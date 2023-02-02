Jean Vanier, the founder of L'Arche, is shown in London in a March 11, 2015, file photo. A report finds Vanier abused at least 25 women over seven decades.Lefteris Pitarakis/The Associated Press

Secret’s out

Re “Ottawa urged to issue directive to universities halting joint research with Chinese military scientists” (Jan. 31): Although I believe the Chinese government is no friend of ours, I have trouble seeing the threat in collaborative research.

After all, aren’t the academic papers that result all published in open-source journals? So there should be no secrets here.

If Chinese scientists are blacklisted, can’t they simply subscribe?

Brian Green Thunder Bay

Religious responsibility

Re “L’Arche co-founder Jean Vanier sexually abused at least 25 women over seven decades, report finds” (Jan. 31): Writer Ian Brown reports an exhaustive article on Jean Vanier’s decades-long life of service, and self-service, in the Catholic Church. He crossed the line when he took advantage of devout lay and religious women.

With these revelations, there is a shadow thrown over all his good work. It should torpedo any suggestion that he be canonized and join the role of angels and saints of the church.

It is a tragic story, Mr. Vanier’s ruination of so many women. The damage can be permanent.

How many victims must there be? When does the Pope wake up?

Hugh McKechnie Newmarket, Ont.

In my mind, these religious abusers are among the worst phoneys imaginable. And to think so many of the women involved were likely filled with shame for decades.

I can’t fathom why unquestioning church followers still fill up collection plates for one of the largest and wealthiest organizations in the world, when we keep getting a steady barrage of evidence that the place has been home to so many abusers.

Thelma Fayle Victoria

Religious freedom

Re “Prime Minister stands behind newly appointed special representative on combatting Islamophobia” (Jan. 31): This latest demand in Quebec to remove a critic is the latest in a pattern of such behaviour.

It is similar to what I saw when Angus Reid Institute president Shachi Kurl moderated the 2021 English election debate: A person who is perceived to be making critical comments toward Quebec policies (including and particularly secularism) is branded a Quebec-basher, thus shutting down questions and discussion.

I find this troublesome trend not only repugnant in its hypocrisy (as these same voices are often ardent free-speech supporters when it comes to saying things they like), but especially worrisome in its result of stifled criticism – including that toward Bill 21, a law that the province’s own courts have labelled discriminatory, against Muslims in particular.

In other words, exactly what Amira Elghawaby is there to look into.

David Dollis Ormstown, Que.

Artistic value

Re “Staff meeting reveals National Gallery in turmoil” (Jan. 28): Once upon a time, the National Gallery of Canada was a place that gathered people, both staff and guests, who loved Canadian art and all the gallery had to offer. Now it seems only turmoil exists.

There are many public galleries across Canada that operate on shoestring budgets and the generosity of members. They have directors, curators and staff who appreciate their positions; many do it out of love for the collections and exhibitions they manage, to present Canadians and the world with brilliance.

Meanwhile, the National Gallery continues to create “fear that comes with change and uncertainty.” No doubt its staff deserves far better. I am positive there are years of experience and knowledge that could solve much of the turmoil.

Having spent 47 years in the Canadian art world, I am saddened by this situation and hope some day soon the National Gallery can find its way.

Douglas MacLean, Canadian Art Gallery; Canmore, Alta.

Tax relief

Re “Review of billions of COVID-19 wage benefits not worth the effort, CRA head says” (Jan. 27): Now it seems only reasonable that the Canada Revenue Agency finally return Cameco Corp.’s remaining deposit of $779.5-million in cash and credit.

The lawsuit against the CRA, regarding its reassessment of Cameco, was ruled in the company’s favour by the Tax Court for some tax years, subsequently upheld on appeal and declined to be heard by the Supreme Court (”Cameco’s legal victory seen as rebuke to CRA’s costly pursuit” – Report on Business, Feb. 19, 2021).

Ian Bruce Calgary

Closer together

Re “Build where?” (Letters, Jan. 31): A letter-writer notes that “it’s easy to criticize Doug Ford’s Greenbelt plan, but does Mr. Guilbeault have a better solution?” There is a better solution.

Earlier this year, Ontario’s government-appointed Housing Affordability Task Force said a shortage of land isn’t the cause of the province’s housing crisis: “Land is available, both inside the existing built-up areas and on undeveloped land outside greenbelts.” It seems disingenuous to suggest that the government is required to infringe upon environmentally sensitive areas in order to “bring in half a million people a year to Canada.”

It is unlikely that pricey homes, built by wealthy developers well outside urban areas, are going to address the housing crisis for new immigrants and refugees and the current population. Let us build affordable housing where jobs are and avoid further urban sprawl.

Carol Lewis London, Ont.

In solidarity

Re “Strikes, labour unrest seen in Europe could come to Canada in a winter of discontent” (Report on Business, Jan. 26): Three cheers for Canadian Labour Congress president Bea Bruske’s prescription for prosperity.

As a retired national representative for Canada’s largest union, I know “card-check” takes the government’s thumb off the scale of employer power for union votes. A relatively wider use of automatic union recognition by member sign-up, rather than a web of parochial government-supervised votes and regulations, helps explain the 2022 rise in Canada’s annual unionization rate compared with before the pandemic.

By comparison, recent plunges in U.S. and British unionization rates may well explain increased labour unrest in those countries.

Tom Baker Burlington, Ont.

Drink?

Re “Setting the bar for responsible drinking” (Editorial, Jan. 31): It seems to me that the unnuanced bottom line of the recent scientific overview is that drinking less is better for health, and this generally applies to all drinkers. I think that is the public-health message.

Mary Jane Ashley MD; professor emerita, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto

Methinks there is a word missing from the headline. Surely it should read: “Setting the bar up for responsible drinking.”

Robert Gale Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com