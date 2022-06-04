Canada’s big banks expect to earn billions of dollars in added income from interest charges over the next year as central banks drive up interest rates.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Vested interest?

Re Big Banks Expect To See Income Grow As Interest Rates Rise (Report on Business, June 2): It is such good news that Canadian banks are doing so well. Perhaps their good fortune will result in an increase in the return on my small “high-interest” (their words, not mine) tax-free savings account, which currently pays 0.05 per cent – that’s one-20th of 1 per cent. What a blessing that I don’t have to pay tax on the interest I accrue.

Coupled with the rate I would have to pay if my Visa bill went unpaid (19.9 per cent), we see an income almost 400 times greater than what the bank would pay out. This obscene distinction obviously doesn’t apply across the board, but it does give some indication of the way we’re all being bamboozled by the banking fraternity.

Dave Ashby Toronto

Re How The World’s Central Bankers Lost Their Grip On Inflation (May 28): Inflation usually occurs because of a general increase in wealth that allows prices to inflate beyond a reasonable level to which the Bank of Canada responds with an increase in the cost of borrowing money that hopefully will cool purchasing power and lower prices.

Unfortunately, the current inflation would appear to be caused by different factors: an increasing scarcity of goods resulting from the global COVID-19 shutdown, environmental disruptions affecting the food supply and Ukraine War supply-line shortages.

Increasing the cost of borrowing money at this time only hurts the already weakest sector of society, the poorest and most vulnerable who already face difficulties buying necessities, meanwhile bolstering the wealth of the elite who are making huge profits from both the inflating prices of everything and the increased bank interest to be paid on their vast monetary holdings. The bank is obviously caught between a rock and a large mountain of wealth. Good luck to the average Canadian.

W.E. Hildreth Picton, Ont.

Crime and time

Re Top Court Strikes Down Life Without Parole (May 28): What is truly cruel, but more usual in Canada, is to put the families of murder victims through the lifelong stress of trying to keep multiple murderers in prison, where they belong. I did not agree with a lot of what the Harper government enacted, but I do agree with denying parole to serial killers and mass murderers.

Maybe we need a new qualification for Canada’s Supreme Court: At least half its members need to have experienced the loss of a loved one through the deliberate actions of a criminal. Then maybe that court would recognize who they are being cruel to.

Joanna M. Anderson Burlington, Ont.

The Supreme Court has finally fallen into line with Cesare Beccaria’s humanitarian approach to redemptive justice, written some 250 years ago. Now we need to get millions of Canadians, and indeed our Minister of Justice, behind the concept, too.

As Chief Justice Richard Wagner suggested, the crimes may be “of unspeakable horror,” yet we must “leave open the door” to rehabilitation.

Then we must accept the wisdom and judgment of the Parole Board to ascertain the genuineness of the perpetrator’s redemption, however painful that must be for the loved ones of the victims.

Len W. Ashby Toronto

In striking down a law allowing for consecutive 25-year parole ineligibility periods for offenders convicted of multiple murders on the basis that it effectively amounted to a death sentence in prison and an affront to human dignity, the Supreme Court had two fundamental objections.

First, was the 25-year stacking periods and secondly the absence of an opening in the door for possible rehabilitation. The solution is simple. Parliament must act immediately to amend the Criminal Code equipping trial judges with additional sentencing powers, authorizing them to increase parole ineligibility periods for offenders convicted of multiple murders.

To achieve a just and fit sentence, the increase in parole ineligibility must be proportional to the offence, the offender and the public interest. The fitness of the sentence is reviewable on appeal.

Correspondingly, Parliament must enact a further screening provision allowing an offender facing an increased period of parole ineligibility to apply to the court after 24 years in prison, to request a reduction in his or her parole ineligibility period based on a specific criteria, which includes rehabilitation.

These two amendments meet the concerns stated by the court. The “free pass” given to multi-murderers like Paul Bernardo, in terms of parole ineligibility for each subsequent murder, is not justice.

Timothy Danson Toronto lawyer who represented the French and Mahaffy families

Re Punishment Beyond Reason (Opinion, June 1): Surely the voices of the victims’ families and friends should be heard, well beyond token victim impact statements. What about their rehabilitation and their ability to live fully and freely after the death of a loved one?

Indigenous communities have fulsome healing circles that genuinely address these issues. Should the Supreme Court have included this element in its ruling? Dealing with the aspirational rights of the murderer is only half the story.

Marty Cutler Toronto

Meat of the matter

Re Why Fake Meat Risks Being Spoiled (Report on Business, May 28): Referring to alternative proteins as somehow being “fake” sets them up for failure. This is exacerbated by people involved with animal agriculture filing lawsuits against plant-based companies, who lack the same vast resources, for using terms such as “milk,” “burgers” and “sausage,” claiming they will somehow confuse consumers. The playing field is made even more unlevel by the billions of tax dollars that subsidize animal agriculture annually. Plant-based meats are in their infancy and there is plenty of room for improvement as they evolve.

Debbie Wall Winnipeg

All plants contain protein and a balanced plant-based whole-foods diet provides more than enough protein to satisfy daily requirements without the need for pea/soy protein supplements or processed “fake meats.” Plant-based protein has existed from the time humans began cultivating and gathering plants and will continue to be part of the future of food independent from the trajectory of the “fake meat” industry.

Carlo De Lorenzi Toronto

Plant-based meats represent one of the biggest opportunities not just for mitigating climate change but for innovation and employment.

Barbi Lazarus Toronto

Poilievre’s promise

Re Pierre Poilievre is Right – Fire the Gatekeepers (Opinion, May 28): Robyn Urback’s amusing column points out what should be obvious: Career politicians such as Pierre Poilievre, detached from the real world, are only pretenders as friends of the working man. She might have added that, with his promise to end the child-care provisions, he doesn’t even pretend to be a friend of the working woman.

David Steele Regina

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com