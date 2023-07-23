Open this photo in gallery: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, prepare for the start of the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Que., on Sept. 9, 2021.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

In confidence

Re “The Liberal-NDP deal has changed the political game in ways we still haven’t grasped” (Opinion, July 15): In general elections, Canadians elect Parliaments, not governments.

The government that Parliament elects, by means of actual or assumed votes of confidence, function at the pleasure of that elected Parliament. If a political party wins the majority of seats and forms a majority government, Parliament’s approval is assumed.

A vote of confidence is the mechanism that allows two or more parties to form an agreement to support each other, as with the existing Liberal-NDP accord. While the political risks of such an accord are significant for both parties, it does affirm the legitimacy of Parliament’s approval by means of votes of confidence.

This outcome also demonstrates the centrality of Parliament’s role in the political life of Canada, something governments of all stripes and many political pundits would sooner we all forget.

Ron Waldie Toronto

Cuban outreach

Re “An island prison: Cubans still suffer as the free world looks away” (July 12): The biggest violation of the human rights of Cubans is the U.S. economic embargo imposed in 1962 and severely intensified under the Trump administration.

More than 200 measures were strategically targeted to cripple areas of the Cuban economy: travel, remittances, trade and business. Mr. Trump also put Cuba on a list of state sponsors for terrorism, when it is a country known for medical internationalism.

Unfortunately, Joe Biden has left the majority of Mr. Trump’s sanctions in place. This heightened embargo has led to severe shortages of food and medicines and considerable suffering for the Cuban population. It is no coincidence that this has led to demonstrations about living conditions and increased outward migration.

It is proposed that Canada join the United States in imposing further hardships. Instead, Canada should continue its long-standing policy, along with our allies in the European Union, of international co-operation, dialogue and engagement with Cuba.

Joan Bishop, Human rights activist Ottawa

Colleen Lundy, Professor emeritus, Carleton University Ottawa

Public beliefs

Re “Forcing all Canadian hospitals to offer MAID would be a toxic dose of intolerance” (Opinion, July 15): Most soi-disant “religious” hospitals are legacy institutions now overwhelming funded with public money. It is one thing to respect religious belief; it should be quite another to allow these de facto public institutions to impose religious morality on the public that uses them.

Formalize the public nature of all hospitals and medical assistance in dying as a treatment option for those suffering with incurable or terminal illness. If some health care staff object to MAID on religious grounds, let them do so.

Though how they could stand by and watch those in desperate pain, begging for the relief of MAID, should call into question their fundamental beliefs in compassion.

Mike Hutton Ottawa

Doctors, nurses and hospital support staff should not be forced to provide medical assistance in dying. Such would be intolerant of individual personal beliefs.

The hospital is not an individual. It is publicly funded service with a duty to respect, insofar as possible, the beliefs of patients, particularly in their difficult final days. To refuse a legal service to such patients would indeed be a “toxic dose of intolerance.”

Yes, eventually we may have “death on demand.” How better to recognize the rights of individuals over their own bodies, in life and death?

Jim Ironside Calgary

Landing spot

Re “A crisis of neglect: How society can help those with mental illness” (Opinion, July 15): In the 1960s and 1970s, I grew up in Brockville, Ont., near a psychiatric hospital.

There was a farm on site that patients tended and a small stable of animals. Those on day passes walked by our house on their way downtown.

We often enjoyed the beautiful grounds, admiring the crops and groomed horses. Local women attended community teas, where they mingled with patients. I have since learned that these institutions were placed in smaller towns because it was determined that they were more accepting of patients.

When deinstitutionalization began, I wondered how these souls would fend for themselves with little concrete support. The outcome is now plainly visible.

In the long term, large-scale institutional care may not be the solution. But all are deserving of, as psychiatrist Thomas Insel states, “people, place and purpose.”

Heather Row St. Catharines, Ont.

Clubhouse International began in 1948 in New York. Due to the success of its evidence-based model of psychosocial rehabilitation, there are now more than 320 models in more than 30 countries that serve 100,000-plus members annually.

The program takes the form of an attractive community centre for people with mental illness to find peer support, achieve self-reliance and use their skills and talents to get their lives back on track. Research shows that members and their communities benefit from higher employment rates, decreased hospitalization, reduced incarceration, improved well-being and substantially lowered costs to social service departments.

Clubhouse International is recognized by the World Health Organization, and last month Prince William announced his Homewards initiative at the Mosaic Clubhouse in London. PBS also recently highlighted the Clubhouse model on the show Healthy Minds.

Jackie Powell, Chair, Connections Place Clubhouse Victoria

Call answered

Re “Face to face” (Letters, July 15): My grandson, wearing his grandfather’s legal robes, was also among the new lawyers recently called to the bar of Ontario. He is the fourth generation of lawyers in our family, whose origins are in Eastern Europe.

The ceremony did not only reflect a huge range of ethnic diversity: When one man’s name was called, another man in the audience rose and shouted joyfully, “That’s my husband!” to great applause.

Lesley Barsky Toronto

What the doctor ordered

Re “Bottoms up” (Letters, July 15): The “Guinness is good for you” campaign that a letter-writer remembers started many years ago. The many colourful, funny and memorable ads and posters, often featuring toucans balancing full glasses of the dark liquid on their beaks, were a constant source of amusement for us in Britain.

Whether it was good for you might be argued by my recollection of the time when my aunt was in hospital in London, suffering from anemia; she was given a glass of Guinness every day. She loved it!

Alison Kyba Guelph, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com