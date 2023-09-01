Classroom politics

Re ”Conservatives need to leave kids alone on LGBTQ issues” (Opinion, Aug. 30): Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre has never met a dog whistle he didn’t want to blow. Following the lead of misguided conservative premiers, who all couch their comments in terms of parental rights, he is legitimizing the intolerance that reinforces the discomfort children experience in revealing they are not sexually aligned with the majority of their peers.

Schools must be a safe place for children and teachers, and school administrators shouldn’t be the sexuality and gender police. Parents who express surprise and discomfort over the sexual orientation of their child need to realize the issue wasn’t created by schools and would be much better advised to pay more attention and examine their own intolerance that contributed to their child’s unwillingness to share the information with them. Making teachers become the tattler would destroy the trust they work so hard to build with their students.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

As Pierre Poilievre continues to erase any notion of “progressive” from the former Progressive Conservative Party and rebrands it as the American Conservative Party of Canada, he pushes back the hands of time and threatens the rights of LGBTQ youth.

John Ibbitson is correct when he agreed that parents have the freedom to raise their children with their own values. However, interfering in one’s sexuality is not a parental right. One’s sexuality is a human right.

Martin Hunt Toronto

Pierre Poilievre says schools should leave LGBTQ issues to parents. He’s clearly wrong.

I expect many parents are not able to discuss this issue rationally. Their religious beliefs are not relevant. Public education needs to be part of the process to provide (hopefully) a neutral delivery of this issue that many find challenging.

In general, keeping any issue off the discussion table is never good. Just like banning books.

Peter D. Hambly Hanover, Ont.

John Ibbitson is wrong to insinuate that opposition by some conservatives who believe there’s a creeping takeover of our school system by trans activists is a dog whistle signifying a broader anti-gay sentiment.

I’m a Conservative supporter and gay, and very comfortable among my fellow party members. I also have a daughter from a previous marriage. Believe me, if her school had been pushing the gender-identity agenda on her when she was in school I, too, would have been up in arms.

I also do not mind standing up and being counted among the somewhat reticent group of gay people who actually feel nothing in common with everything in the alphabet soup that comes after LGB.

Parents of goodwill and common sense are right on the mark in this case; indeed, radicals, “leave the kids alone.”

Robert Johnston Toronto

False idols

Re “Trump’s criminal charges could actually boost his appeal for conservative Christians” (Opinion, Aug. 26): As our next federal election date approaches, Canadians must not get too complacent.

Observing the high jinks evolving with our neighbours to the south, we see their disgraced former president returning to grab the crown by positioning himself to be their next messiah. Surely, we see signs of similar scenarios here. Caveat emptor. In offering us sacramental wine in solidarity with our common struggles, we are possibly being served some snake oil. Right, left or centre, voters beware.

Marian Kingsmill Dundas, Ont.

Builders biding time

Re “Toronto-area home building shifts into low gear as developers pause or cancel projects” (Real Estate, Aug. 25): Housing developers are presenting a range of reasons why housing starts in the Greater Toronto Area are cooling despite the vision and desire of the Ontario government.

Two points stood out to me in the article. Firstly, Richard Lyall of the Residential Construction Council of Ontario is quoted as saying that developers are waiting until things settle down and become a little more “predictable.” It occurred to me that predictable might be a more digestible synonym for “profitable.”

Secondly, the article presents no mechanism by which the land in the Greenbelt released for development could counter this slowing trend. Premier Doug Ford, over to you.

Steve Zan Ottawa

Ontario Place problems

Re “The critics are wrong about Ontario Place” (Aug. 26): It may well be possible to come up with a satisfactory redevelopment for Ontario Place. However, the critics are concerned as much about the process as the end result.

For most projects of this nature, there would be substantial consultation with both the City of Toronto, whose jurisdiction Ontario Place lies in, and the public, prior to major decisions being made. Instead, the Ontario government made a deal with an Austrian company for 95 years, the lease details remain private, and the consultation process was after the fact. It reminds me of the Highway 407 fiasco under a previous conservative government.

Moreover, some aspects of the plan are clearly unsatisfactory, such as building a monster parking lot when there is going to be a transit stop at Ontario Place. Given that we are trying to reduce the number of cars on the road for climate-change reasons, and given that the Toronto Transit Commission is short of revenue and would appreciate extra riders, the parking lot proposal is positively mind-boggling. The actions of the Ontario government are not in keeping with a mature democracy, and when democracy is under threat, the critics are right to weigh in.

Adam Plackett Toronto

The problem with the Ford government’s plan for Ontario Place is that it is not designed for the future.

Climate change should be at the centre of every publicly funded project proposal. The cost associated with the heating and cooling of the huge Therme Group spa is only one example of why this plan is so out of step with our current climate crisis.

Sure, Toronto has a long tradition of waterfront amusements, but I really don’t see how this tradition fits with the drastic changes required to help cool our planet. As to the statement that “Toronto’s waterfront actually has loads” of parkland, since when do citizens become irate that their city has too many parks?

Karen Prandovszky Toronto

Have it your way

Re “Burger King must face lawsuit claiming its Whoppers are too small” (Online, Aug. 29): Burger King is being sued in a class-action suit in the United States for allegedly cheating customers who claim the company’s in-store menu signs depict a Whopper sandwich as being larger than it really is. Is this misleading advertising, or should I say a case of telling Whoppers?

Ken DeLuca Arnprior, Ont.

