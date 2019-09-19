Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor: What readers think of Justin Trudeau’s racist makeup

Open this photo in gallery Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a statement in regards to a photo of him wearing brownface makeup in 2001 during a scrum on his campaign plane in Halifax on Sept. 18, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed up in an Aladdin costume and wore brown makeup in 2001 while attending an Arabian Nights-themed gala. As a brown-skinned Canadian of East Indian descent, I accept that he did not consider it a racist act at that time.

The gala was held 18 years ago and, back then, people dressed up in all kinds of costumes, including Indigenous ones, without considering it racist. Nowadays, we would not consider it appropriate to dress up in the costume of another racial group, and we would certainly not darken our faces to mimic those of another race.

Our ideas of racism have changed over the past decades. Canadians should think about how their own thinking has evolved before jumping on the bandwagon of criticism.

Aby Rajani Toronto

I would normally find this commotion over brownface quite amusing if, at some level, I did not find offensive all those feigning outrage. It feels like stooping to patronize the minority vote. When it comes to racism, there are more serious issues to address, such as racial prejudices in the workplace and discriminatory hiring practices. That does not even include important election issues such as the SNC-Lavalin scandal, the impasse over the Trans Mountain pipeline or continuing apathy toward Indigenous issues.

I am dismayed that not a single political leader saw this for what it was – a costume worn for a theme party at a private gathering – and instead chose to raise hell and cry racism. If I must take offence, it is to the notion that others have decided to feel aggrieved on behalf of my community.

In the end, I think we have moved toward being too politically correct – which would actually be fine, if we were not applying these sensitivities to a fantasy world like the Arabian Nights.

Dinesh Raveendran Milton, Ont.

Not only is the Prime Minister in brownface, but his hand clearly rests on the chest of the woman beside him. Justin Trudeau seems to have neatly managed two offences in this photograph. He has only apologized for one thus far.

M. E. Phillips Toronto

It is completely appropriate to bring up past photos, videos and social-media postings in order to probe the character of politicians. Justin Trudeau’s inappropriate costumes and Andrew Scheer’s comments on same-sex marriage are both fair game.

However, the public is free to judge their characters based on how they responded to each revelation. In that regard, Mr. Scheer remains unable to unequivocally support same-sex marriage, whereas Mr. Trudeau’s clear regret – along with his record on minority-focused issues and the makeup of his cabinet – speaks volumes.

Salman Remtulla Mississauga

As I read about Justin Trudeau’s actions nearly 20 years ago at a party, I found myself also thinking of Andrew Scheer, who is being held to account for a past statement on same-sex marriage. I would not be surprised if stories about the NDP and Green Party leaders were also to appear. The truth is everyone has things in their past that they regret, were unaware of or ignorant about.

I do.

As a clergy person, I remind people weekly that they are “loved, forgiven and set free.” This invites us to start anew, to leave regret and shame behind. When we are our truest self, we are more conscious and aware, more able to make better choices based on the greater good.

I hope the politics of this election become less about shame-invoking and more about looking forward. We can’t waste time dragging one another through the mud. The world needs our best selves in order to create the best conditions for all to thrive.

John Pentland Reverend, Hillhurst United, Calgary

In April of 1965, an episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show entitled “Show of Hands” was broadcast. The husband and wife, played by Mr. Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore, had to hide their hands while attending a banquet as guests at a race-relations banquet. Before attending the dinner, they had inadvertently stained their hands black while helping their son dye a costume for a school play. As a result, they felt they had to wear gloves so as not to cause offence to their hosts.

Nearly 55 years ago, it was already understood by small-l liberals that blackface was unacceptable. When will big-L Liberals get the message?

Brian Caines Ottawa

After I saw the photo of Justin Trudeau in brownface from 2001, I went to listen to a Metropolitan Opera recording of Mozart’s opera The Abduction from the Seraglio. The educated and diverse audience for this production payed hundreds of dollars each to see a German operatic bass in brown makeup and period costume perform the role of Osmin, the manager of a Harem. How many culturally sensitive lines did this cross?

Surely it is vital to consider context, including what is said and intended, before making a snap judgment based purely on appearance.

Michael Owen London, Ont.

Fifty years ago, my Grade 6 class did a project studying a country of our choice. I chose Nigeria.

On presentation day, we were encouraged to dress in a costume traditional to our country. My parents helped me make a colourful body wrap and gele for my head, and paint my face brown using cocoa powder. My costume won accolades.

On another occasion, we made an “Indian princess” costume for Halloween. It was a bejeweled, fringed, burlap-sack dress complete with a papoose containing a dark-skinned doll.

Should we have made or worn these costumes? No. Would I do it today? No. I agree with Justin Trudeau that now we know better. And I accept his apology.

Elizabeth Ross Orillia, Ont.

Little did we know we were racists when singing blackfaced in a church minstrel show in Kitchener in 1953. Or when we were singing, blackened, a version of the Banana Boat Song during an army review in Kingston in 1959. But now we all know better. Canadians should be glad we’ve grown up – and out – toward the light.

John Marion Toronto

The brownface photo certainly reflects a youthful error in judgement. But am I going to punish myself by not voting for him? Absolutely not.

Jane Dickson Ottawa

Justin Trudeau’s wearing of racist makeup nearly 20 years ago shouldn’t be the problem. What concerns me the most is Mr. Trudeau’s manner when others find themselves in a situation like the one he is in now. He seems quick to judge others harshly, but his own egregious errors had been draped in silence.

He could have disclosed these transgressions at any point during the last four years and made it a teachable moment for the nation. He could have talked about his own insensitivities and ignorance, and how he is a better person now compared to who he was.

Such actions would have gone a long way toward fighting racist behaviour in our society. Instead, he chose silence.

Robert McManus Dundas, Ont.

The good people of Canada should come to their senses. As an American living under Donald Trump, I can assure you that Canadians are blessed to have an intelligent, progressive leader in Justin Trudeau. Don’t throw him out because of some 18-year-old photos of him in brownface. Most of us in the United States would gladly trade your Prime Minister for our President.

Doug Williams Minneapolis, Minn.

