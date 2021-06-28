Open this photo in gallery Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, Feb. 25, 2020 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Coast to coast

Re 751 Unmarked Graves Found On Cowessess First Nation (June 25): I have been a proud Canadian all of my 76 years but, in light of these findings, I am a lot less proud than I used to be. I’m relieved that I’m not Catholic.

Jerry Steinberg Surrey, B.C.

When will the RCMP investigate the crime scenes emerging across the country? I notice they got right on the burning down of two Catholic churches.

Greg McMaster Edmonton

More unmarked graves. Much more. Well-respected men in “high places” – some with nice three-piece suits, some with long, righteous robes – can commit the most horrid deeds and crimes.

“God keep our land glorious and free!” Words of well-respected men …

Denis Bourget Montreal

Why cannot the government and Catholic Church immediately release all records they have from residential schools? It is shameful that each First Nation has to search these grounds to find their missing children.

Joe O’Brien Halifax

A word

Re Wilson-Raybould Says Bennett Text Message Was ‘Completely Unacceptable’ (June 25): I am ashamed of Carolyn Bennett and the way her party treats Jody Wilson-Raybould. She should resign and look deep into her conscience.

I am a white woman struggling to come to grips with our destructive colonial actions and attitudes. This government promised great things for reconciliation and Indigenous relations. I do not believe it has delivered.

I have deep respect for Dan Vandal, my Métis MP, but this will likely cost the Liberals in the next election – as it should.

Diane Poulin Winnipeg

I sympathize with my Indigenous neighbours, who have suffered a lot in the past 200 years. But throwing gasoline on this particular fire, out of what seems like personal enmity for a co-worker, feels opportunistic and inappropriate. Whatever chip Jody Wilson-Raybould may have on her shoulder for Carolyn Bennett should remain between the two of them, and not be twisted into a national scandal.

Claudette Claereboudt Regina

No doubt Carolyn Bennett’s heart is in the right place, but heart and handwringing are not enough, especially on this file. Head and spine should be at least as equally important to be able to stand up to skeptical colleagues; to advocate strongly and strategically for Canada to dismantle the colonial regimes and practices which, to our shame, are still in place; to honourably and fully live up to the terms of treaties and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Lynne Dee Sproule Manitoulin Island, Ont.

While agreeing that the text was not acceptable, I would like to focus on MP pensions.

An indexed pension for life, after six years, seems a big incentive to appease as many voters as possible, which can often mean spending more taxpayer money to garner votes, perhaps leaving difficult political decisions for someone else later. Plus pensions for life continually add to our country’s debt.

What if there were no MP pensions, but rather a one-time, one-year severance at the end of their term? A thanks for choosing to serve their country, and allowing time to forge another career.

Martin O’Connell Burlington, Ont.

By the numbers

Re Raise The Vaccination Rate, Or Else (Editorial, June 24): If we are truly concerned about increasing vaccination rates and convincing those who are hesitant to get their shots, then governments should use a stick (instead of carrots) but in a Canadian way.

Simply report, along with new daily cases, what percentage of those cases have not been vaccinated. We’ll likely see that 95 to 99 per cent of them have not been vaccinated.

The message is simple: To avoid COVID-19, get vaccinated. The numbers themselves will be compelling.

Jim Eckler Toronto

Tradeoffs

Re Building Back Better Should Mean Building Up Accessibility (June 21): I am a recent amputee and wheelchair-bound. Prior to my amputation, I suffered from poor circulation in my lower legs and spinal stenosis, and have used an accessible parking permit.

As a result of extensive bike lanes – along with fewer parking spaces and $150 fines for parking in these areas – I believe a great disservice has been rendered, creating benefits for the strong by taking away accessibility for people with physical disabilities.

Fred Baker Toronto

Sky high

Re Investors Now Buying One-fifth Of Canadian Homes, Stoking Fears Prices Will Be Pushed Even Higher (Report on Business, June 22): A Bank of Canada spokesman offered this bromide: “Determining the precise level at which investor activity should be a cause for concern is difficult and requires further study.” A cause for whose concern? Bankers? Real estate agents? Developers? Investors? The Bank of Canada? (Probably not.)

In British Columbia, we’re selling unceded Indigenous land to foreign investors. The cognitive dissonance is deafening to my ears.

Neil Cadger Kelowna, B.C.

More and more, housing is being treated as a smart investment rather than a human right. The annual increase in prices must be at least three to five times the rate of inflation. Young families in particular are suffering – stable housing is a constant worry for two of my grandchildren.

How much further should this catastrophe continue until governments and regulators take meaningful action?

Keith Oliver Cobourg, Ont.

Re How Politics Is Worsening The Housing Crisis (Editorial, June 23): Instead of attacking homeowners as privileged whiners and lamenting the non-taxation of capital gains in the sale of principal residences, “experts” and politicians should give us a break. They should limit the number of non-principal residences people may buy, many of which sit empty and are one cause of soaring house prices.

Canadians want to continue owning their homes without the continual buzzing of social engineers. Homeowners, unite!

Sigrid Eyre Saskatoon

It is correct that we were building more affordable and supportive housing 50 years ago than we are proposing to do now. Why can’t we build 25,000 units rather than 16,000? Housing should be a right for all citizens.

All political parties should commit to funding and timelines to end homelessness and fix housing affordability. If not now, when?

Steve Lurie CM, Toronto

