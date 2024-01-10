Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves as he steps off a plane, on June 14, 2023 at CFB Bagotville in Saguenay, Que.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Re “The genocide case against Israel is an abuse of the postwar legal order” (Jan. 9): Coming as it does from a litigant whose hands are not clean, the allegation of genocide against Israel may well be cynical and politically motivated. And, as pointed out, Hamas’s embrace of genocide against Israel may justify self-defence.

But surely “an eye for an eye” and the principle of reciprocal justice in the Book of Exodus should not extend to a policy of alleged genocide against Palestinians.

Ron Beram Gabriola, B.C.

Paid vacation

Re “Ottawa’s ethics loophole for pricey gifts needs to be closed” (Jan. 8): There is already a common-sense “acceptability test” identified by the Office of the Conflicts of Interest and Ethics Commissioner: “The question to ask yourself before accepting a gift or other advantage is not whether the person or organization who gave it to you intended to influence you … but rather whether a reasonable person might think that the gift or other advantage was given for that reason.” Using this test, the Prime Minister’s nine nights gifted by a friend at a $9,340-a-night luxury resort was an error in judgment.

Some government agencies do not trust employees to use the acceptability test, and instead enforce a zero-tolerance policy for gifts of any kind. I am aware of one instance where a tin of home-baked cookies, intended for the staff of a federal agency at Christmas time, was confiscated.

The acceptability test should be sufficient to evaluate the suitability of small gifts.

Dan Lyon Toronto

The Prime Minister is no ordinary Canadian; he is on call 24/7. Why begrudge him some quality time with his family?

Farouk Verjee West Vancouver

The federal government spends about $490-billion a year and pays the Prime Minister $379,000. That may seem like a big salary, but it’s low compared with other top-tier leaders.

Complaints about Justin Trudeau’s vacations should frustrate anyone hoping for better leadership in the future. Being prime minister is arguably the country’s most important job. Yet how many of Canada’s most talented leaders pass on public service?

The Royal Bank of Canada pays its CEO more than $16-million in total compensation, and he isn’t berated for how he spends his vacations. Why do we need the best leaders to enter politics? I can think of 490 billion reasons to start.

The more reasons we give talented people to pass on public service, the more likely we will suffer mid-tier leadership managing the multibillion-dollar enterprise called Canada.

Chris Godsall Vancouver

Politicians have a difficult job: large workload, high responsibility, relatively low pay and major loss of privacy. They deserve their holidays.

That said, they also have a moral duty to the public. Most friends accept and give gifts of similar value. It is quite alright, then, if Justin Trudeau accepts an $84,060 gift from a friend, if this is their normal level of mutual gift-giving, but not if it is a one-time, one-sided gift to the Prime Minister.

It behooves Mr. Trudeau to publicly come forth and detail the history of past and present gift exchanges between his family and his friend’s family.

Paul Zalan Toronto

Going up

Re “How steep is the CPP contributions increase in 2024? Here’s how it compares to previous years” (Report on Business, Jan. 5): Neither employees nor employers enjoy increases in Canada Pension Plan premiums, but it seems that most recognize the future benefits of increased contributions.

For employees, it means greater retirement income. For employers (many of whom don’t otherwise provide pensions for employees), it’s a greater stake in their employees’ future financial security.

Still, CPP premiums are less than that of U.S. Social Security. In 2024, contributions are set at 6.2 per cent each for employees and employers, based on income up to a maximum of US$168,600.

Compared with the United States, our CPP contributions are still smaller, even after years of much-needed increases.

Tony Hooper Toronto

Never again?

Re “New Brunswick judge apologizes to wrongfully convicted men” (Jan. 6): After the egregious wrongful convictions and torturously lengthy incarcerations of Donald Marshall Jr., David Milgaard and Guy Paul Morin, one would think the justice system would have completed a thorough postmortem, rectified problems and ensured that this could never happen again.

I applaud Innocence Canada founder James Lockyer and his colleagues for their dogged perseverance and advocacy in pursuit of restoring a long-awaited declaration of innocence and dignity to Walter Gillespie and Robert Mailman.

I agree with Mr. Lockyer that a public inquiry is in order to fix the systemic problems.

L.H. MacKenzie Vancouver

A to Z

Re “Canada is haunted by problematic place names, but we have the power to change that” (Jan. 8): Who knows who will be the next oppressed group that demands changing changed street names again? Frankly, most of us don’t even know who the namesakes were.

I propose that we divide cities into alphabetic segments and assign streets a number. Then we can say, without any remorse or disrespect, “I live on D-35th street.”

And how easy it would be to locate an address without GPS.

Laurie Kochen Toronto

Take care

Re “ER overcrowding won’t be solved by telling sick people to stay home” (Jan. 9): Many of those patients arriving in emergency rooms have not taken the time, initiative or care to get themselves vaccinated (or boosted) against COVID-19, the flu or respiratory syncytial virus. The low vaccination rates for these three illnesses appalls me.

To stay unprotected and then rely on the health care system for treatment feels foolish at best, and disrespectful to the rest of us.

Robert Stedwill Regina

Re “Health Canada approval of RSV vaccine for expectant mothers could help alleviate toll on pediatric hospitals” (Jan. 5): What wonderful news for our youngest members of society and their families.

Our firstborn Dominic died nine years ago after contracting respiratory syncytial virus. He was five weeks old and we, nor anyone outside of health care we spoke to at the time, had heard of RSV.

Over the years, I have heard and read more about advances in protection against this virus. While it still hurts to think of what might have been if we had known more at the time, or had a vaccine, I am so glad there will be fewer stories of loss like ours in the future.

Sarah Timney Toronto

