

Re Green MP Atwin Crosses Floor To Liberals (June 11): Here we go again with another MP crossing the floor without any say from her constituents. Quite possibly many were voting for the Green Party instead of Jenica Atwin as an individual person.

If an MP wants to join another party, a by-election should be held to validate the decision made by the incumbent. I find the current lack of action undemocratic. Canadian electors have no choice in validating the unilateral move made by this politician.

J.G. Gilmour Calgary

Understanding notwithstanding

Re The Canadian Charter’s Notwithstanding Clause Is Increasingly Indefensible (Opinion, June 12): One important fact: If this decision is so arbitrary and offensive, voters will have the opportunity to render their judgment in the next Ontario election. The opposition parties are certainly not holding back on their criticism.

For the record, I have advocated removal of this clause from Canada’s Constitution, just as I have advocated abolishment of the monarchy.

I am not holding my breath about either of my wishes being fulfilled any time soon.

Tony Manera Ottawa

In the United States, outside of certain boundaries, great political influence is most often attempted by rich people and other organizations. In Ontario, not so much by these groups; rather it seems mostly by unions – public-sector unions at that. Does no one else appreciate the irony here? I thought unions were supposed to be about negotiating working conditions.

While I believe Doug Ford has been heavy-handed in his response to the court decision (there are other options available), I do support his objective and believe that a 12-month limit is entirely reasonable.

And maybe we should begin a larger discussion about limits to political activity on the part of public-sector unions?

Michael Beswick Toronto

In 1978, I was part of federal/provincial discussions leading up to constitutional talks under Pierre Trudeau.

From the outset, René Lévesque took the position that he would not agree to anything that did not put Quebec’s interests first and foremost over any federal position. This did not sit well with the other provinces, especially from the West. It was then-premier of Manitoba Sterling Lyon who proposed the notwithstanding clause to ensure provinces had the ability to override any initiative that would seriously undermine provincial jurisdiction, and to guarantee resource royalties would accrue to the provinces.

Mr. Trudeau agreed to this because it was made clear the other provinces would not sign the Constitution without this clause. Thus was born the notwithstanding clause. It is unfortunate it is now being used for purposes for which it was clearly not intended.

Brian Marley-Clarke director, assessment and analysis, Federal Provincial Relations Office (retired); Calgary

Homecoming

Re ‘The Worst Thing We’ve Seen’ (Report on Business, June 14): So Herschel Supply Co. is worried it’ll have to put prices up to cover increased shipping costs. I have an idea: Make the stuff in Canada.

For me, personally, “Made in Canada” gives me a good reason to spend money on consumer goods.

Jane McCall Delta, B.C.

