Game-changer

Re “The Liberal-NDP deal has changed the political game in ways we still haven’t grasped” (Opinion, July 15): The important thing would be to not isolate the 30 per cent of conservative Canadians. It should be possible for nearly all Canadians to feel they have an equal and respected political place that is not on the other side of some wall.

Politics feels too partisan now. There must be a way to have everyone in the discussion, not the argument. While I am more on the liberal side of things, most of my friends are thoughtful conservatives, or thoughtful people who are disgusted with politics.

Government, and the politics that bring people to government, should be about a democracy in which everyone can feel confident that their values – except hatred and violence – are accepted and understood.

Glenn Brown Pickering, Ont.

Could we one day see the Conservatives and the NDP finding common cause in support of electoral reform? Well, maybe.

The NDP had a chance for electoral reform with the current supply-and-confidence agreement and it was apparently never raised. The NDP, whose platform has regularly included a large plank for proportional representation, had the chance to at least try to force the Liberals, who once upon a time campaigned on introducing reform, to keep a promise to improve our elections. Instead, the NDP opted for a dental program.

Based on the evidence, I suggest that the thought will remain just that.

Nelson Smith Toronto

The only thing I consider baked into the electoral system is an aversion to extremist nonsense.

The party on the right seems obsessed with mining hatred and feeding ignorance and conspiracy. So the problem isn’t the electoral system. The problem, then, is that there is no longer a centre-right party that embraces knowledge and understands the market economy.

Lyle Clarke Whitby, Ont.

Stretch on

Re “B.C. port union withdraws strike notice as Ottawa weighs options” (Online, July 19): The work stoppage has already had a deleterious effect on our economy.

Incoming shipping containers are stuck in storage yards and exports can’t reach customers. Thousands of businesses employing millions of Canadians rely on the dependable transportation of goods across our country and into and out of our ports. The delays caused by this summer strike will be felt into the fall and even the winter.

The two sides tried their best to reach an agreement but are now back to square one. The government should reconvene quickly and pass back-to-work legislation to keep our western ports open.

Every day of dithering risks more businesses going under and more Canadians out of work.

Jason Shron Thornhill, Ont.

Oil state

Re “Is Canada seeking too much credit for its natural gas as a climate-change cure?” (Report on Business, July 15): If the idea that our potential liquefied natural gas shipments would be relatively small – making little to no dent in emissions reductions in China – is taken to its logical conclusion, it could rightly be extended to Canada’s entire climate action plan.

Our contributions totalled a near-irrelevant 1.6 per cent of global emissions in 2018. And yet we still make an effort.

With LNG exports ramped up, we could carve away market share from countries with poor human rights records. Lucrative jobs, government revenues, a product that can reduce global coal usage: Sounds pretty good for Canada, doesn’t it?

David Roy Toronto

Re “Oil sands can’t meet federal emissions targets without production cuts, analysis finds” (Report on Business, July 17): If global oil consumption drops substantially by 2030 in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, then Canada’s oil sands production would decrease anyway because we are a high-cost producer in the global market.

If global oil consumption does not drop substantially by 2030, then we all would have much bigger problems. Alberta’s magical thinking about “net zero” oil sands production seems particularly implausible in a shrinking market.

Stephen Tyler Victoria

Easy access

Re “How can Canada fix its FOI systems? Norway, Mexico and others may offer solutions” (July 18): In contrast to Sweden’s admirable freedom of information laws for public information is its limited freedom to keep private information private.

To test that, I used Swedish websites to see what information I could get on some old friends. As in Canada, I could get their addresses and phone numbers, but also their dates of birth; who they live with and their ages; information on their cars, professions, employers and incomes; pictures and market values of their homes.

Anyone in Sweden can also call up a university and get a transcript of someone’s marks.

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

Copy that

Re “Why we need copyright reform now” (Opinion, July 15): Collective licensing functioned in Canada for less than two decades, and many in the education community felt it was a form of legal coercion. Now that Access Copyright has lost multiple Supreme Court decisions (including in 2021), everything is shifting back to the pre-1994 status quo.

In 2007, the Friedland Report noted that Access Copyright received approximately 75 per cent of its revenue from education, while the U.S. Copyright Clearance Center received only 12 per cent of its income from education. Maybe the time has come to stop funding Canadian publishing off the backs of education?

Surely there is a fairer way to generate funding for Canadian publishers?

Robert Tiessen Calgary

As an author, I have sympathy for anybody trying to live off royalties and Access Copyright payouts. But as a professor, I don’t believe that universities are stealing the work of Canadian authors.

In the old days, universities paid Access Copyright fees to license photocopied collections of articles and book chapters, which were then sold at exorbitant prices to students. It was a good alternative to having hundreds of students chasing the lone paper copy of an assigned reading in the library.

But now university libraries pay to license the digital distribution of articles, e-books and other materials. Granting agencies also typically require publicly funded research to be published in venues that are freely available online.

Why would anybody not link students to material that is free to everyone, or to licensed digital material they already pay for through tuition?

John Sandlos Professor, Memorial University of Newfoundland; St. John’s

