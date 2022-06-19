Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joined by wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau as he leaves Ottawa on June 7, en route to attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Rights in Rwanda

Re Trudeau To Attend Commonwealth Meeting In Rwanda (June 17): Canada’s recent attendance at the Russia Day party has been described as a serious mistake and an embarrassment. So how about the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Commonwealth meeting in Rwanda this week? Rwanda’s long-standing, ongoing and extensive human rights abuses are well known and documented. So perhaps the Prime Minister is going to “grasp the nettle” and take the opportunity to decry these abuses while he is right there at the epicentre? One can but hope.

But if he doesn’t, will his attendance be described as a mistake and embarrassment or just another photo-op?

Roy Clapinson Bobcaygeon, Ont.

Party politics

Re Joly’s Office Missed E-mail Alerting Russia Day Party Attendance (June 17): Communications 101: Every important e-mail should start with the words “As discussed …”

Ken Sutton Toronto

How sorry?

Re Toronto Police Data Show Officers Use More Force Against Black People (June 16): There are five levels of apologies: 1) Express regret; 2) Accept responsibility; 3) Genuinely repent; 4) Request forgiveness; 5) Make restitution. On Wednesday, interim Toronto Police Chief James Ramer apologized for systemic racism in the force, saying: “As an organization, we have not done enough to ensure that every person in our city receives fair and unbiased policing.” But his apology only reaches Level 2, since the police service will not use its own data for “performance management” of individual officers.

Art Brewer Toronto

Anarchy in the U.S.A.

Re Details Emerge Of Trump’s Pressure On Pence To Reject Election Results (Jan. 17): I doubt there are many people still out there gullible enough to genuinely believe Donald Trump was somehow cheated out of an election win. Most of the Capitol Hill rioters very likely maintained that line as an excuse for their attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s legitimate electoral win – or at least make it as unpleasant as possible, as witnessed on Jan. 6.

Long before the last election day, Mr. Trump was saying he might not respect a win by Joe Biden, as though preparing his voter base for his inevitable refusal to leave office, whatever the vote-count results may be. The rioters (and Mr. Trump) may simply have been enraged enough at his defeat by the “socialist” Mr. Biden that they were now going to raise hell. They may have consciously or subconsciously believed he had to remain in office for some perceived greater good, regardless of Mr. Trump’s democratically decided election loss.

It may be a case of that potentially very dangerous philosophy: The end justifies the means.

Frank Sterle Jr. White Rock, B.C.

In a social media post on Thursday, Donald Trump called the Jan. 6 hearings a “witch hunt” and wrote: “I DEMAND EQUAL TIME!!!” This is a great idea. Bring him in front of the committee, swear him in and start the questioning. Or better still, just invite him to start talking. The one person most likely to indict the 45th president of the United States is Mr. Trump himself.

And imagine the TV ratings.

Sally Cochrane Toronto

Staving off hunger

Re Putin Has Weaponized Food. The Global Death Toll Could Be Staggering (Opinion, June 14): Gary Mason writes, “Before being invaded by Russia in February, [Ukraine] exported 4.5 million tonnes of agricultural produce through its ports each month, including 12 per cent of the world’s wheat, 15 per cent of its corn and 50 per cent of its sunflower oil. It’s capable of feeding 400 million people every year, not including its own population.”

Mr. Mason also writes that 50 million people in countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East may face starvation due to Russia’s invasion. Even if the war ends soon, it is too late for planting crops in mined fields so this crop year is lost.

Such starvation is far from inevitable. In North America, 40 per cent of the massive corn crop goes to make ethanol to add to gasoline. In the United States alone that is over 130 million tons, or twice Ukraine’s exports of all grains.

Temporarily suspending the clean fuel standards for this year in the United States and Canada and diverting this year’s corn crop to feed the hungry would go a long way to making up the shortfall owing to Russia’s aggression.

And don’t worry about the environmental effects: Corn-based ethanol was always a dubious way to reduce greenhouse gases.

David Ross Edmonton

Headline out of line?

Re Freeland Outlines No New Tools To Fight Inflation (June 17): This was a nice, concise expression of editorial indignation, perfectly topping your reporters’ Page 1 “opinion” piece. I’m sympathetic. A lot of us are getting tired of the Liberals. But you have a two-page spread inside for that kind of commentary. For the front page, it would be nice to tell us what’s in the news – not grumble about what you might have preferred.

Richard Littlemore Vancouver

This negative headline on the front page doesn’t help with building economic literacy in the country – which we really need right now. We have provincial politicians throwing money at taxpayers to buy votes, and it’s only fuelling spending and thus inflation. This point and more is explained in the editorial a few pages later and praises Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland’s speech.

Heather Clark Toronto

Answers, please

Re Cabinet Has Lots Of Explanations, But No Answers, For Why It Invoked The Emergencies Act (Opinion, June 17): The federal Emergencies Act is perhaps the most draconian measure a government can impose on its citizens. Currently a committee of both senators and members of Parliament is reviewing the rationale for the invocation of the act. Or at least they are trying to.

The verbal pirouette displayed by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in evading questions is a disgrace. The federal government needs to be honest about their rationale for their decision not hide behind the normal non-answers we see every day in Question Period.

The citizens of this great country deserve the truth. Shame on this government if we get something less.

Colin Lockhart Florenceville-Bristol, N.B.

Taking a loss

Re O’Leary Sees More Pain Ahead For The Crypto Industry (Report on Business, June 16): Bitcoin has fallen by 70 per cent since November. How much money would Canada have lost if Pierre Poilievre had been prime minister back then?

Ross Arthur Cambridge Ont.

