MURDERS IN LONDON, ONT.

Re Muslim Family Was Targeted In Fatal Truck Attack, Police Say (June 8): As an Ahmadi Muslim woman, I strongly condemn this act of violence and extremism. Action must swiftly be taken and the perpetrator of this heinous crime should be brought to justice.

During times like this, we must stand together as a community and confront the hate that has seeped through the Canadian fabric of love, acceptance and diversity.

Mariam Kaleem Vaughan, Ont.

I am saddened, disgusted and traumatized by the Islamophobic attack in London, Ont., that took the lives of four innocent Muslim civilians.

What pains me most is that the perpetrator of this cowardly attack was a 20-year-old man. As a 21-year-old myself, I always assumed that our generation would be the one to tear down the roots of bigotry and xenophobia. Sadly, it seems this is not the case.

As a young Canadian, I can only hope and pray that these events will encourage Canadian citizens to recognize Islamophobia and all other types of xenophobia and stop it in its tracks. We must take collective action to preserve the beauty of multiculturalism in Canada. Hate must never overshadow love.

Kunwar Karim Alliston, Ont.

I am shocked, devastated and heartbroken after learning about this heinous, barbaric attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. As a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association what shocked me even more is that this brutal attack was executed by a young man in his 20s. Youth are our future, but is our future so dark?

This quote of the second caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at comes to mind: “Nations cannot be reformed without the reformation of the youth.” Hence today should be a day to make a firm oath that we cannot let this hate grow in our youth. This tragic event should serve as a lesson and a warning that we must join together to tackle all forms of racial, ethnic and religious hatred with wisdom and with a firm hand.

Nabil Ahmad Mirza, Imam of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Montreal, Que.

CANADA’S ‘DISAPPEARED’

Re Catholics Press Pope For Apology Over Residential Schools (June 8): What makes Pope Francis’s failure to apologize doubly appalling to me is that, as an Argentine, he should know better than anyone the devastating and long-term effects of disappearances, which have been well described as continuing offences. During Argentina’s last military dictatorship, an estimated 30,000 people were disappeared. Thousands of Argentines still have no idea what happened to their loved ones, a situation that has obvious and horrific echoes in Canada. I would suggest that just as Canadians must now decide what kind of country they want Canada to be, so must this Pope decide what kind of church the Catholic Church will be.

Ray Jones Toronto

As a Catholic, I am ashamed and angry. I can no longer excuse the Pope’s refusal to apologize for residential school atrocities. Since the very definition of sin is an offence against truth, the church continues to sin every additional day that it resists what it knows to be true: Residential schools were church-sanctioned, regardless of which religious orders actually administered them.

The Pope cannot hide behind localized apologies or half-hearted expressions of sorrow. Nothing short of a true apology – in Canada, as requested by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission – will suffice. The church must then do the necessary penance as our catechism demands.

Alice Matisz Lethbridge, Alta.

The Catholic Church wonders why its membership and attendance are in decline. Look no further than its response to the discovery of the bodies of 215 innocent Indigenous children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. No apology, no contrition and no responsibility.

Michael Gilman Toronto

What we need now is a dispassionate study by historians and epidemiologists, school by school, decade by decade, age group by age group, of death rates and a comparison of these with death rates in other communities. Then and only then will we be able to distinguish between a criminal lack of care and sorry instances that reflect the state of medicine and society at the time.

David Allen Edmonton

RYERSON TOPPLED

Re Ryerson Statue Toppled As Calls Amplify For Name Change At Toronto University (June 8): With sorrow I saw the photo of the toppling of Egerton Ryerson’s statue. His suggestion in 1847 of a Christian Indian boarding school, with entirely voluntary enrolment, where (male) students could learn to become farmers, addressed economic development. Before becoming a Methodist minister, the founder of Ontario’s public-school system had been a labourer and manager on his father’s farm. In preindustrial Canada, farming was the motor of the economy. Ryerson’s dream was to see the graduates “become overseers of some of the largest farms in Canada” and “industrious and prosperous farmers on their own account.” His plan, not enacted, differed from the coercive federal Indian residential school system that developed a third of a century later.

Don Smith, Author of Sacred Feathers: The Reverend Peter Jones (Kahkewaquonaby) and the Mississauga Indians; Calgary

Instead of pulling down statues, how about changing the inscription on plaques dedicated to individuals such as Egerton Ryerson to recognize both their good deeds and their ill-conceived actions, so that we can truly learn from them?

We can also demonstrate courage by demanding change. When it comes to reconciliation with Canada’s First Nations, how about holding a referendum on the Indian Act, a shocking piece of enshrined legislation that perpetuates the marginalization of First Nations people across this country?

Such actions would help Canadians come to terms with our history and offer a chance to set a new course for Canada, one that truly recognizes all citizens as equal members of our society.

Randall Mang Sidney, B.C.

CRYPTOCURRENCY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Re The Future Of Money (Report on Business, June 5): This article fails to mention the environmental costs of switching to digital currencies based on blockchain technology.

As Eric Reguly wrote in The Globe and Mail in April (Bitcoin’s Ungreen Credentials Will Give Governments An Excuse To Clamp Down On Cryptocurrency), “The Digiconomist site reports that a single bitcoin transaction uses the same amount of energy as the typical U.S. household consumes in a month, with carbon output roughly a million times greater than a single Visa transaction.”

Responding effectively to environmental crises requires us to break out of siloed thinking and consider all ramifications of what we are doing.

Gareth Lind Guelph, Ont.

