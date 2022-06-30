People take part in a rally on Parliament Hill on Dec. 6, 2011, marking the 22nd anniversary of the massacre of 14 women at Montreal's École Polytechnique in 1989.Sean Kilpatrick

Keep it up

Re How Canada Can Keep On Beating COVID (Editorial, June 29): We talk of COVID-19 as if it were one disease. It’s not, just as what followed the original Spanish flu was not the same in terms of impact.

COVID-19 seems to be evolving the way we might expect. It’s becoming more contagious but less lethal. This is not surprising because it’s a good way for a virus to propagate. What’s the advantage of killing hosts?

Unless the evolution reverses and there is a widespread return of that terrible pneumonia that led to the virus’s discovery in the first place, should we be treating it like the flu? Give priority to updating vaccines and offer shots this fall to as many people as possible.

Ed Dunnett Qualicum Beach, B.C.

In America

Re Roe V. Wade Is Gone. What Will Be Next? (June 28): America, the political experiment that gave the world the modern separation of church and state, seems no longer capable of separating its Supreme Court from religious bias.

A sad day for the country and its example for the world.

Jim Young Burlington, Ont.

Re Aide Delivers Chilling Testimony On Trump (June 29): Contributor David Shribman describes the testimony of White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson as the “most affecting” in the past 50 years of U.S. congressional investigations. But the real issue should be how effective this testimony will be in bringing Donald Trump and his enablers to justice for crimes committed in the lead-up to, and after, the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Chris Gates Quinte West, Ont.

Tell us more

Re Senior Civilian Mountie Rebuked Lucki For ‘Belittling’ Behaviour (June 29): The government denies claims that Ottawa put pressure on the RCMP to release details about guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting to achieve a political agenda of tougher gun laws.

But what if it were true? Why wouldn’t the government act quickly to ban deadly assault weapons? Twenty-two people died in Nova Scotia. Fifty-one died in New Zealand, where these guns were swiftly outlawed.

If a massacre is not a legitimate political issue, what is? I think the great shame is that Canada has failed on gun control ever since the École Polytechnique mass shooting.

Susan Helwig Toronto

The commissioner of the RCMP, the body charged with protecting the safety and security of Canadians, is accused of helping the government implement gun control in the wake of a devastating mass shooting. What’s wrong with that?

Ed Poli Nanaimo, B.C.

It would be desirable for Justin Trudeau to testify at the inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting.

He has stated that he did not exercise “undue” influence on the RCMP’s investigation. Denying only “undue” influence suggests that some influence was exerted, leading to questions of when, how and how much?

Mr. Trudeau also suggests that it is the person exercising influence who decides what is “undue,” and not the person being influenced or the courts. One of the most famous examples of ambiguous influence comes from English history. Thomas Becket, archbishop of Canterbury, was a thorn in the side of King Henry II. In 1170, a frustrated Henry allegedly said: “Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?”

Henry may not have thought he was exercising “undue” influence on his staff, but four knights interpreted it as an order and murdered the archbishop.

Ed Whitcomb Ottawa

Three kinds

Re Without Responsible Parties, We Are Facing A Vacuum At The Centre Of Canadian Politics (Opinion, June 25): It’s been said there are three kinds of elected political leaders.

There are agents, people elected to accomplish a goal such as balance the budget or fight corruption. There are representatives, people who by virtue of membership in a group will improve government in some way. Women, visible minorities and unions are examples.

Lastly there are trustees. These are people who most of us can agree will act wisely, fairly and in our best interests, even though we may not always agree with them. Joe Biden and former Ontario premier Bill Davis might be viewed as examples.

All three have their place, but we are sadly lacking representatives of the third group in the political arena. Regrettably, I believe that trustees are increasingly unelectable.

William Love Burlington, Ont.

Customer service

Re The Federal Public Service Is Sears And The World Is Amazon (June 27): This seems to be the state of play for virtually any public bureaucracy. Anyone who has worked to resolve a backlog knows that more staff is usually the first step, and they should be assigned to deal specifically with the backlog.

Software or automation may well be the longer-term answer, but replacing massive, bulky legacy systems is a lengthy, costly and complex process (see: the Phoenix pay system). History has also shown that government often plans for the Cadillac, but implements the Fiat once costs spiral and short-term thinking takes over.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

My observations of government bureaucracies during the past five decades have been that a focus on customers (citizens) is generally the last thing considered. And the federal government is not one generation behind most private industries; it is at least two. Businesses started addressing this in the 1980s.

The default response of bureaucrats seems to be “no.” Why? I believe bureaucracies excel at dispersing decision making and responsibility. I see this in action constantly, but especially when issues go off the rails. If that happens, no one is responsible because no one really makes the decision. It is all groupthink and multiple signatures.

Want to improve the situation? Start by stripping out unnecessary processes and the people who gatekeep them. Then delegate decision-making authority to the closest possible level to customers.

But this likely will not happen, because decision making means shared power. Enough said?

Brian Sterling Oakville, Ont.

“The federal government doesn’t need more people, it needs fewer people and more software.” Perhaps more software such as the Phoenix pay system fiasco, supplied to government by IBM?

Real problems need real solutions. Delays at airports, passport offices and immigration agencies are all tied to staff shortages and pent-up service demand, which the government had been warned about.

Elsewhere in The Globe and Mail, readers were informed that Amazon is being scrutinized by government agencies for unfair labour practices. The company’s annual work force turnover rate is reported to be 150 per cent.

Perhaps there could be a prescription for the world of Amazon and software.

Myer Siemiatycki Toronto

