Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Le Rendez-vous de Vallee Est in Hanmer, Ont., on March 1.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Nick of time

Re “Israel ambassador expresses surprise at Canada’s decision to resume UNRWA funding” (March 11): So hopefully I’ve got this straight.

Canada suspended its funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for a period during which there were no scheduled contributions. However, when the contribution date came near, Canada reinstated funding. We did this because of the dire circumstances which the people of Gaza find themselves in, not for any domestic political consideration.

Possibly the Prime Minister should consider suspending the next planned increase in the carbon tax. Then on March 31, having taken into consideration the dire circumstances of children in the Sahel region of Africa owing to climate change, he can announce he is reinstating the increase.

Makes sense to me.

William Lundy Ottawa

Push back

Re “Mélanie Joly’s Saudi trip underscores a new maturity in Canadian foreign policy” (Opinion, March 9): You criticize Chrystia Freeland for being an antagonist of Vladimir Putin and laying to rest “any notion of a détente in Canada-Russia relations,” and for denouncing Saudi Arabia for imprisoning the sister of a rights activist – the same country that murdered and dismembered a journalist they didn’t agree with.

I disagree. Canadians should be proud to have someone with such morals and backbone in their government.

Andy Ostime Regina

Leadership wanted

Re “To honour Brian Mulroney, let us honour the mediating symbols of our House of Commons” (March 11): It would be welcomed by many if the various political parties could make an effort to get along in a decent manner. Instead there always seems to be loud disagreement, especially from the Leader of the Opposition, rather than constructive criticism.

Brian Mulroney was an example of a true diplomat in every sense of the word. He was able to reach across all parties and deliver his opinions without being belligerent or insulting.

Let all politicians take a page out of his book.

Cally McEwen Toronto

Re “Data Dive with Nik Nanos: Should he stay or should he go? Justin Trudeau has a decision to make” (Opinion, March 9): Mark Carney would be an excellent leadership candidate, given his previous experience at the banks of Canada and England. As well, he is an environmentalist.

Justin Trudeau has helped his fellow Liberals gain power, but they hopefully will think of the country and force a leadership convention. Pierre Poilievre is too Trump-like philosophically and a novice, as Mr. Carney has said.

Julie Beaudoin Pearce Victoria

Who benefits?

Re “The lesson from Ottawa’s latest subsidy fiascos” (Editorial, March 8): Aside from the practical deficiencies regarding essentially free loans to prospective first-time home buyers, I saw a more troubling aspect to the program: The government anointed itself the arbiter of who deserves, and who does not, to be recipients of taxpayer largesse based on lifestyle or desires.

What about individuals who have no wish to buy a house because of other priorities? Or perhaps they move from place to place based on work requirements or other considerations.

Most troubling of all are renters who cannot afford houses to begin with. They end up paying additional taxes to subsidize somebody better off than they are.

Ross Hollingshead Toronto

Tax break

Re “Saskatchewan’s response to carbon tax reveals how Liberals botched national unity” (March 8): Having been a long-time resident of Saskatchewan, I believe Scott Moe is politicizing a law that should be followed for partisan ends.

Not mentioned is that the pausing of tax on home heating oil in Atlantic Canada is to incentivize its replacement with heat pumps, which are more efficient than natural gas. A worthy objective, but expensive to achieve.

As a resident using both SaskPower and SaskEnergy, I see they are still collecting the carbon tax. Both companies seem to be enjoying a windfall from the Premier’s dogfight with Ottawa.

No word on how these collected funds will be used in the future. Will Saskatchewan residents see any of it returned? Time will tell.

Alan Dennis Regina

If the government of Saskatchewan will not collect nor remit the carbon tax, the people of that province should cease to receive rebate cheques.

Pierre Mihok Ajax, Ont.

Do the math

Re “Federal government to issue 292,000 approvals for international study permits this year” (March 9): In proposing an Alberta pension plan, Danielle Smith lays claim to 53 per cent of the Canada Pension Plan while insisting that provincial populations have no bearing on how the fund should be distributed.

But suddenly population and percentages matter, now that Alberta has been awarded only 6.8 per cent of foreign student applications despite having 11.5 per cent of the population. Do they learn about hypocrisy in Alberta schools?

Daina Di Veto Hamilton

Out of school

Re “Is Canada prepared for a measles outbreak? Many health officials are on high alert” (March 9): Before I entered kindergarten back in the 1970s, kids were required to show proof of vaccination to be allowed in school. This led to measles being declared eliminated in Canada in the 1990s. Now, vaccination seems mostly elective.

Some parents choose not to get their child vaccinated, and that is their right. However, with every choice should come consequences.

What if the consequence of not getting a child vaccinated was that they couldn’t attend school? Let’s see how many parents decide to have their child vaccinated, once they learn they would have to home-school them.

Rob Lachance Toronto

Chance of a lifetime

Re “Couple that spent nearly $80,000 on IVF says new B.C. funding could have saved years of stress” (March 4): All government choices are really trade-offs between investment or consumption. In vitro fertilization, like other fertility and early life medical interventions, may be the closest we have toward literal investments in health.

Allocating more of our budget to something that can support the creation of new workers, and those who desire to create them, should be in our interest. The current state of IVF may be costly and uncertain, but so is investing in research and development.

Just as we benefit from new ideas, we all benefit from new inventors, workers and citizens, to say nothing of the immense human joy.

N.K Anton Ottawa

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com