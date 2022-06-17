The Call of Duty Major III tournament at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto on June 3.Eduardo Lima/The Globe and Mail

Fun with guns?

Re Call of Duty: Reality Check As eSports Companies Face Financial Headwinds (Report on Business, June 11): I’m more than a little surprised that this thoughtful article about the business challenges faced by the eSports industry doesn’t mention the glorification of gun-based violence at the heart of these games. With the recent horrors of teenage shooters in the United States stalking shoppers and students, how can corporate sponsors justify associating their brands with Call of Duty and Overwatch? It is one thing for gamers to play these games privately, but quite another to fuel spectacles celebrating excellence in “first-person shooting.” Surely this dissonance is more than a minor “headwind” for eSports promoters.

Dale Fallon Toronto

The electric switch

Re Ottawa’s Oil And Gas Emissions Targets Hinge On Hopes And Miracles (Opinion, June 16): High oil prices incent oil companies to drill and bring more capacity online. In the past, high oil prices also led drivers to abandon SUVs and pickup trucks in favour of smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles. When oil prices dropped, sales of high-consumption took off again. But today’s high oil prices are having a different effect: Drivers are moving to electric vehicles. This is gasoline demand that is going away permanently and is unlikely to come back even if oil prices drop. The added capacity may never be needed. So why support it?

Tom Browne Montreal

Earth-friendly eating

Re How To Eat Green (Arts & Pursuits, June 11): Thank you for this timely article. The carbon offset by eating plant-based food is truly astounding. And with regard to your previous article, Why Fake Meat Risks Being Spoiled (Report on Business, May 28) about the decline of interest in meat substitutes, this does not surprise us at all. They are full of unneeded added fat and don’t taste anywhere as good as a simple, inexpensive homemade bean/lentil and grain burger. Healthful, clean, plant-based food is remarkable in its taste, variety, nutrition and economy. It can be labour intensive, so if the food-processing industry could replicate the homemade dimension without the usual addition of unnecessary salt, oil and sugar, it would be a winning combination all around.

Patricia Giannelia Kelowna, B.C.

Preserve vs. destroy

Re NATO Defence Target ‘Out Of Reach’ In 5 Years: Report (June 10): We cannot address climate change and our countless environmental and economic concerns if we persist with the institution of war. We simply cannot afford to direct our energies, efforts and resources toward the destruction of the planet and its preservation at the same time.

Mark Leith Toronto

Step up, Canada I

Re Anti-Terrorism Laws Impede Efforts To Evacuate Afghans (June 15): It is embarrassing to be Canadian when the government is dithering about whether a non-profit group can spend a couple of dollars for taxes on a hotel room being used to house Afghans waiting to come to Canada. These people are in danger and we need to fulfill our promises. Just get them to Canada and do it now.

Lorraine Shore Burnaby, B.C.

Step up, Canada II

Re Canada Needs To Speak Up About Global Hunger At The G7 (June 14): Kudos to David Morley for bringing our attention to the hunger and nutrition crisis for the children in the Horn of Africa. I was aware of the drought in that area but did not know about the devastating effect on food supplies. Canada needs to make a sizable commitment to alleviate this catastrophe and urge other G7 countries to do the same.

Kaz Shikaze Mississauga, Ont.

Say no to casinos

Re Federal Anti-Money-Laundering Agency A Failure, Inquiry Finds (June 16): It is time to ban casinos. They are a tax on the poor, lead to suicides by those who lose it all and they facilitate criminal activity. A provincial government that deals cards to its citizens does not deserve to rule.

Shaul Ezer Montreal

Mother nature

Re The Great Outdoors (Opinion, June 11): David Sax’s article about the power of the world outdoors was beautiful. We need to hear about climate concerns because we live in the real world, but we also need to balance it with things that declare a natural order that has gone on for eons.

I was reminded of that recently on my walk along a forest path in the Royal Botanical Gardens. It came in the form of a tiny, intelligent spring peeper. Perfect camouflage. Perfect senses as he moved the minute he recognized I was close. Perfect pitch in his syrinx. Would that I could hear the concert when he joins his mates for Choral Evensong.

Judy Pollard Smith Hamilton

Scandinavia has had forest schools for 50 years, where children are outside all day in the rain, snow and sun. Canada has started to follow suit, offering all-day outdoor early childhood programs in New Brunswick, B.C. and the Northwest Territories, and the demand is increasing.

In B.C., however, outdoor children’s programs cannot be provincially licensed unless they have a fully equipped indoor facility, which can be difficult in this time of soaring rents and limited space. Some programs operate without a licence, but this creates problems for parents who need a provincial subsidy, and for staff who could use the provincial wage enhancement grant. It also means these programs are not regulated for safe practices.

Our group, the Nature Based Child Care Advisory Committee, encourages the B.C. government to move toward licensing fully outdoor early childhood programs that do not have access to an indoor facility. Washington State has just licensed outdoor child care, New Brunswick is exploring what it might look like for their province, and other provinces are beginning their own discussions.

Author David Sax quotes Trent University associate professor Lisa Nisbet as saying “we need to get people outside more.” Children deserve the health benefits of free movement, wind in their hair and contact with other living creatures found even on city streets.

Enid Elliot Victoria

Hit the road

Re ActiveTO To Continue On Lake Shore West (June 16): If Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is concerned about ActiveTO’s shutdown of Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto impeding fans’ access to the stadium, there’s a simple fix. The Jays could move to the outskirts of the city. Of course the team may well risk losing its claim to being Canada’s Team if it can no longer piggyback on the appeal of Toronto’s vibrant downtown to attract fans from across the country.

John Seddon Toronto

