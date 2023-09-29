Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologizes for the events surrounding Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky's visit at a media availability in Ottawa on Sept. 27.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

History remembers

Re “Trudeau apologizes on behalf of Parliament for honouring man who fought in Nazi unit” (Sept. 28): Allan Fotheringham’s 1982 book Malice in Blunderland, or How the Grits Stole Christmas, critiquing a former generation of Canadian politicos and decision makers, deserves to have a second companion volume covering this woeful Justin Trudeau era that now seems to be reaching its nadir of ignominy, with its capacity for malice more than matched by its penchant for silly blundering.

Orest Slepokura Calgary

In my business of lifting and craning things, we found an ingenious lift bar from Finland. On a whim, I placed a call right to the factory and spoke to our contact Khris.

He had a deep, gruff voice. In our conversation, I mentioned my agreement with his country’s wish at the time to join NATO.

Khris’s voice boomed over the phone, loud and strident: “My grandfather fought the Russians, and we will fight them again!” I got all excited and said, ”My grandfather had, too.”

But in that next moment, I knew we were on the other side; the Russians were our allies back then. But it didn’t matter. The fog of war had changed. We moved on and the conversation continued.

It is easier than we think to get the sides confused.

Don Lucas Encore Trucking, Edmonton

Take his lumps

Re “NDP Leader says he was briefed on secret intelligence indicating India was behind killing of Sikh leader” (Sept. 27): Justin Trudeau received strong evidence linking the Indian government with the murder on Canadian soil of a Canadian citizen from trusted intelligence sources, likely the Five Eyes alliance.

Without disclosing the supporting intelligence, however, the Prime Minister was open to opprobrium from India and Canadians. To divulge the evidence would risk compromising the sources and damaging Canada’s standing with its trusted allies.

I believe Mr. Trudeau did the right thing by speaking up and declining to reveal the supporting evidence. Taking the heat is the price of leadership.

He deserves our support and thanks.

Jim Heller Toronto

Feeling energized

Re “How to blend oil and climate” (Editorial, Sept. 23): The latest report from the International Energy Agency says that carbon capture technologies are “expensive and unproven at scale” and that we “must do everything possible to stop putting it there in the first place.”

If fossil fuel companies such as Canadian Natural Resources want subsidies to get emissions down to safe levels, they should be investing in renewables. If they want to pursue carbon capture technologies, they should do so on their own dime.

Meanwhile, our tax dollars are needed for things such as funding renewables, training for a green economy, building climate-resilient affordable housing and vastly increasing public-transportation infrastructure.

Using our money to scale all this up would go a long way toward helping us individuals do our part in bringing about a healthier, decarbonized future for all.

Val Endicott Toronto

The International Energy Agency, a policy group representing more than 40 nations that produce fossil fuel energy, has in recent years recognized that the era of coal, oil and gas is coming to an end in the face of rising temperatures. But it is difficult to see it having the necessary influence on fossil fuel companies that continue to pay lip service to renewable energy projects, while doubling down on those involving fossil fuels.

I find it galling that the Pathways Alliance of Canadian fossil fuel companies promotes itself as a green-future solution. It proposes a network of pipelines to transport captured carbon and pump it underground for permanent storage.

Ask how much they are spending on the project, beyond its promotion, and I think people will be unhappily surprised.

Len Rosen Oakville, Ont.

Re “Oil giants’ climate-change cheap talk is why we need a hard cap on their emissions” (Report on Business, Sept. 20): In the life-cycle assessment of crude oil, about 80 per cent of energy is used at the end source. Production, transportation and refining accounts for the other 20 per cent. Capping this 20 per cent does nothing to eliminate the much larger percentage of end use.

Contributor Catherine McKenna belittles the Pathway Alliance, a consortium of oil sands companies that is building a project to sequester carbon emissions. That project is very much a go; the biggest challenge is Canada’s issue of getting large projects completed within budget and on schedule.

We truly are our own worst foe. The project would make oil from the oil sands the greenest in the world.

But do-right Canada will likely do everything to delay an increase in natural gas exports. Somewhere along the line of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, we should have less rhetoric and more solid thinking.

Byron Turner Calgary

Re “Ottawa making energy companies the middle man with net-zero electricity legislation, ATCO chief executive says” (Report on Business, Sept. 25): ATCO CEO Nancy Southern is right that the federal government should be upfront about the cost of transitioning to a clean energy grid and a “mischievous energy policy” with the goal of net zero by 2035. However, Ms. Southern and others from the go-slow faction should be honest about the cost of inaction.

I’m afraid it’s a matter of pay now or pay later – with double-digit compound interest.

Liz Addison Toronto

Re “Smoke screens” (Letters, Sept. 26): Letter-writers demonize Canada’s petroleum producers for continuing to invest in production. They should know that any decrease will likely result in increased production by other countries.

If (and it is a big if) Canada’s petroleum industry ever achieves zero emissions in production, rather than pillory it, we should turn our attention to the other half of the equation: Consumption. Without it, there can be no production.

Rather than blame the industry, we consumers should take a long, hard look in the mirror.

Brian Swinney Burlington, Ont.

Best bagel?

Re “Keep it fresh” (Letters, Sept. 28): Enough with Montreal bagels already.

So they’re wonderful – but only if eaten fresh out of the oven? And they go stale if, heaven forbid, they should live to see the next day?

On the other hand, bagel gourmands know that Gryfe’s Bagels in Toronto can sit on the counter, bagged in plastic, for up to three days. Better still, when thawed out of the freezer, it’s just like they were fresh-baked that very minute.

People can root for the Montreal Canadiens all they want. But Montreal bagels? Try Gryfe’s.

Trust me, I know from bagels.

Alan Rosenberg Toronto

