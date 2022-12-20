Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media before a memorial service for Member of Parliament Jim Carr at the Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg, on Dec. 17.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Keep it together

Re The Real Agenda Behind Alberta Sovereignty (Dec. 16): Justin Trudeau’s reign, coupled with Canada’s rigid Constitution, is inflaming one constitutional crisis after another: Ontario and Quebec’s use of the notwithstanding clause, and Alberta’s sovereignty act to deter federal intrusion on its perceived provincial powers.

Something seems stalled in federal-provincial relations and its traditional division of powers, therefore inviting premiers to tamper and push the envelope. Mr. Trudeau should be flexible and engage with the premiers, rather than ignoring them and trampling all over them. For the future and for the sake of the country.

Danny Dean Greer Portland, Ore.

Second opinion

Re Ottawa Seeks To Delay Expansion Of MAID (Dec. 16): “We need to get this right in order to protect those who are vulnerable,” Justice Minister David Lametti said.

When it comes to death, dying and suffering, we are all vulnerable. The strong wind blowing in from the west is me exhaling, in gratitude.

Often a second look at any issue, least of all one this significant, uncovers the deeper depths of our struggles to understand what we value, how we view life and the reawakening of our better angels.

As my long-departed father used to remind us: If it’s the easiest way to do it, it is probably not the best way.

Joan McNamee Kamloops

On your marks …

Re Ottawa To Form VIA Rail Subsidiary To Work With Private Partners On High-frequency Rail (Dec. 16): Here we go again: The start of yet more talk about high-frequency trains for the Toronto-Quebec City corridor. That’s high frequency, not high speed, and that difference sums up the lack of vision I see for this project.

There may, at some point, be trains reaching up to 200 kilometres an hour. This would be akin to building the Canadian Pacific Railway, then using oxen to pull the trains. Even if this project gets built, it will likely fail to move passengers off airplanes and onto more environmentally sustainable trains.

A cynic would assume this is a project designed to fail. After all, we wouldn’t want to impinge on the cash cow of Toronto-to-Montreal air service.

Peter Pinch Toronto

On Haiti

Re Moving Mountains (Opinion, Dec. 17): In October, 2022, I led a team from a Canadian defence manufacturer on a mission (a private-sector engagement supported by Canada and the United States) to provide the Haitian National Police with equipment and know-how to wrest control of their country from brutal criminal elements.

Haitians are starving; dying of diseases; and without power, fuel and medical supplies. Their lives are at risk on a daily basis.

Within a week of delivering the first tranche of equipment and providing initial training, Haitians were able to secure a fuel depot that was in criminal hands. More equipment and advanced training will be en route to the beleaguered country soon.

A foreign military intervention would be doomed to failure. However, a plan to deliver material and ethical training allows Haitians to manage the menace they face. Private-sector commitment, supported by government, as step one in the governance continuum.

A true public-private partnership.

R. Andrew Ellis Senior adviser, INKAS Group of Companies

“The last thing Haitians need is foreign intervention.” Given the mostly grisly lessons of Haitian history, that sounds like good advice.

However, at present, zero intervention would be a prescription for ongoing grief: continuing violence, lawlessness, famine, assaults on women, and the deteriorating physical and mental states of the very young. Change is not possible as long as criminal gangs control most of the country and there is no Haitian force capable of crushing them.

In desperation, Haitians, including the government, are now looking for some form of “intervention” – the character and content of which they hope to influence.

John Graham Former diplomat; Ottawa

Hong Kong justice

Re The Delay In Jimmy Lai’s Trial Represents A Denial Of Justice (Dec. 16): To contributor Dennis Kwok: Please keep the spotlight on foreign judges on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal, especially Canada’s Beverley McLachlin.

I find that foreign judges provide economic support for a Chinese regime that is happy to take credit for Hong Kong’s status as a commercial centre. Foreign judges, then, are useful pawns for China.

Shame on them.

Michael Di Paolo Toronto

Run wild

Re Has The Crypto Blow-up Paved The Way For A Stronger And Better-regulated Market? (Dec. 17): One can only hope that calls for a “stronger and better-regulated” market in crypto will not be answered. Doing so would only give this artificial asset a legitimacy that charlatans can leverage to seduce the greedy and gullible.

While blockchain and digital currencies issued by governments could be useful, the usefulness of cryptocurrencies is wholly reliant on the greater fool theory.

Richard Austin Toronto

Well argued

Re Teaching Debate Skills To Canada’s Students Will Strengthen Our Democracy (Opinion, Dec. 17): F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote: “The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposing ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.” In this age of polarization, partisanship and confirmation bias, first-rate intelligence is in short supply.

Debate would be an excellent way to remedy this deficit. In a debating tournament, each team has to argue both the affirmative and negative sides of a resolution. By definition, they have to entertain contradictory ideas, research information, develop logical arguments, rebut opponents and ask searching questions.

If voters were trained in debate, they would be in a far better position to assess various claims made by politicians vying for their support.

James Duthie Nanaimo, B.C.

Here today

Re Conservationists Get Creative To Save Africa’s Penguins From Extreme Weather (Dec. 16): As an animal-obsessed child, I learned about African penguins and longed to see them in real life. In 2013, I travelled to South Africa and fulfilled my childhood dream.

Now I learn that there is a good chance these delightful birds are dangerously close to being functionally extinct. My four-year-old daughter will not be able to have the same dreams as me. It is likely that when she grows up, many of our most revered species will be extinct, the very ones that we read about and discuss together, in wonder and delight.

The scale of this loss is staggering, the grief hard to cope with. When will we get the message?

Hilary Masemann Toronto

