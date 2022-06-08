Voters walk to the cast their vote for the Ontario Provincial election at the Vaughan-Woodbridge polling station in Woodbridge, Ont., on June 2.Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Good days

Re The Trust That Binds Us Together Is Cracking (May 30): Contributor David McLaughlin reports that increasing numbers of Canadians are losing confidence in government and offers explanations, many linked to COVID-19. That erosion of trust erodes our democracy, and I believe another cause is the decline of shared and fundamental political values across our major political parties.

Not so many years ago, the political convictions of Brian Mulroney, Jean Chrétien, Joe Clark, Pierre Trudeau, Paul Martin, Ed Broadbent and Jack Layton were rooted in the same values: universal health care, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, co-operative federalism and rough equality of opportunity across income levels and race. General agreement on basics endowed Canadian politics with a resiliency absent in the United States.

The unpicking of this unwritten social contract seems to begin with the Harper government, and the ensuing polarization is visibly deepening in the present mood of uncertainty. The “trust that binds us together” is indeed showing cracks.

John Graham Former ambassador; former head, Unit for Promotion of Democracy, Organization of American States; Ottawa

By the numbers

Re Bill Morneau Talks About The Liberals’ Economic Policy Failings As If He Didn’t Have A Large Part In Creating Them (Report on Business, June 6): Bill Morneau has lamented Canada’s record on competitiveness and growth. But what if these problems do not exist?

An alternative to the usual indicators is the number of Canadian companies in the Financial Times survey of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas. Canada has 34 in the Top 300, more per capita than the United States.

The 34 are mostly small, recently founded, highly innovative and unlisted on any stock exchange. Their sectors are diverse. Of the top three, one in energy and one in health are in the Greater Toronto Area, and one in technology is in Calgary.

Canada must be doing something right. Perhaps being kinder, gentler and more welcoming to immigrants is paying off.

Marion Steele Guelph, Ont.

Sign of the times

Re ‘It’s Not A Good Sign For Our Democracy’: Ontario Election Sees Record Low Voter Turnout (June 4): Let me suggest a different interpretation of the record-low voter turnout in the Ontario election. I take it as a sign of a contented electorate.

Voter apathy should be the goal of good governance.

William Havers Stoney Creek, Ont.

Guardrails

Re We Mustn’t Deny Dignity In Life Or Death (June 7): My 101-year-old mother was one of the “well-heeled, well-educated and well-connected” people who accessed medical assistance in dying last December. The ”rigorous set of criteria” for Track 2 patients were notable by their absence.

Mum’s natural death was not foreseeable. Her physical pain was well managed. She received MAID within 15 days of her completed application. There was no 90-day waiting period required of patients whose deaths are not imminent.

Mum’s “independent” assessment was carried out by two physicians who had looked after her for months. There was no attempt at discussion with family members who had reservations. If the well-heeled can be put down so casually, I shudder to think of how the more vulnerable will fare under Canada’s MAID regime.

Hume Martin Toronto

Canadian history

Re History Must Not Be Bulldozed At Juno Beach (June 4): How unconscionable that property developers should be allowed to block the road to the Juno Beach Centre, Canada’s only museum commemorating our sacrifices for the liberation of France in 1944 and the campaign in northwestern Europe.

Even more ironic: Juno Beach was also the site where the leader of the Free French forces, Charles de Gaulle, landed at Courseulles-sur-Mer on June 14, 1944. France and Canada should do everything possible to prevent the desecration of this historic site.

Meriel V. M. Beament Bradford Board member, Juno Beach Centre Association (2014-2019); Chelsea, Que.

French test

Re Quebec’s Bill 96 Language Law To Be Tested In Court (June 4): Use of the notwithstanding clause to insulate Bill 96 from review under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms is most troubling. Minority rights are being trampled by questionable majority concerns for political advantage, it would appear.

Under the Constitution, the federal government (acting through the governor-general) has the power to disallow provincial legislation. It is a historic power that applied in the British Empire. While it has fallen into disuse since the 1940s, I suggest that the federal government advise Quebec that, unless Bill 96 is promptly amended to remove use of the notwithstanding clause, it will be disallowed.

This approach may be generally useful for other broad uses of the notwithstanding clause by provinces.

Tony Romano Toronto

Re Why Francophone Quebeckers Should Also Worry about Bill 96 (June 6): It appears that the notwithstanding clause is being used more and more frequently, and often for political purposes.

The latest use by the Coalition Avenir Québec is particularly troubling, as it allows the Office québécois de la langue française to enter most premises other than private dwellings without a warrant, simply to determine if Bill 96 is being adhered to. In addition, files on computers and other devices can be examined for the same purpose.

I guess that means if I am a financial adviser and my first language is Japanese, and I am conferring with a client whose first language is also Japanese and we have discussions in Japanese, we are breaking the law. This seems way over the top to me.

Kaz Shikaze Mississauga

Fun guy

Re English Isn’t The Threat It’s Made Out To Be (June 6): Trilingual contributor Sheila Das suggests “English is a fungus” and functions to unite the peoples of this planet. The concept has merit.

I’m a trilingual mycologist (although a Russian tyrant calls the Ukrainian language a “regional linguistic peculiarity”). Ironically, I find that English culture is fungi-phobic, maligning mushrooms as “toadstools,” amphibian poop.

The best mushroom guides in Canada are in French, including Le grand livre des champignons du Quebec et de l’est du Canada. Fine restaurants featuring mushrooms abound in Quebec, and the wealth of wild champignons offered at Montreal’s Marché Jean-Talon far surpasses anything in English Canada.

Formal mycology is avidly pursued in Quebec: The foremost Canadian collection of mushroom specimens is in the Jardin botanique de Montréal. There are also wonderful places to discover such as Gaspésie Sauvage, a tiny forest hideaway that sells the best chanterelles.

Quebeckers, like Ukrainians, revere mushrooms and give them wonderful folk names.

Greg Michalenko Waterloo, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com