Clawed back

Re “The Taliban’s ban on hair and beauty salons won’t just hurt Afghanistan’s women” (Aug. 2): “Their consistent attacks on women’s rights illustrates their apathy toward at least half, if not all, of Afghanistan’s population.” I would suggest that rather than “apathy,” a better word would be antipathy or even hostility.

In the same way, the ban on safe abortion in parts of the United States illustrates the antipathy and hostility toward women in that country. There is a war on women all over the world.

Canadian women should surely appreciate that we have at least some human-rights protection.

Ruth Miller Toronto

Heated affair

Re “The summer that climate heating metastasized” (Aug. 1): Dornbusch’s Law states that crises take longer to arrive than can be imagined, but when they do come, they happen faster than can possibly be imagined. This summer, score one for Dornbusch.

For decades, we have speculated about where climate change was heading, and almost unimaginably it’s been making the front page every week.

Roger Pepler Toronto

Adaptation would be better considered as building resilience to the climate emergency rather than “conceding defeat.” As sports fans well know, victory depends not only on a strong offence (or mitigation, fighting the causes of climate change) but also on a strong defence, particularly by protecting the most vulnerable individuals and communities from climate disaster.

Roy Culpeper Ottawa

Get out

Re “The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is a disaster for everyone but Alberta” (Aug. 2): As the only member of Parliament to serve as an intervenor in the National Energy Board review of the former Kinder Morgan project, I can attest to the reality that there was no economic evidence the Trans Mountain pipeline would be good for Canada’s economy.

The NEB said its mandate did not include reviewing economic factors, a finding that did not constrain its conclusion that the project was in the “national interest.” Also lacking was any evidence that a spill of diluted bitumen could be cleaned up in the marine environment.

The ironic bottom line for the Trudeau Liberals is that violating climate and environmental promises, while shovelling $31-billion to the Alberta oil sands, has garnered little political credit in that province.

It is never too late to stop wasting money and worsening the climate crisis. Canadians now own this disaster and will be on the hook for its losses.

Elizabeth May OC; MP, Saanich-Gulf Islands; Leader, Green Party of Canada; Sidney, B.C.

Inquire within

Re “When it comes to a COVID inquiry, we shouldn’t succumb to cynicism” (July 31): The main function of Canada’s chief public officer of health is to advise the government and ensure the country was prepared for a future pandemic after SARS.

Despite Theresa Tam’s previous work on World Health Organization committees and knowledge of the coming COVID-19 pandemic, Canada seemed woefully unprepared. It felt like one day everything was fine, then the very next she told Canadians to stay home.

How was that adequate preparation? What is shocking to me is that Dr. Tam and her provincial and municipal counterparts have not had to fully answer to Canadians about how they failed to protect citizens, throwing communities and lives into utter chaos and tragedy.

If an inquiry would make Canada’s health experts accountable, I’d be all for it. But I bet it wouldn’t.

Nancy Marley-Clarke Cochrane, Alta.

Long time

Re “Agency releases snapshot of national health care system – with notable gaps” (Aug. 2): A chart shows that 90 per cent of Ontarians have access to primary health care. My recent experience illustrates the continued decline in public health services.

Kingston now has a single walk-in clinic. When I arrived at 9 a.m., there was already a queue of 30 to 40 people.

I didn’t gain access to the waiting room for 30 minutes. It was standing room only. I got a seat after two hours.

At noon, new arrivals were told the clinic was full for the day. Every age was there, from young children to frail seniors.

I saw a doctor at 1:30 p.m., a 4½-hour wait. One clinic cannot meet the needs of more than 10 per cent of the city. Their patients increase as doctors retire without replacement.

The continuing loss of health care is a direct result of funding and other policy decisions. Only government can make it right.

Howard Ross Kingston

International fare

Re “Once a success story, Canada’s pork industry faces a painful reckoning” (Report on Business, Aug. 2): All of agriculture lives within a global environment; the Canadian pork industry is no exception.

Extremely high feed costs are a complex area of global feed markets. I find this is by far the greatest contributor to today’s income losses, and not just in Canada.

There are also structural issues and changes of pace facing farmers that, at times, can be overwhelming. Future success for the Canadian pork industry should derive from the same place as it has over the past century: strong, dynamic internal leadership focused on a clear vision of long-term success in an intensely competitive global market.

John Patience Mississauga

Keep going

Re “Other way” (Letters, Aug. 1): I endorse a letter-writer’s plea to extend a proposed high-speed rail line westward from Toronto to London and Windsor. But the terminus should be Detroit, to enable seamless connection there to the U.S. Amtrak system.

Some time ago, I had occasion to travel from Ottawa to Chicago, and would have preferred rail travel. But connection was impossible: Via Rail arrives late evening in Windsor; Amtrak leaves Detroit early in the morning.

No passenger trains travelled the railway tunnel connecting the cities, requiring an overnight stay plus a taxi ride. So I flew.

North America is interconnected in many ways, but not by passenger rail.

John Edmond Ottawa

Separate ways

Re “Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announce separation” (Aug. 3): Despite the impact of cancer and Parkinson’s disease, I declare unequivocally that divorce has been the most painful episode of my life. The pain caused to innocent children is a burden that can remain for a lifetime.

Let us wish Godspeed to the Trudeau family and respect their privacy.

Bob Publicover Waterloo, Ont.

