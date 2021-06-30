Open this photo in gallery People are silhouetted while playing and gathering at English Bay Beach at sunset, in Vancouver, B.C., on June 21, 2021. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Who pays?

Re Cost To Find Residential School Graves Could Top $1-billion (June 28): The finding of hundreds of remains is horrific. The cost of finding as many as possible will be enormous and, no doubt, take many years. I, as a Roman Catholic, call upon the church to fund this massive investigation.

The church is sitting on thousands of properties in Canada that could easily be sold in order to finance this effort. This should not be a taxpayer issue; it is a situation created by the church and it should be held accountable.

James McCarney Oakville, Ont.

Too hot to handle

Re Dangerous Heat Wave Sets Records Across Western Canada (June 29): “It will hurt the economy.” So goes the common refrain from short-sighted politicians and proponents of fossil fuel industries, who try to explain why we can’t deal with the ravages of climate change. If the growing impact of this latest heat wave doesn’t set alarm bells ringing and underscore the existential threat we’re all facing, likely nothing will.

The truly frightening thing is that we’re only in the opening scene of a tragedy – or is this the preview? – that we seem hellbent on authoring and performing: Humanity on a Hot Tin Roof.

Ken Cuthbertson Kingston

Ever since I became aware of the severity of the climate crisis, it’s filled me with a profound sadness. But right now I’m living through an unprecedented heat wave and I’m done with sad. Now I’m angry.

I’m angry that we have known about the causes of the climate crisis for decades. We’ve known what its trajectory would be if left unchecked, but also what we could do to change that trajectory. Our leaders have let us down.

Make the hard choices. Do the right thing at last. Get going.

Kaarina Talvila Vancouver

Renaming response

Re Toronto Moves To Rename Dundas Street Over Legacy Of Namesake (June 29): Back in Henry Dundas’s day, the kings of England were happy to allow slavery; it made them all rich. So maybe we should do the right thing and cancel British royalty.

Really, where does one stop.

Jim Houston Oakville, Ont.

As we ponder the decision to rename Dundas Street, one can’t help but imagine a future where a public thruway is named after, say, Justin Trudeau. It would later have its name altered because of policies that delayed the improvement of basic conditions for First Nations communities, or controversial legal challenges of rulings involving First Nations children torn from their families.

Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.

David Ferry Toronto

It should definitely be time to rename Dundas Street, getting rid of the connection with an individual who successfully pushed to prolong the slave trade. Though in Henry Dundas’s legal career, he helped win freedom for an enslaved man from Jamaica, resulting in a ruling that no person could be a slave on Scottish soil.

In thinking about this, we concluded it is tricky to name streets or cities or anything else after people. Instead, given the long and rambling course that the street takes through the city, we suggest that an Indigenous word for “winding” be given priority consideration.

Deanna Groetzinger and Paul Stuewe Toronto

What’s it look like?

Re Canada’s About-face On Ballistic Missile Defence (June 28): Contributor Michael Byers may be right: The selection of the AN/SPY-7 may be an attempt to surreptitiously involve Canada in ballistic missile defence. Equally plausible, however, is that the selection of the AN/SPY-7 is the result of a completely flawed procurement process for the Canadian surface combatants.

I believe the government abdicated its accountability by allowing Irving Shipyards to partner with Lockheed Martin, which would quite naturally select its own radar. (And notwithstanding the fact it had never before been installed on a warship, and would necessitate huge developmental costs to operate.)

Mr. Byers’s theory implies clever Machiavellian strategic thinking. My alternative only requires a complete lack of understanding of how to conduct defence procurement, coupled with a complete disregard for budgetary controls. Which seems more plausible?

Alan Williams Former assistant deputy minister of material, Department of National Defence; Ottawa

The navy might or might not have chosen the best radar for its new frigates. But to claim that Canada has done an “about-face” on ballistic missile defence seems wildly overstated.

The navy isn’t buying ballistic-missile interceptors, but rather gaining the option to use such interceptors if a future government wants them. The new frigates will serve for perhaps 40 years, or about 10 election cycles. So, long-term flexibility sounds wise to me.

Regardless of Canada’s strategic ballistic missile policy, our sailors deserve protection against tactical ballistic missiles. Our warships’ new remote fire capability, if our captains enable it, could be lifesaving. Incoming supersonic missiles allow defenders less than 60 seconds to respond. There’s no time to ask one’s captain, to call their captain, to ask whether they might, please, consider shooting down missiles that are about to kill everyone.

Michael Armstrong Associate professor of operations research, Brock University; St. Catharines, Ont.

World of sports

Re Canadiens, Canadiens, Canadiens (Editorial, June 28): Sorry to burst The Globe and Mail’s bubble, but I highly doubt that the Stanley Cup is the world’s most recognized sports trophy. That would be the World Cup – or, as it’s known here, the World Cup of Soccer.

David Kelly Vancouver

I remember

Re Virtuoso Sisters Play On In My Heart (First Person, June 23): I, too, have memories of that June day 36 years ago. I was travelling to Germany for a conference, but first changed planes in Toronto. In the gate area across from me, I saw a vibrant crowd waiting to board an Air India flight.

Everyone was talking, laughing and enjoying each other’s company, clearly anticipating the next leg of their journey. On arrival in Munich, I learned the horrible news: All this loveliness and innocence had been wiped out in one selfish, destructive, pointless act.

I am grateful that essay-writer Adriana Barton shared her memories of two friends who held such promise. All the families should know that their loved ones have not been forgotten, even by a passing stranger.

Martha Musgrove Ottawa

