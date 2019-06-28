Letters to the Editor June 28: Transparency forecast: Muddy, overcast. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Vice-Admiral Mark Norman and his lawyer, Marie Henein, at a press conference in Ottawa on May 8, 2019, after federal Crown prosecutors stayed their breach-of-trust case against the military's former second-in-command. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..................................................................................................................................

Transparency forecast: Muddy, overcast

Re Norman To Retire From Military After Reaching Settlement With Government (June 27): So much for openness and transparency. Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole nailed it when he said: “It is quite convenient for the Trudeau government to wrap up a confidential settlement on the eve of an election using taxpayer funds to hide their own mishandling and potential corruption surrounding the Norman affair.” But what’s more concerning is what Vice-Admiral Mark Norman’s lawyer, Marie Henein, said: “No person in this country should ever walk into a courtroom and feel like they are fighting their elected government or any sort of political factors at all.”

Story continues below advertisement

These are not “sunny ways.”

Leslie Martel, Mississauga

......................................

If we are allowed to know that Omar Khadr received $10.5-million in compensation why is Vice-Admiral Mark Norman’s settlement confidential? No doubt in order to save the government further embarrassment? Once again, the soaring rhetoric of politicians at election time promising greater transparency and accountability is revealed as lacking in the muddy trenches of political reality. Something to remember as the October election approaches.

Rob Hawkins, Oakville, Ont.

The ‘world’s team’

Re He’s Just Getting Started: Masai Ujiri Offers Up Big, Bold Promises For The Raptors’ Future (June 26): Booking a tour of the spectacular cupola atop the Reichstag on a recent visit to Berlin, we were required to show ID. When the young German attendant saw our Toronto address, his eyes lit up. “From Toronto! I love the Raptors!” he exclaimed, then stood up and gave us high fives across the desk while all the other tourists looked on. Masai Ujiri is onto something with his vision for the “world’s team.”

Doug Bennet, Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Rails and ways

Re Canada Infrastructure Bank To Work With Via On High-Frequency Passenger Rail Plan (June 25): “If the lines were built to run trains on electric power”? In the face of a declared climate emergency, how can anyone consider running trains on anything else?

No target date for completion is mentioned, but my guess is that by the time a new 850-kilometre Quebec-Toronto rail route is in place, we will be far closer to 2030, when our emissions need to be 30-per-cent below 2005 to meet Paris targets.

And don’t get me started on only a possible 25-per-cent improvement on train times: We are still planning for 20th-century performance. Look to Europe, China, Japan, for the real possibilities of train-journey times.

Dave Carson, Dundas, Ont.

......................................

So VIA thinks that high-speed rail is too expensive. When will it be less expensive? Never. A rail line from Windsor to Quebec City has been discussed for decades, but in true Canadian fashion, how many studies, proposals, and papers have been produced over the years and shelved?

Story continues below advertisement

Many countries have high-speed lines running through very populated areas, so it baffles me why it can’t be done here. The case has been made that high-speed rail, properly planned and constructed, can pay for itself in 10 years. Let’s put this country back on the transportation map.

Ted Parkinson, Toronto

......................................

“The ‘preprocurement’ phase for Via Rail’s passenger-rail project from Toronto to Quebec City will involve environmental assessments and First Nations consultations along the proposed 850-km route.” Well. That oughta be the end of that, then.

Leslie MacMillan, Waterdown, Ont.

Sexual assault, military justice

Recently, The Globe and Mail published an article regarding sexual assault conviction rates in the military justice system (Without Civilian Oversight, Sex-Assault Survivors In The Military Will Not Be Well Served, June 18). Conviction rates, without context, are not a measure of success in any criminal justice system. It is important to note that steps are being taken to ensure that those accused of an offence are held to account through a fair and transparent process.

Story continues below advertisement

Unlike the Criminal Code, the Code of Service Discipline contains a wide range of service offences applicable to sexual misconduct. This provides the Canadian Armed Forces with the necessary flexibility to deal with all forms of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault, fairly and in accordance with the law.

Similarly, guilty pleas to a lesser charge are fundamental to the well-being of any criminal justice system. Before agreeing to a guilty plea, military prosecutors must seek the victim’s views and proceed only where it is in the public interest to do so.

I put a high priority on the prosecution of sexual misconduct offences, and I have very publicly taken a number of proactive steps to support victims and enhance efforts to prosecute such cases. These vital considerations continue to guide all of my actions as Canada’s senior military prosecutor.

Bruce MacGregor, Director of Military Prosecutions, Commanding Officer, Canadian Military Prosecution Service

So just do it already

Re Ford Advisers Release New Recommendations On How To Free Up Hospitals (June 26): There are two ways that I can think of to free up hospitals. One: Beside every hospital emergency ward, build a 24-hour walk-in clinic. If someone goes into the emergency ward, and is deemed to be a non-emergency, they can be sent next door to sit and wait. Two: Build more long-term care facilities – duh! Why has so little been done about this for so many decades? It has to be considerably more cost-effective. And why have we been saddled with politicians of every stripe who are unable to make decisions and get these things done?

Stop wasting our tax dollars on writing reports and stop talking about it. We all know by now what has to be done. Somebody, anybody, just do it!

Story continues below advertisement

Catherine Lowes, Toronto

Up, up and away

Re Bronfman Backs Splitting Rays’ Season Between Montreal, Tampa (June 27): Instead of moving his Tampa Bay Rays to Montreal for half a year, principal owner Stu Sternberg might well consider the case of the woebegone Port Ruppert Mundys of the 1943 Patriot League in Philip Roth’s The Great American Novel. The Mundys’ ball park had been leased by the U.S. Department of War, so they played every game on the road. It’s reasonably likely that the Rays’ income from splitting the game proceeds with the home teams in some way would more than make up for the paltry attendance at the Trop (a.k.a. Tropicana Field).

Along with that, Mr. Sternberg could use his rented time at the St. Petersburg stadium for more locally popular events – say, a series of Trump rallies.

Bill Kummer, Waterloo, Ont.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.