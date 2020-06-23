Open this photo in gallery Thousands of people protest to defund the police in support of Black Lives Matter and all social injustice against racism in Toronto on June 19, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Police force

Re Peel Police Kill Man During Wellness Check (June 22): Recent police incidents seem to have two things in common: tragic death and mental illness. It’s as if all lawbreakers are hard-wired to do bad things and force is the most effective strategy, from Sammy Yatim in 2013 to Ejaz Choudry this past weekend, among others.

Police should become more efficient and effective by loading up on social-welfare methods instead of loaded firearms. How many social workers have shot at targets experiencing agitated mental states?

Bill Bousada Carleton Place, Ont.

With all the protests in the United States and demands for police reform, Canadians have been made to look at our own police across the country.

The killing of Chantel Moore in Edmundston, N.B., really struck me, and now Ejaz Choudry in Mississauga. Both these people needed help, not a gun. It has become crystal clear to me that police are not fit to deal with people in need of mental-health supports.

Police officers should not have live ammunition. They could use rubber bullets or sedative-laced darts to take control of a situation. No one, even a person with a gun, should have to die at the hands of the police. I believe most people join law enforcement to do some good in society – well, let them do good without a gun on their hip.

Five years ago, I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and I can honestly say that I would hesitate to call police for help.

We should defund parts of our police forces and put that money into mental health and other community programs to help people – we do not need more policing.

Anne Gallant Millvale, PEI

Value of work

Re Third Migrant Farm Worker Dies As Canada Reaches Deal With Mexico (June 22): The plight of Mexican migrant farm workers this year makes my stomach churn with rage.

Back in 1966, I worked at a cucumber grading plant in the heart of the vegetable and fruit belt in Southern Ontario. There was a structure nearby, not much more than 20 by 20 feet, without windows and with one single door.

I was informed that it was the “bunkhouse” for that farm’s migrant workers.

As the summer hit peak production, I would see these workers trundle out to the fields early in the morning, then return very late in the day to this “shed,” their home for months at a time. Mother Nature’s bounty bestowed on Canadians came at the cost of the suffering of these seemingly dispensable workers. With minor improvements, the same attitude and general conditions seem to persist for these, our fellow human beings.

Steve Sanderson Quispamsis, N.B.

Tea spilled

Re Bolton Book Details Trump’s View Of PM (June 20): Only in the social-media era of like-unlike does leader-likes-leader seem to matter. History shows that John F. Kennedy abhorred John Diefenbaker; Lyndon Johnson had nothing but disdain for Lester Pearson; Richard Nixon despised Pierre Trudeau. The world still turned. Agreements were signed. Foreign policy was conducted.

With the exception of Brian Mulroney’s close relationship with Ronald Reagan, which was not appreciated by many Canadians, there has been a modern tradition of political distancing maintained by our leaders toward their U.S. counterparts that has served Canada well.

Howard Greenfield Montreal

Work it out

Re CERB Extension Poses A Tricky Problem: How To Remove Disincentives To Work (Report on Business, June 22): I am growing weary of the hand-wringing of those such as the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, who believe that companies will not be able to find sufficient staff as long as the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit continues.

As a (hopefully) still-employed person on hiatus in the hospitality field, let me tell everyone that I and my colleagues are anxiously awaiting being able to return to work again. Few in their right mind would risk losing a job in this disastrous economy simply to claim CERB for a few months (as the Parliamentary Budget Officer has consistently pointed out).

Should concerned parties still worry about finding ways to encourage people to return to work, I think they’ll find paying a better wage to be the best remedy.

Daniel Tait Toronto

Short shrift?

Re Equalization, Alberta And A ‘Fair Deal’ (Editorial, June 22): The Globe and Mail’s editorial continues with the narrative that we in Alberta are the spoiled children of Confederation.

It is rightly pointed out that we contribute the most to the federal purse, because we are the richest in per-capita earnings. However, we receive the lowest per-capita payments of any province or territory from the federal government.

That is a point of contention here and one of the issues we find unfair. But a consideration of Albertan anger should look beyond money.

I believe our major issue is that our fellow provinces have been more then happy to take riches from Alberta, then turn their backs and not allow us to continue to develop Albertan resources.

The federal government seems to have stood aside as British Columbia and Quebec have stifled pipeline development, at the same time as those provinces continue to use hydrocarbons in abundance.

I understand that there are complex sociopolitical reasons for these issues. But to imply that Albertans are spoiled and should get over it will likely hinder federal responsibility to nurture a federation that works for all. That could lead us down a road no one wants to take.

R.J. Ritchie Calgary

Cross-check

Re COVID-19 Cases On Rise Among Athletes As Leagues Prepare To Restart (Sports, June 20): It seems a Canadian city is in contention to become a hub for the return of hockey in the next month.

Wonderful: millionaire players allowed to cross the Canada-U.S. border to play a game for their billionaire owners.

What are the chances of me getting across the border to attend my granddaughter’s christening – something actually important – in the same time frame? Either the border is closed or it isn’t.

Lloyd Metcalf Oshawa, Ont.

A beautiful feeling

Re In My Family, Fathers And Sons Bond Over Show Tunes (Arts & Pursuits, June 20): We did not have an alarm clock during my teen years. Instead, we woke to my father wandering about the house singing Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’. Thanks to theatre critic J. Kelly Nestruck for stirring my memory for Father’s Day.

Katherine Peel Toronto





