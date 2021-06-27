Open this photo in gallery People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Vaccine vexation

Re Canada Needs New Rules Now For Fully Vaccinated People (June 25): How would Justin Trudeau and his government even know when we reach the vaccination targets they’ve set for opening the border? They didn’t even ask the hundreds of thousands of Canadians returning from the United States this spring, most of whom received both shots while away.

And what is the difference between a fully vaccinated American and one from Canada? Just as our travel there brings money into the U.S. economy, so does U.S. travel here. How many more businesses and individuals have to go bankrupt? How much more taxpayer money do we need to squander before this government recognizes the total cost of this pandemic?

Jay Gould Toronto

The federal government’s exemption of fully vaccinated Canadians from quarantine is welcome. However, the requirement that unvaccinated children must still quarantine imposes difficult choices on Canadian families living abroad.

I have a son and daughter-in-law living in London who would like to visit this summer with their four-month-old son, whom none of the grandparents have yet met. I also have a son and family (three grandsons under 8) living in Austin, Tex., who cannot come to Canada this summer because of the quarantine requirements. Must both families postpone a visit for another year until, hopefully, there are vaccinations available for children under 12?

It boggles the mind that, after more than a year to consider such situations, Ottawa has been unable to formulate a policy that does not disadvantage families in this thoughtless and uncaring manner.

Linda Meldrum Port Hope, Ont.

My mother is in long-term care where residents have been vaccinated, but only two-thirds of staff. So they continue to be subjected to lockdown when a staff member tests positive. Why is vaccination not a requirement for those who work in health care?

Elsewhere, my son is going into his third year of the business program at Wilfrid Laurier University. Classes will be online, despite the fact that any adult who wants to be vaccinated by September likely will be. His program is collaborative and normally takes place in a state-of-the-art building, which he will not enter for another year – all this to protect those who choose not to be vaccinated for the greater good.

If this continues, there will likely be pushback from those who have done the “right thing” – and I will happily lead the charge.

Laura Fitzsimmons Toronto

At a dental appointment last week, I was asked all the regular COVID-19 questions about travel, etc. I asked the hygienist why she hadn’t asked if I’d had a vaccine. She said that she wasn’t allowed to ask because of privacy laws.

How are we ever going to get this virus under control if medical offices and businesses aren’t allowed this information?

Anne Campbell Toronto

My family has done everything, to the best of our ability, to follow all COVID-19 rules. It feels like the government has been one step behind every step of the way. While we have caught up in vaccinations and passed many nations, the government again looks far behind in how to handle those vaccinated versus those not vaccinated.

Was this not a foreseeable problem? Everyone should have proof of vaccination and businesses should be allowed to screen customers if they want – no shoes, no shirt, no service. To me it’s simple: Those vaccinated can go places and do things, and those not vaccinated can’t.

Lyle Smith Windsor, Ont.

Re Despite Frustrations And Flaws, Ontario’s Vaccine-booking System Is Working, Experts Say (June 23): There is a major gap in Ontario’s vaccine rollout: accessibility for hospital in-patients.

A member of my family has been at a Toronto hospital since May 27. As a result, she missed her appointment for a second vaccine dose. In spite of urging her physicians to give a second shot as an in-patient, that has not happened.

Providing that they consent and there are no medical reasons not to do so, patients in hospital for more than a few days should be given a vaccine. That would protect them, their families, other patients and hospital staff.

Judy Wiener Toronto

One country, one system?

Re Hong Kong’s Apple Daily Prints Final Issue (June 24): Why does this theme of deluded concern persist? The horse has bolted. The fat lady is singing. The parrot is dead. Hong Kong is now China, folks, with all that means.

False hope is cruel to, and dangerous for, Chinese citizens. Ask any Uyghur currently undergoing “re-education.”

Mike Firth Toronto

Get smart

Re CRA Audits Of Ultrawealthy Canadians Yield Zero Prosecutions Or Convictions (Report on Business, June 23): Criminal tax-related offences that lead to “prosecutions or convictions” involve deliberate misrepresentations or fabrications of fact that are intended to hide taxable income or create deductions against declared income. Ultrawealthy Canadians generally are too smart to be ensnared in such sophomoric and self-destructive activities.

If they do wish to reduce taxes, they seek advice as to arrangements (including ones involving non-Canadian corporations or trusts) that rely upon specific terms in tax law (whether the results were intended or not) and do not entail misrepresentation or fraudulent documentation.

That, I find, is why there are “zero prosecutions or convictions,” not that there aren’t those (usually less wealthy) who foolishly engage in such criminal offences.

Nathan Boidman Westmount, Que.

Best in biotech

Re Toronto Biotech Startup Adela Raises $60-million From Top U.S. Investors (Report on Business, June 23): A simple blood test which can diagnose many types of cancer? Invented right here in Canada? Yes and yes!

Major biotech success stories like Adela are multiplying across Canada. Early stage funding often comes from philanthropy and non-profit organizations that increasingly encourage commercialization.

The Canadian biotech venture capital sector is growing and becoming better funded. Academia is now often focused on commercializing discoveries, not just publishing papers in journals.

This is a good news story for Canada. Let’s celebrate our biotech superstars and support those struggling in labs to change the world.

Paul Alofs Former CEO, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation; Toronto

Left to history

Re Wish List (Letters, June 24): A letter-writer laments the lack of a Lyme disease vaccine. A quick search indicates an effective vaccine was developed in 1998 and was used, but was dropped due to negative publicity from the vaccine-hesitant crowd.

Perhaps the problem is not science and vaccines, but the followers and promulgators of pseudoscience.

Neil Boyle Victoria

Wild thing

Re Retail Therapy: Harry Rosen Moves Beyond Suits With New Range Of Personal Care Products (Online, June 17): A men’s grooming guru warns us that without sufficient attention to beard maintenance and moustache management, our faces will “go crazy.” But I ask: With the rest of my 70-year-old anatomy behaving erratically, incoherently and with reckless disregard for the welfare of me, why shouldn’t my face join in the fun?

Farley Helfant Toronto

