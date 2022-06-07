Conservative leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre takes part in the Conservative Party of Canada French-language leadership debate in Laval, Que. on May 25.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Move the needle?

Re Poilievre Campaign Roils Conservative Race, Saying It Added More Than 300,000 New Members (June 6): Conservatives with eyesight extending beyond the leadership contest should be asking whether Pierre Poilievre would repel more than 300,000 otherwise attainable votes in a general election.

After all, most of the 300,000 new members he signed up probably would be voting Conservative irrespective of who wins the leadership, so their membership doesn’t particularly contribute to the party’s electoral fortunes.

Eric LeGresley Ottawa

Ontario omens

Re NDP Set To Stay Official Opposition, But Loses Ground In Legislature (June 3): Vote-splitting has been lethal to progressive parties in Ontario. Is it time for some discussions of party mergers?

Nathan Cheifetz Toronto

Re There Was No Real Winner In This Ontario Election (June 4): The decline in voter turnout in Ontario is a troubling sign for democracy. But trends over the past half-century reveal other patterns in voter behaviour.

In elections where the governing party is defeated, participation rises. It is confirmation of a fine Canadian tradition: We do not vote to usher in a new government; we vote to throw the bums out.

James Schaefer Peterborough, Ont.

Canada and gun control

Re GOP’s Hollow Prayers Merely Lift Gun Makers’ Fortunes (Opinion, May 28): Boy oh boy does contributor Omar El Akkad succinctly present Ted Cruz et al in all their disingenuous prattle.

When the first news of the Texas schoolchildren’s slaughter came in, my wife turned to me and said: “Oh no, more thoughts and prayers.” Watching a great culture’s dysfunction makes a Canadian cynical beyond belief.

John Marion Toronto

Re Canada’s Intractable Gun-crime Issue: Our Geographic Neighbour (Opinion, June 4): The Trudeau government seems to be placing its fears of public dissent and Canadians exercising their constitutional rights before data-driven policy.

Canadians who own guns are some of the most vetted and surveilled – and law-abiding – of citizens and are not the ones committing gun crimes. The current regulatory system is designed specifically to screen for indicators and behaviour patterns that would suggest violence of any kind.

David Morgan Lt.-Col. (ret’d), Ottawa

Re Yes To A Ban On The Sale Of Handguns (Editorial, June 1): I find a fatal flaw in the argument for handgun control.

“The vast majority of guns recovered after a crime in Canada are not traced,” and “in Ontario, 79 per cent of those [few] crime handguns that were traced were ‘foreign’ – meaning smuggled in.” Without that tracing, how can we know that putting more restrictions on legal handgun ownership will prevent future illegal violence?

In 1984, Linda Thom won an Olympic gold medal for Canada in the women’s 25-metre pistol event and was chosen to carry our flag in the closing ceremonies. At the time, it was a source of great national pride. This new legislation, besides punishing gun owners who have complied with every legal requirement, will likely ensure that there is no Linda Thom in the future.

Anita Smith Down Kingston

Hold it down

Re Bank Of Canada Warns Interest Rates Could Rise Above 3% (June 3): The focus on holding inflation to a structural 2 per cent is not a simple task.

If homegrown inflation was the primary concern, one could easily understand the strategy. However, it is difficult for me to comprehend the logic of increasing the prime interest rate to perhaps 3 per cent when the principal culprits are predominantly offshore: the price of oil and its derivatives, the Russia-Ukraine war, fractured global supply chains, food-price instability, volatile housing components and climate change, to name but a few.

To make matters more complicated, most Canadians – governments, corporations and individuals alike – are entrenched with significant debt loads such that any aggressive approach to interest-rate escalation can only exacerbate the inflationary trend. Perhaps the Bank of Canada needs to upgrade its 1970s economic model.

James Battle Stratford, Ont.

On display

Re History Must Not Be Bulldozed At Juno Beach (June 4): While I can certainly agree with contributor Peter Mansbridge that Juno Beach should not be developed into condominiums, I can’t, unfortunately, concur with his assessment that the Juno Beach Centre is an “excellent museum.”

Instead of focusing on the ordinary soldiers who gave their lives, I think the centre made a big mistake in “showcasing the Canadian story.” The result is that it feels to me like a glorified tourist brochure promoting a nationalist and Eurocentric version of Canadian history, rather than a museum about what transpired on that beach on D-Day.

When I visited in 2016, I found it embarrassing.

Geoff Read Associate professor of history, Huron University College; London, Ont.

Subbing in

Re Elizabeth II: The Last Monarch? (Opinion, June 4): As a Canadian living in London, I had the fortune of participating in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. But something just seemed off with a hint of incoherence.

It was a party for someone in absentia. The Queen made a brief appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday and later on Sunday, forgoing most of the events in between. Officials euphemistically explained that she was experiencing “some discomfort,” but in unvarnished terms that would mean she was in pain.

The remainder of the weekend saw other members of the Royal Family, led largely by the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, representing the Queen at various events. It felt like a loose collection of stand-ins uneasy about representing someone they could never hope to measure up to.

Perhaps this is a glimpse of the British monarchy post-Queen?

Alfred de Boda London

Words to remember

Re I Won’t Keep Forgetfulness Quiet (First Person, June 6): While at 73 I can identify with much of what essay-writer Robin Stone has to say about age and forgetfulness, I take some consolation from the following, which I think can offset a lot of the anxiety we experience when we forget something: When a young man forgets his hat, people say, “Oh, he has forgotten his hat.” But when an old man does the same, people say, “Oh, he is getting old.”

I have repeated this little pearl all my adult life, sometimes to worried patients in my former medical practice. But I have no idea where it came from, and I can’t find it on the internet. Perhaps I made it up myself.

Don Langille MD, Halifax

