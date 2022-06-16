People leave a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal on April 6.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Managing mandates

Re Vaccine Mandates Lifted For Some Travel (June 15): Gone. Great, because airport delays are a huge problem for Canadians as we attempt to travel again and for our international reputation. (By the way, I am vaccinated, four times). But where is the sense of urgency; can’t vaccine mandates be lifted immediately?

Joe Tomasik Hamilton, Ont.

Re Most Remaining Provincial Mask Mandates Set To End (June 9): As an immunocompromised individual, I am very fearful of being in public with mask mandates lifted. To me and others who are vulnerable, masks were a layer of protection, a safety net if you will. With masks no longer required in most settings, this safety net is essentially gone. I am relieved that many medical facilities are enacting their own masking policies.

While vaccination provides protection against hospitalization and severe disease, it does not currently prevent infection or transmission. For the vulnerable population, vaccine efficacy is unknown (poor in many cases), and COVID-19 antibody testing is not yet well established to determine the level of protection. With the best tool being vaccination, the level of protection being unknown, and infection rates unknown, would you feel safe being in public, potentially exposed to a highly infectious and transmissible virus?

During these challenging times, please consider the safety of those of us who are vulnerable.

Steve Karan Toronto

Fighting future waves

Re There’s More COVID-19 In Our Future (Editorial, June 11): I would like to suggest some further steps governments should take in order to overcome future waves of COVID-19. In anticipation of a new wave in the fall, within the next couple of months we should reintroduce the original testing systems, contact tracing and the publication of daily data, all of which were effective tools when we had a moderate number of COVID-19 cases. If we want to keep a lid on a future wave, we have to be able to identify that wave’s onset in its very earliest days and the only way to accomplish that is by timely and effective testing and contact tracing. Bringing back the publication of reliable daily data will allow people to assess their own level of risk with some measure of confidence.

John Anderson Brantford, Ont.

Dollars for daycare

Re For-Profit Daycares in Ontario Critical of Federal Child-Care Deal (June 13): The federal child-care plan is a game changer for families across the country that will finally bring them affordable child care. But, by necessity, it also must bring change to the way the child-care market operates. With billions of dollars in new public spending in the sector it is imperative that we ensure accountability.

Only a quarter of Ontario’s child-care centres are operated on a for-profit basis. If those owner-operators would like to be part of the new system, they are welcome. But they need to accept that accountability for public funds is part of the deal. It’s not “paternalistic” or “patronizing” as one owner claims; it’s reasonable and responsible. And all child-care programs – public, non-profit and for-profit – face the same expectations.

Carolyn Ferns public policy co-ordinator, Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care; Toronto

I was immediately struck by this comment: “What’s happening is child care is moving from a market service to being a public service but delivered by private operators.” This is exactly what happened to health care in Canada. As a family doctor, I operate a private professional practice, but am funded from the public purse, by federal decree. We have lived with revenues that remained stagnant, and always below market value, yet overhead costs steadily rose year after year. This makes it difficult to keep our business viable as well. So many Canadians cannot find a family doctor as new medical graduates shy away from the family practice “business model.” You can offer a service cheaply, but you will find the reduced availability and longer wait times resulting in a lack of access.

Dr. Michael Damus Uxbridge, Ont.

Golf wins and misses

Re McIlroy Defends Title At Canadian Open (June 13): It was wonderful to see a photo of Irishman Rory McIlroy winning the Canadian Open and getting above-the-fold coverage for his efforts, but why was the full coverage of Canadian Brooke Henderson’s amazing LPGA playoff win relegated to Page 3 of the sports section? Come on.

Gerri Grant Varney, Ont.

Re Mickelson The Villain Adds Spice to New LIV Golf Series (Sports, June 11): Much has been written regarding Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and others joining the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour. For me the issue is not so much that golfers may be seen as selling their soul for enormous sums but rather that the Saudi regime has chosen to use its seemingly unlimited wealth to promote this endeavour. Surely there are countless ways that this money could instead be spent to make the world a better place while potentially showcasing their country in a more positive light.

Jeff Solomon Nanaimo, B.C.

Must-see TV

Re The Jan. 6 Hearings Will Have To Try Harder To Be Consequential TV (June 13): I disagree with critic John Doyle’s statement that “the opening episode told the world only what many already know.”

Mr. Doyle notes that there was a “gasp” in the hearing room, when committee co-chair Liz Cheney said Donald Trump suggested that the chanting mob was right that former U.S. vice-president Mike Pence deserved to be hanged. I didn’t know Mr. Trump had said that.

I also did not know that Mr. Trump’s hand-picked attorney-general had called the “stolen election” lie “bogus,” nor that the disgraced former president’s daughter accepted William Barr’s word over that of her father.

These are serious hearings with serious consequences. Ratings are not the same thing as consequences.

George Olds Hamilton, Ont.

The session I watched was calm, organized, dignified and clear, avoiding rhetoric and name-calling. It will reach a wide audience. The goal of providing a factual record for historical purposes is fine.

To say there is no point in attempting a factual version of what happened on Jan. 6 because people don’t care about facts any more, is to give up entirely.

Debora Pollock Halifax

Combatting sedition

Re The Rejection of Sedition Should Be A Non-Negotiable Part of Democratic Politics (June 15). Thanks to Hugh Segal for his incisive analysis. The truckers’ occupation of Ottawa and their demands were seditious, as is Pierre Poilievre’s support for these would-be insurrectionists. That’s why I joined the Conservative Party: to vote against him and his rag-tag ilk.

John Sudlow Oakville, Ont.

