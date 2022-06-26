BMO Field stadium, home of the Toronto FC soccer club, in Toronto on June 8.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Gender and power

Re AFN Suspends National Chief RoseAnne Archibald As It Opens Probe Into Complaints Against Her (Online, June 17): RoseAnne Archibald is accused of improper conduct and bullying and harassment. She denies these charges. There does not appear to be a transparent process to resolve this conflict.

Since the inception of the Assembly of First Nations and its predecessor, the National Indian Brotherhood, no woman had been national chief until Ms. Archibald’s 2021 election. In all, a dozen men have led the organization in both its iterations. Some were brilliant, some anodyne – none were angels, we find, and none treated in the same fashion as Ms. Archibald.

Women are often judged more harshly than men in political, economic and social contexts. Settler and Indigenous institutions can be redolent with sex discrimination, to the detriment of women’s participation in public life. In the matter of Ms. Archibald and the AFN, it would be negligent not to consider how gender and power play into intemperate and premature judgments of her.

Joyce Green Professor emerita (retired), political science University of Regina

Sophie Pierre OC, OBC; Elder Ktunaxa Nation

Gina Starblanket Associate professor, Indigenous governance University of Victoria

waaseyaa’sin Christine Sy Assistant professor, gender studies University of Victoria

Pay up

Re Ontario’s Right-to-disconnect Law Too Vague To Protect Workers: Critics (June 20): The law should require employers to advise employees, in writing, what hours they are required to be at work, and pay the full hourly rate for each such hour.

The law should require employers to notify employees as to the hours needed to be “on call” outside of regular work hours. Employers should pay a substantial proportion of the regular hourly rate for being on call, and the full hourly rate when employee are required to work while on call.

In the event that employers require employees to work outside regular and on-call hours, they should be required to pay the full hourly rate for the period commencing with the end of the last scheduled hours of work to the beginning of the next scheduled hours of work.

Only with financial consequences will employers respect the need for workers to have proper work-life balance.

Shalom Schachter Lead, employment policy working group, Interfaith Social Assistance Reform Coalition Toronto

In Toronto

Re Toronto Needs To Get The Little Things Right (June 18): While the city accommodates joggers, cyclists, patio patrons and every variety of street closing, the homeless remain neglected.

Non-functioning bathrooms and water fountains complicate the difficult lives of Toronto’s many homeless more than any other citizen. My first thought, on reading that alcohol consumption won’t be allowed in city parks, was that this was a purpose-driven decision targeting the homeless, many of whom have addiction issues.

Toronto should focus on a comprehensive, safe, year-round housing plan for those without shelter. Harassment and deprivation of vital resources add to the problems of Toronto’s most vulnerable.

This city isn’t really all that functional if it fails to address its most pressing social issue.

Joan McGoey Toronto

I agree, the city is dysfunctional.

My neighbourhood has branches lining the streets since the storm a month ago, causing impediment to cars and pedestrians. Residents put out their own warning signs of downed branches.

Yet a small parkette with two flower beds is changed three times a year, even though the spring flowers would bloom into fall. Would it not make sense for the city to divert staff and funds from needless flower-changing to removing obstructing branches?

A plan is needed to address the deficiencies of the city. I hope (or maybe it’s a dream) that the next mayor and council are up the challenge.

Jan Millard Toronto

Re Rethink Roads To Save Lives (Editorial, June 22): Simply rethinking roads will not save lives.

In Toronto, Vision Zero looks like nothing but window dressing. Rounding off corners will not stop one single car from running a red light. Changing speed limits from 40 kilometres per hour to 30 kph is not going to slow down one single speed demon.

What there should be is enforcement of basic rules of the road. Where are the photo radars and red-light cameras? Making bad drivers pay for bad driving habits will eventually (hopefully?) make them think twice before running the next red light.

Rob Lachance Toronto

If Tremont Crescent had a sidewalk on either side, an 85-year-old woman would not be dead after being hit by a sweeper (Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Street Sweeper In Northern Toronto, Police Say – June 22).

Forget about spending millions on extra stands for a soccer game; let us make sure all of our streets have at least a sidewalk on one side. People with disabilities, children, seniors, etc., would be safer, especially in the winter.

Toronto is not a world-class city if it keeps cars as a priority.

Alex Ginou Toronto

Surcharge

Re These Circuses Sure Cost A Lot Of Bread (Editorial, June 21): Toronto should recoup its estimated $100-million cost to host five World Cup matches by charging the cost to the ultimate beneficiaries: those who buy tickets.

With five matches at an expanded 45,000-seat stadium, a special municipal ticket tax of $445 per ticket should cover the bill (not including inevitable cost overruns, so maybe $500 or $550 per ticket would be safer). Given the huge prices that scalpers often get for tickets, even with that surcharge the stands might still be full – and Toronto richer, or at least not poorer.

If tickets don’t get sold, people will have sent a strong message to future politicians about their willingness to pay for big sporting events.

Don Sancton Beaconsfield, Que.

Canadian history

Re Saving Ontario’s Historic Salem Chapel (Real Estate, June 17): In the summer of 1939, I was turning 6. My grandfather often took me for drives around St. Catharines, Ont., to see historical sites.

Once‚ we pulled up to the church at 92 Geneva St. My grandfather told me about the Underground Railroad and the church’s history. We went inside to meet the minister.

I found the pews to be magical: There were boxes underneath where escaping families could hide from danger. The congregation would be called to sit and sing or listen to a sermon.

As we left, my grandfather gave an envelope to the minister, who turned to me and said, “Helen, I want you to remember that the people in our church think your grandfather is a hero, because he comes every year with a generous gift. It makes a big difference to us.”

I am glad that new heroes are coming forward. I wish them well.

Helen (McCalla) Valiquet Ottawa

