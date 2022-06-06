Ontario Premier Doug Ford leaves the stage following a news conference in Toronto, on June 3, after winning the provincial election.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The silent majority

Re Ford Wins Second Ontario Majority (June 3): Given the historically low voter turnout in the Ontario election, the biggest winner may not be so much Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives as the “none-of-the-above” party, which seems to have gained the support of the nearly 60 per cent of potential voters who didn’t cast a ballot in the election. By contrast, Mr. Ford’s “overwhelming” majority rests on the votes of less than 18 per cent of the province’s eligible voters. That outcome might suggest some caution on Mr. Ford’s part in not overplaying his majority, and raises some profound questions about the outcomes produced by our current electoral system.

Mark S. Winfield Toronto

Although Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives won a decisive victory, they must keep in mind that this electoral system has previously punished majority governments that eventually became too arrogant or “went crony.”

Ontarians (and for that matter, Canadians) are largely centrists in their political hearts – and ruling governments ignore that at their own peril.

Dr. Peter Rozanec Toronto

Doug Ford has learned some lessons during the COVID-19 crisis. Dare I say, he has become a little more centrist and I truly believe he is looking to lead all of Ontario.

I don’t have the same feeling about our federal Liberals or Conservatives. They are so focused on being right that they are continuing to polarize Canadians. I hope they sit up and take notice of what just happened in Ontario and perhaps they, too, can learn something.

Erika McDonald London, Ont.

Evident in Doug Ford’s campaign was a leader who was always upbeat. Voters could see he was a happy guy who loved his job, loved working with people including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and who respected the taxpayer and fought for motorists to get their fair share of transportation dollars.

I hope Mr. Ford will let caution be his guide in his spending, with us having “one of the highest per capita accumulated provincial debts,” safeguarding the “standard of living of future generations” and keeping debt-servicing costs in check.

A diminishing of Ontario’s debt-to-GDP ratio over the next four years might even earn him further terms, perhaps exceeding that of the debt-snowballing McGuinty Liberals or even 20th-century premier Bill Davis.

David C. Searle Toronto

God save the Queen

Re Why Does The Royal Family Remain? (Opinion, June 4): I would think that the spectacle of millions of people across the U.K., Canada, and the world, delighting in the celebration of a 70-year-long reign and rejoicing in a tradition that has sheltered the fragile, gradual development of democracy and civil rights for 1,000 years would put paid to the idea that the monarchy is an outdated miasma of wishful thinking and self delusion. What are these toxic observations against the reality that the Queen is a source of joy and strength to millions who, like me, would gladly raise a glass to Her Majesty rather than gnaw on the dismal bones of mean-spirited resentment.

Larry Muller Trent Lakes, Ont.

Re Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Begin For The First Time In British History (June 3): Wow. When it comes to dressing up, the Royal Family is in a league of its own: badges, ribbons, medals and miles of lanyards. Gilbert and Sullivan would be proud.

Tim Jeffery Toronto

Morneau vs. Trudeau

Re Morneau’s Speech Speaks For Economic Pragmatists Trudeau Has Left Behind (June 3): After his recent half-decade as minister of finance and lead designer of Canada’s long-term economic future, Bill Morneau, less than two hard COVID-19 years after he left his post, is suddenly complaining that our economic policies, priorities and growth strategies are misguided or too short-term, echoing the same mantra collectively voiced earlier this year by this country’s cabal of banks.

Much of this is financial dog-whistle for governmental investment in loans and guarantees, lower business taxes and fewer regulations – measures that improve profits but also typically result in jobs and products that are less safe.

Ill-advised governmental priorities in this respect are not the issue. Banks, corporations and small businesses in Canada have some of the lowest and most competitive tax rates anywhere in the industrialized world. The profits and potential investment revenues for growth are there, but the problem is that Canadian banks, businesses and their leaders have long had a reputation of being far too timid and risk-averse to effectively compete and invest in such growth unless the odds of success have been substantially bolstered by governmental tax breaks or guarantees.

Edward Carson Toronto

In his speech at the C.D. Howe Institute, former finance minister Bill Morneau objected to the “wealth redistribution” programs of the current Trudeau administration during the recent pandemic crisis. This, from a man who “forgot” he owned a château in France when listing his assets as finance minister, is rich.

M. Booth Port Colborne, Ont.

The continual push for people to consume more of the world’s resources is extremely damaging to the planet. While I am not convinced that the Liberals will, as the British Tories say, “level up,” I definitely believe that they should and if done we would indeed have enough for everyone to live comfortably.

Adam Frank Toronto

Gun smuggling

Re On Guns, Canada Is Once Again Busying Itself With America’s Problems (June 3): In the shooting spree in Nova Scotia, in which 22 people were killed, all of the guns used were illegally obtained. The shooter obtained most of his firearms in Maine, and brought them into Canada rolled up in the tonneau cover of his truck.

Justin Trudeau’s politically popular banning of legal handgun sales will achieve nothing; criminals will simply smuggle arms or buy smuggled ones.

John Rieger Qualicum Beach, B.C.

Baseball drama

Re Steeeeerike (Letters, June 3): Yes, technology could replace umpires and achieve more accurate calls. However, this would eliminate one of the game’s more entertaining spectacles: the manager (and sometimes a player) challenging an umpire’s call. Who can forget Yogi Berra arguing a close pitch so he would be thrown out on a very hot and humid day. Or Billy Martin storming out to blast the ump with what appeared to be an angry tirade but, since he was miked, was merely a repeated question of whether the umpire really believed the call he made was correct. Or Earl Weaver who, when getting right in the face of an umpire, immediately turned his cap around to prevent an assault with the bill of his cap for which he had been previously fined.

Keep the drama and live with the occasional bad call.

Mark Roberts Gananoque, Ont.

