People use a walking path near Ontario Place's Cinesphere, in Toronto on Sept. 29.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Give it up

Re I Used To Donate Blood Often, But Volunteers Don’t Seem To Be A Focus For CBS Any More (Opinion, Oct. 1): I read Tom Koch’s contribution on the same day I made my 170th blood donation.

I have donated for many years, starting when I was in high school. In Grade 13, I organized a clinic at my school attended by approximately 100 students, most of whom had not donated previously.

Each time I donate, the staff at Canadian Blood Services are grateful and welcoming. I am always thanked multiple times during a visit.

CBS has a wonderful website that allows me to book an appointment in advance, making the process convenient. I am also fortunate that I live a five-minute drive from a clinic.

To all Canadians who do not currently donate, please consider giving the “gift of life,” if you are able.

John Mulholland Burlington, Ontario

I too used to donate blood regularly whenever there was a pop-up collection site in our neighbourhood or near my office. Pop-up sites are now a thing of the past and I have not donated for many years.

Last summer, I decided to do my part in response to a severe shortage and an urgent call for donors. On the Canadian Blood Services website, the earliest appointment at the closest collection centre was more than a month away (and as I write this, they are booking appointments in December). To donate within the week, I’d have to drive downtown.

As a society, we have come to expect convenience in every aspect of our lives. The CBS collection system is anything but.

Nancy McFadden Calgary

I am a contributor of more than 330 donations to the Canadian Red Cross and Canadian Blood Services. When I relocated from Edmonton to the B.C. Lower Mainland 25 years ago, I had to give up donations because the only clinic was 25 kilometres away in downtown Vancouver.

However, I have been routinely giving blood at the CBS mobile clinic in the Tri-Cities. I would be willing to make the trek downtown if CBS offered me a transit day pass.

By way of comparison, the Red Cross in Edmonton booked a taxi to transport me from my downtown office to its clinic near the University of Alberta. If the private plasma company Grifols can pay for donors, then surely CBS can afford to provide a complimentary transit pass to compensate donors and increase domestic supply.

Derek Wilson Port Moody, B.C.

I also miss the days of the companionable recovery after a blood donation. It does sometimes feel like the bum’s rush.

Gone are the days when volunteers staffing the snack table would mark up my donor card and take an order for a juice and snack. This would commence a chat about my donation count or how long they had been volunteering.

Technical changes have taken a toll as well. Gone is the moment of watching a drop of blood sink in the solution, the hematologist silently counting the seconds, and I holding my breath hoping I’d made the grade.

But as Canadian Blood Services likes to say: It’s in you to give. Thus, I will not stop giving. A stranger gave to me when I was not even a day in this world.

I will give back, juice and Oreos or not.

Charles Hain Toronto

Memories of youth

Re Mourning The Sad Demise Of Canada World Youth, Our Country’s Version Of The Peace Corps (Opinion, Oct. 1): “Canada’s version of the Peace Corps” more accurately describes Cuso International, originally known as Canadian University Service Overseas.

Cuso volunteers are professionals who fill human resource gaps at the request of institutions and governments in developing countries. The first Cuso volunteers landed in Africa in 1961, months ahead of the U.S. Peace Corps. Since then, Cuso has fielded more than 10,000 Canadians.

I went to Sierra Leone as a volunteer in 1967. I was a field staff officer in Nigeria for three years and executive director from 1979 to 1984. I am also the author of The Land of Lost Content: A History of CUSO.

Ian Smillie Ottawa

I, along with many others over 50, participated in Canada World Youth. Malaysia in 1979 was a life-changing experience. The program was recently ended with barely a whisper in most media.

It may not have been our exact equivalent of the U.S. Peace Corps (we have Cuso International) but it was an impactful program for thousands of youth in Canada and in many partner countries.

So long to CWY. Sad to see it go.

Bruce Burbank Woodstock, Ont.

Parks and recreation

Re Ontario Place Is A Park. Let’s Keep It That Way (Oct. 1): It is unfortunate that Ontario has plans to turn Ontario Place and Trillium Park into a “profitable” enterprise that includes a massive, $350-million private building.

As someone who frequents Trillium Park, I have found it to be home to many kinds of wildlife such as blue herons, beavers, turtles and minks. It is also a fish sanctuary and a stopover for migratory birds such as swallows and swifts. The swallows even make summer nests under the Ontario Place pods.

The area intended for the new building is often used by picnicking visitors, joggers, cyclists and swimmers at a small beach. There is so little parkland in Toronto, but there are many people who need it because of increased density in the city’s west end.

Ontario Place is a peaceful and beautiful spot on the lakefront. Why change such a useful and accessible piece of parkland?

Moira Clark Toronto

Ontario Place has been a magical destination on Toronto’s waterfront from its start.

I took my children to explore the new park when it opened in 1971, and many times thereafter. They loved the play areas, the exhibitions and later the waterpark. We all loved to attend concerts, ballet and opera performances in the open-air theatre, to lounge with our picnics on the surrounding grass, to investigate the pavilions and Cinesphere. Over the intervening years it has also been a magnet for our grandchildren, their time spent there being the highlight of visits to the city.

Toronto often does not take advantage of its natural gifts. Let us preserve the fine acreage of Ontario Place and make it a provincial park available to all in perpetuity.

Phileen Tattersall Toronto

More awareness

Re Why Are We Losing So Many Men To Suicide? (Sept. 30): This opinion article raises much-needed awareness of the mental-health challenges faced by men, especially in certain occupations. There are also massive numbers of men working in agriculture who suffer alarmingly high rates of suicide.

Eliminating the stigma around mental illness in rural communities and elsewhere will help save lives and ensure that all people receive the care they need.

Andrea Paquette President, Stigma-Free Society Vancouver

Written experience

Re The Lockdown Artist (Arts & Books, Oct. 1): Sure, let’s look at novels written by writers “chained to their desks” during the pandemic. Of greater personal interest would be novels written by those who left their desks.

Who took young children and snacks to forests, who waved to their dying through double-glazed windows, who dropped off vegetable soup to neighbours with stressful jobs or no paycheque at all.

That’s what I want to read.

Marg Heidebrecht Hamilton

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com