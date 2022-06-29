People take part in the March for Life on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 12.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

What’s next?

Re Fight For Your Rights (Letters, June 28): A letter-writer encourages American women to stand up for their rights. What does she think American, and Canadian, women have been doing for generations – through individual action, concerted efforts with pro-choice organizations and now demonstrations in the streets across the United States? And still Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Where are the voices, actions and dollars of men – who still hold the majority of financial and political power – millions of whom have benefited from choices made with a partner to terminate a pregnancy for their own personal reasons.

This is not just a women’s issue and should not be dumped, yet again, onto the backs of women.

D.J. Baptist Toronto

Re Why Canada Is Not The U.S. On Abortion, Guns (Editorial, June 27): There is, as The Globe and Mail writes, “currently zero prospect of Parliament restricting abortion.” That’s why this should be the time to act, rather than waiting until settled law suddenly stops being settled.

Justin Trudeau should propose a constitutional amendment – just one line – that unambiguously guarantees access to abortion. If provincial governments refuse to pass it, let them explain why to their voters.

David Arthur Cambridge, Ont.

The U.S Constitution was written in 1787, the British North America Act in 1867. The Canadian Constitution Act was agreed in 1982. I wonder how much consideration was paid to the 1867 document when drafting the Charter of Rights and Freedoms?

Perhaps it’s time for a U.S. president to promise to create a 21st-century version of the U.S. Constitution. Would that be a vote-winner?

Tony Burt Vancouver

ROI

Re N.S. Inquiry On Track To Cost $50-million (June 28): Spending other people’s money is easy until one runs out, to paraphrase Margaret Thatcher. In this case, a lot of people are making a good living for little public benefit, it seems.

Perhaps less inquiry and more answers are in order.

Michael Dettman Vancouver

More or less?

Re NATO To Boost Number Of Troops On High-alert Eightfold To 300,000 (June 28): With the naked truth of Vladimir Putin’s character revealed, the exposure of our North to direct Russian aggression and our obligation to our allies left terribly wanting, Canada should dramatically increase our defence spending.

What an embarrassment to be a laggard behind 24 of 29 NATO countries. If we are a G7 country, we should lead with commitment and action.

Nigel Smith Toronto

The chart depicting defence expenditures as a percentage of GDP makes Canada look bad on the surface, at 24th out of 29. But then I looked closer.

The top half consists of traditional imperialist powers (the United States, Britain, France), countries previously within the Soviet sphere, Greece (and its hostile relationship with Turkey) and others that were part of the former Yugoslavia.

Canada, then, rightly belongs in the bottom half. With our domestic challenges, is there any real reason we should spend more of our GDP on defence than Spain or Belgium, currently behind us, or Italy and Germany, ranked marginally ahead?

Tom MacDonald Ottawa

Political power

Re Without Responsible Parties, We Are Facing A Vacuum At The Centre Of Canadian Politics (Opinion, June 25): If the executive branch of federal government is at the helm of the organization that is Canada, then we voters are its nearly 30-milllion-person board of directors.

We are uniquely responsible for attracting and retaining the talent we wish to lead the country. If we’re not happy with past hires, it is a reflection of our competence as directors.

Our current organizational culture incents elected officials to speak in scripted platitudes, lest they say the wrong thing and end up as tomorrow’s headline. But the country’s challenges persist precisely because they’re complex,. For there to be any chance of solving them, it should be in everyone’s best interests that more nuanced discourse be encouraged.

Perhaps we should make applicants an offer: We expect our representatives to be real people, and in return we allow them to be real people.

Chilion Benedict Toronto

Re The PMO Wields Too Much Power In Ottawa (June 27): The power of the Prime Minister’s Office has been growing, mainly at the expense of knowledgeable, experienced government departments.

As gatekeepers and knowledge providers to the prime minister, PMO staffers can influence policy and make decisions that support a particular biased objective. In the same vein, ministers seem to have surrounded themselves with inexperienced, uninformed and politically motivated advisers who bypass or ignore the views of departmental officers.

Lobbyists thrive in such a regime. By courting a relatively few number of staffers, they can effect decisions that are beneficial to their cause, but may be detrimental to the public. The policy of permitting airlines to issue vouchers rather than refunds for cancelled flights is but one example I find ill-conceived.

Tom Driedger Toronto

Re UCP Leadership Race Points To Alberta Autonomy Remaining A Key Issue (June 25): If there is to be an eventual constitutional crisis with the “Alberta sovereignty act” proposed by United Conservative Party leadership candidate Danielle Smith, or as we may already be seeing with Quebec’s Bill 96, one can be sure these are symptoms of Justin Trudeau’s mismanagement of intergovernmental affairs.

Whether it is his seeming indifference to Western concerns or acquiescence to Quebec’s nationalistic impositions, what I am witnessing is an increasing strain on the constitutional order not seen in decades. Any constitutional fraying should be seen as a failure of federal leadership, resulting from Mr. Trudeau’s inexcusable negligence.

Angelo Mele Newmarket, Ont.

Healthy gains

Re It’s Unhealthy. It’s Right There On The Label (Editorial, June 28): Anything in excess can harm or kill people, even water. Four years ago, I went on a low-carb/high-fat diet and lost about 20 pounds. Since then, I have kept the weight off by mainly sticking to a low-carb diet.

That meant cutting back pasta, rice, bread, potatoes and highly processed foods such as chips and most snack foods. I substituted Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, asparagus, broccoli, nuts and other low-carb alternatives.

Use some fat and protein to feel satiated. Cholesterol and triglycerides are needed, so don’t jump to conclusions. I have read no convincing studies showing that saturated fats or salt are bad for health. Sugar, of course, is terrible (it’s a carbohydrate).

One can lose weight without feeling hungry.

Bruce Henry Waterloo, Ont.

