Taiwan troubles

Re Liberal MP Warned Against Bringing Personal Phone, Computer On Delegation Trip To Taiwan (Oct. 4): Taiwan shares our democratic values: free elections, a free press and an independent judiciary. And it continues to thrive despite relentless cyber and other attacks by its authoritarian neighbour.

We should strengthen our links to Taiwan and celebrate its successes.

Bob McArthur Toronto

Re Small Minority In Taiwan Say They Support Unification With China (Oct. 1): Taiwan was under Japanese control from 1895 to 1945. By China’s logic, maybe Japan should claim the country.

Kaz Shikaze Mississauga

Next mandate

Re Quebec Re-elects Legault With Landslide Majority (Oct. 4): François Legault won, in spite of divisive politics and his government’s controversial immigration statements. So how can Mr. Legault’s government govern for “all” Quebeckers?

Quebec is a complicated political environment with a mix of Québécois, new immigrants and anglophones who have called the province home for centuries. Mr. Legault seems to play both ends against the middle, but is he magician enough to keep everyone happy and make it all work?

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

Vaccine confusion

Re Does The U.S. Have Better COVID-19 Vaccines Than Canada? (Oct. 3): This highlights the confusion surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations in general. What is the best vaccine to get and what is the optimal interval between doses?

Instead of every country doing individual research, analyzing its own data and often making differing recommendations, why can’t countries pool resources and work collaboratively on the best and most cost-effective vaccine?

A unified voice would remove much of the current uncertainty and hesitancy.

Michael Gilman MD (retired) Toronto

Coast to coast

Re On The Northern Coast Of B.C., Canada’s First LNG Export Terminal Nears Completion (Report on Business, Sept. 29): It seems there is in fact a business case to export liquefied natural gas from Canada to overseas.

In Kitimat, B.C, recent reports suggest the LNG Canada project can’t get built fast enough. While it is on schedule to export 14 million tonnes of LNG annually by the middle of the decade, partners Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi and South Korea’s Kogas are already discussing the possibility of a second phase, which would double capacity and exports.

On the East Coast, headlines are the polar opposite. After meeting with the German Chancellor, who is desperately searching for a secure source of energy, Justin Trudeau declared that “there’s never been a strong business case” for LNG exports from Canada’s East Coast to Europe.

Who should we believe? The international partners in a $40-billion project that is almost complete, or a Prime Minister who doesn’t seem to concern himself with monetary policy?

Paul Baumberg Dead Man’s Flats, Alta.

Not like the other

Re Inside Scotiabank’s Surprising Succession Process (Report on Business, Oct. 1): Scotiabank has emphasized that incoming CEO Scott Thomson’s time on the board “gives him an in-depth understanding of how the bank works.” Using that logic, I understand how to give birth because I was there when my kids were born.

Proximity isn’t a substitute for experience.

Peter Shier Toronto

With care

Re Getting The Phone Call No Parent Wants To Receive (Sept. 30): We have gone through a similar situation with our son Chris. Sadly, his outcome from cancer was not so positive: He died on Sept. 5, age 59.

However, the care he received from the cancer wing of Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria was exceptional. The doctors and nurses who looked after him on his many visits could not have been kinder or more effective. They prolonged his original prognosis of two to three months to 1.5 years. When his body was collected at 3 a.m., the staff on duty lined up by the elevator to see him leave, some in tears.

We know there is no easy solution to the shortages experienced across the country, but much pressure should be put on government to come up with answers quickly. Put tension on provincial and federal leaders, so that you can have some measure of satisfaction if cancer happens to you.

Ric and Liz Austin Gananoque, Ont.

Re Pay, Pal (Letters, Oct. 4): Two letter-writers state that the average income of family physicians is $331,000. But that is their gross income. From this they must deduct payments for office staff, office rental, medical supplies and equipment, insurance etc.

There is, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, no reliable data on overhead costs; they vary widely and may average about 30 per cent. So the average take-home pay for a family doctor is closer to $230,000.

Most doctors are also paid a fixed amount per office visit, whether it lasts five minutes or 20 minutes. As a result, those who spend extra time trying to provide the best care for patients will earn less.

Andrew Hodgson Ottawa

Re Canada’s Sinking Health Care System Needs More Than Timid Changes To Stay Afloat (Oct. 4): My wife was recently released from Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto after emergency surgery.

The hospital was unable to find a room for her, and we were forced to remain in the emergency hallway for five days. The best I could do was negotiate a better placement of her gurney against the wall and away from the trauma unit. It was like a war zone.

What did not fail were her caregivers – kind, sensitive and attentive to a person.

Change the Canadian health care system? Yes, but let’s start by giving health care workers hefty raises.

Patrick O’Neill Toronto

Better than

Re Doing A Good Thing Left Me Doubtful (First Person, Sept. 30): Essay-writer John MacMillan was left feeling that he was a “so-so Samaritan,” after attempting to help a young woman in a park. I hope he knows that being a “so-so Samaritan” is much better than being the person who looks at a woman in obvious distress and keeps on walking.

Mr. MacMillan and his wife worried about this person and took her some comforts. That he researched afterward how to handle a similar future situation proves further that his heart is most definitely in the right place.

I have taken the advice he uncovered and tucked it away for the next time I find myself in such a situation.

Christine McAuley Toronto

