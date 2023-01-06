Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media before a memorial service for Member of Parliament Jim Carr at the Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg, on Dec. 17.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Above all

Re It’s Easy To Forget How Transformative The Justin Trudeau Years Have Been (Dec. 30): I would call attention to Justin Trudeau’s greatest accomplishment: his promotion of women into top roles in gender-balanced cabinets.

Never before have Canadians seen so many women in cabinet, and observed such accomplished individuals taking charge of key ministries such as Finance, Foreign Affairs and Defence. This should be Mr. Trudeau’s unparalleled legacy, not trade or COVID-19.

Our children and grandchildren can watch women politicians managing our country’s affairs at home and abroad. What a precedent for present and future generations.

Marian Pitters Toronto

World of change

Re Into The Wild (Dec. 31): I enjoyed reading about Melanie Vogel’s years-long journey on the Trans Canada Trail. But I was angry when she approached two men for water, then told by one of them, “You probably haven’t had a man in a while … maybe I will come and find you later.”

This should be treated as a threat to her life. No woman should find herself in this position when she is out alone doing something any man would do without fear for his life.

We need to start taking these types of actions seriously and should severely punish offenders. If the tables could be turned, I wonder what that man would have felt if someone had threatened him that night.

Women must be able to take part in every aspect of life without threat. I understand the real world is cruel and there are predators out there, but I believe we can do much better.

David Bell Toronto

Representation

Re Losing Sight Of What Canada Stands For (Editorial, Dec. 30): Since we live in a democracy – where victorious politicians ultimately reflect the views of a sizable portion, if not a majority, of the electorate – what you really seem to be saying is that many Canadians of voting age need to attend a civics class.

George Parker Cobourg, Ont.

Help out

Re An Activist In Office: Steven Guilbeault’s First Year As Environment Minister (Jan. 2): To the list of what Steven Guilbeault has accomplished domestically as Environment Minister, I would add the decision to apply an additional $350-million over three years for conserving nature in developing countries, announced by the Prime Minister at COP15.

This brings Canada’s total support to about $400-million a year, a huge increase. In this regard, Canada was near the bottom of the pack in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

While representing less than half of what Canadians spend on vitamins and supplements each year, this financial aid can do a lot in the Global South, where biodiversity is most under threat and conservation most underfunded.

And the benefits – for nature, climate and people – are truly global.

Anne Lambert Founding director, International Conservation Fund of Canada Chester, N.S.

Better health

Re Why Ontario’s Family Doctor Teams Serve As Both Model And Cautionary Tale (Jan. 3): What the rest of the country can learn from Ontario is how not to run primary care, with little accountability, reasonable guarantee of minimum service delivery or incentive to ensure such access.

Having a family doctor on paper, whether or not they are part of a family health team, does not equate to being seen in a timely fashion. Ontario has seen two decades of escalating costs without improvement in the care its residents require, and deserve.

David Hughes Glass MD (retired) Saugeen Shores, Ont.

All together

Re Five Steps For Tackling Canada’s Long-term Care Crisis (Jan. 3): My organization advocates for high-quality, safe and accountable homes in long-term care. The families and caregivers that contact us for support identify multiple problems that put their loved ones at risk.

Ultimately, the crisis stems from underfunding; but more money alone will not fix this beleaguered system. Contributors Sophy Chan-Nguyen and Colleen Grady rightly point to the need for a fundamentally new approach to supporting, compensating and educating front line staff in long-term care.

Government, sector leaders and community organizations must work together to make real change happen. But first, the public must value the people living in, working in and supporting long-term care and demand that it be a top priority.

Kristle Calisto-Tavares President, board of directors, Concerned Friends Toronto

Cost effective

Re New Zealand’s Aggressive Anti-smoking Strategy Could Be A Game Changer (Opinion, Dec. 31): Bravo to New Zealand.

While it is mentioned that tax income in the country will be lost due to fewer purchases of cigarettes, it should be noted that fewer smokers likely means less respiratory illness, which should translate to lower costs to health care.

Surely this is a worthy trade-off.

Diana Chastain Toronto

Human element

Re Hamlin’s Major Injury Showed Us How Ready The NFL Was For Catastrophe (Sports, Jan. 4): In 2015, Canadian IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe suffered a devastating and life-threatening crash in practice at the Indianapolis 500 speedway.

If it were not for a series of co-ordinated events – quick assessment, trained medical professionals, ambulance on-site and helicopter at the ready, a surgeon on call at the local trauma centre – he may have died of his severe injuries. With respect to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin, it appears that he was equally fortunate to have a team of in-situ professionals at the ready, such that he will hopefully survive and compete another day.

The lessons learned for all sports organizations where physical peril is in play: Expect the unexpected, and always have worst-case scenarios well-rehearsed so that no athlete becomes a victim of ill-prepared practices and procedures.

James Battle Stratford, Ont.

It’s heartening that the National Football League is able to demonstrate its emergency protocol for serious injuries during games. The response to Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field was efficient and professional at all levels. It was a far different story on Oct. 24, 1971, in Detroit.

Lions player Chuck Hughes collapsed on the field against the Chicago Bears. He was placed on a stretcher and carried off, his arm dangling toward the ground. The game carried on. He died shortly after in hospital.

I was there, in shock. I don’t remember anything else about the game.

Bill Stinson St. Albert, Alta.

