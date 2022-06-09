The Airbnb app on a smartphone on Feb. 27.DADO RUVIC/Reuters

Follow the leader

Re RCMP Didn’t Know How To Use Mobile Alert During N.S. Rampage (June 8): Amid coverage of the fiasco that befell the RCMP during the Nova Scotia rampage, where is Commissioner Brenda Lucki?

Why has she remained silent? Why is no one asking her questions? When she was appointed, she was front and centre, seeming only too happy to bask in her new role. Since then, it is as if she has become invisible and mute.

We all celebrated the appointment of the first woman commissioner, but she is not living up to the hype and expectations that accompanied it. As someone who shares the same gender, I am disappointed.

Nancy Marley-Clarke Cochrane, Alta.

Police academy

Re Canada Needs To Beef Up Police Training (Editorial, June 6): Finland’s single police force should not be compared with Canada’s national service, with over 200 municipal and provincial police services regulated federally through the RCMP Act, as well as provincially and federally under specific contracts.

Newly graduated officers undergo six months of supplementary recruit field training after they leave the RCMP’s Depot training academy, followed by another 18 months of probationary service under close supervision. As well, there is ongoing and mandatory annual training for all RCMP members, which totals thousands more hours. RCMP training never stops, and is considered by many other international police services to be world-class.

We find that our members’ response to the rapidly evolving and unprecedented events of April 18 and 19, 2020, was nothing short of heroic and professional, consistent with their thorough training. The impacted families and first responders, including our members, deserve better than apples-to-oranges comparisons.

Brian Sauvé President, National Police Federation; Ottawa

Statistics Canada conducts a Police Administration Survey that sometimes (maybe it should be more frequent) records recruits’ levels of educational attainment when hired.

In 2014, of those new officers for whom information was available, 51 per cent had completed college or CEGEP, 29 per cent were university undergraduates, 1.6 per cent had obtained postgraduate degrees and 19 per cent had a high-school diploma. Almost all services put recruits through several hundred hours of internal training – over and above provincial police colleges – and seek previous experience in related occupations.

In the case of our recently hired son (who has a bachelor’s degree), I calculate that to be 7,000 hours.

Marshall Leslie Toronto

In Ontario, before a recruit can qualify to become a police officer, they have to pass a physical fitness test, a psychological evaluation and an in-depth background check (no criminal record) and have postsecondary education (virtually nobody gets hired with only a high-school diploma; that is a minimum requirement).

After successfully completing recruit training (including Ontario Police College), a new officer starts as a fourth-class constable. With positive reviews, they can become a first-class constable after four years (about 8,000 hours).

That is about the same amount of time it takes to become a journeyman tradesperson.

Mike Milner Orillia, Ont.

Culture change

Re Auditor Details Systemic Racism In Federal Prisons (June 1): The correctional system is a dismal terminal on the destructive pipeline running relentlessly through child welfare, education and health systems. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action have made this pipeline clearly visible, and implicated all of us to collaboratively dismantle this destructive legacy of colonialism.

We urge the federal government to take the lead on immediate, comprehensive action for change, and to centre the voices and experiences of Indigenous women in that process.

Scott Morton-Ninomiya Indigenous Neighbours program co-ordinator, Mennonite Central Committee Ontario; Kitchener, Ont.

Too far

Re French Test (Letters, June 8): I agree with a letter-writer that the federal government continues to have the power to disallow provincial legislation. When our Constitution was repatriated and substantially amended in 1982, the federal and provincial governments had the opportunity to remove the disallowance power. They chose not to.

Having said that, I disagree that the disallowance power should be used to overturn the use of the notwithstanding clause by Quebec to protect the French language. Authority to use it is also part of our Constitution. It an integral part of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, where the democratic rights of the people exercised through federal and provincial legislatures are finely balanced against the protected Charter rights of individuals.

Employing the disallowance power here would be inconsistent with the intentions of the 1982 amendments to the Constitution, would never be upheld by the courts and would undermine public support for the law.

Peter Love Toronto

Money trail

Re Former PI Financial Owner Gary Ng Fined $5-million, Banned From Securities Industry (Report on Business, June 1): Reading about such fines and penalties leaves me wondering whether they are followed by actual payment (and, in this case, also $194,000 in costs). The Globe and Mail should track whether Gary Ng actually pays.

Joseph DiStefano Toronto

Short-term solutions

Re Municipalities Try to Limit Short-Term Rentals (June 6): The issues raised by daily rentals in urban centres are not identical to those in cottage country. While both raise concerns of noise, garbage and bad behaviour, in cottage country there is the additional concern of damage to sensitive ecosystems.

A waterfront cottage recently sold to an individual whose business is converting properties into unlicensed rentals. It is now advertised as having seven bedrooms and sleeping 20 people comfortably. It is fully booked in July and August. This is a commercial enterprise operating in an area zoned residential and where bylaws restrict a bed and breakfast to three bedrooms.

As well, no residential septic system can handle such high volumes of waste; the threat to the health of waterways is real. Health departments, conservation authorities and bylaw enforcement officers have the tools to immediately address the worst offenders without having to wait for municipalities to implement regulatory changes.

Barry Bresner Mississauga

If Airbnb and other short-term rental companies are committed to doing something about renters who disrespect neighbourhoods, they should add a platform feature that allows neighbours to rate renters. Airbnb hosts interested in maintaining good relations with their neighbours would then know which renters to avoid.

Several years ago, I contacted Airbnb with this suggestion, but it seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

Ian Lipton Toronto

