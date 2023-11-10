Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to speak to the press in Longueuil, Que., on Nov. 9.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Turn back time

Re “Liberals assume power for the first time” (Moment in Time, Nov. 7): So 150 years ago the Liberals first came to power under prime minister Alexander Mackenzie. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would like to turn the page on his performance since 2015, but perhaps he should turn back not to 2015 but to 1873. Some of those original Liberal values – honesty, integrity in government contracting, and fiscal prudence – seem to have been lost in time.

John Morgan Ottawa

According to this Moment in Time, the government “made fiscal prudence a defining feature of the new Liberal administration.” It is a pity that the current Liberal government seems to have lost the “defining feature” of the party’s first administration.

R. Kelly Shaughnessy Burlington, Ont.

Stay or go?

Re “Biden and Trudeau face down their political mortality” (Opinion, Nov. 8): After reading Andrew Coyne’s thoughts on the political mortality of Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau, I found myself wondering about Mr. Trudeau’s options. Clearly, he can stay on, and either beat the polls or go down in flames, fighting the good fight. Or maybe he will follow his father’s example and go for a late-night walk on Feb. 29.

Nigel Brachi Edmonton

Paying the piper

Re “Canada on track to miss 2030 emissions-reduction targets, federal audit finds” (Nov. 8): Emissions reduction and related climate policies do not translate into nearly enough election votes for political parties across most of Canada to get serious on climate. I have seen it first-hand.

As an Alberta NDP candidate who knocked on thousands of doors during the 2023 provincial election – even in the midst of smoke-filled skies and evacuations – I can count on one hand how many people wanted to talk about climate policy.

Climate is a classic tragedy of the commons tale. Slogans like “axe the tax” gain traction because the true cost of emissions at the individual level is nearly impossible for most people to grasp. Achieving collective action on climate is an incredibly difficult challenge anywhere, but it is particularly more so in jurisdictions where governments are beholden financially and otherwise to emitting industries (that is, Canada).

Canada will continue to miss emissions targets until more people suffer direct financial loss from climate change. How that happens remains to be seen, but only then will the true cost of individual emissions begin to be realized, and more votes will correlate with strong policy to address climate.

Shaun Fluker, Associate professor of law, University of Calgary Calgary

Re “Premiers unite to appeal for ‘fair’ carbon-price approach” (Nov. 7): It was ever thus, it seems. Most people seem to be intellectually in support of putting a price on carbon. But, emotionally, they’re not ready to face the music.

Chris Gates Cobourg, Ont.

Home defence

Re “‘Mom-and-pop’ investors must be addressed” (Report on Business, Nov. 9): This is yet another commentary in a long line of recent contributions attacking the role of small landlords in the issue of housing affordability.

I’ve been a small landlord in Toronto for 30 years and I very much doubt if that proportion of housing stock owned by investors has changed much.

Close to half of the renters looking for accommodation do not want to live in a corporate tower block, preferring instead to live in an apartment in a real house. These properties are typically multiresidential buildings containing two, three or four units. They do not command premium prices on the resale market and are not typically attractive to buyers looking for a property, first time or otherwise.

What they do is supply is a massive amount of good quality rental stock that are in real neighbourhoods. Housing affordability now, and in the past, is directly linked to interest rates, not foreign buyers nor investors.

Bill Chappell Toronto

Driving down costs

Re “Auto unions’ wage-increase wins could lead to hard times for employees down the road” (Report on Business, Nov. 4); “Union wage gains could threaten EV transition” (Report on Business, Nov. 1): Well, that didn’t take long.

Within days of Canadian and U.S. autoworkers beginning to make up lost ground on wages, with significant union contract improvements, Globe and Mail business columnists seized on these labour gains.

I don’t recall similar alarm bells going off over the 25-per-cent hike in car prices over the past three years, or recent record company profits, or the autoworkers’ declining living standards since they gave up wages and benefits to help automakers survive the Great Recession of 2007-09.

What a better business world it would be (for business!) if workers simply accepted the wages and conditions set by employers.

Myer Siemiatycki Toronto

Autoworkers should not be “doing high fives” and enjoying their “moment in the sun.” The workers who have been around for a while and paying attention will realize that, with their new contracts, by 2028 they will earn less than the wages they earned in 2007.

In 2007, the top wage was $28 an hour. The Bank of Canada inflation calculator online indicates that the equivalent wage in 2023 is $39.66 an hour. Assuming inflation will be 3 per cent on average over the next four years, the equivalent wage in 2028 would be $45.98 an hour. The top wage in the new contract will be $42 an hour by 2028.

So, the autoworkers will be “enjoying” an almost $4-an-hour pay cut (or approximately $8,000 a year) relative to 2007. This contract will indeed “lead to hard times” because the people who are integral to making record profit for these companies keep getting paid less for their labour.

Timothy Kwiatkowski London, Ont.

Into the mystic

Re “Magic Mushrooms are following a path well-trodden by cannabis” (Opinion, Nov. 7): The prohibition of psychedelics never had a factual basis. They were criminalized for political purposes. Evidence of their benefits is now considerable and growing. Their benefits far exceed their harms when used wisely and carefully.

When I eat magic mushrooms or other psychedelic materials, I invite a sacred experience. Not a drug. My first encounter with these materials began at the age of 79. My third such encounter, in a careful and protected setting as always, was the most profound spiritual experience of my life. So far. When used wisely, these materials may offer incomparable opportunity for inner personal healing and growth.

Thank you André Picard for this column. Public policy responses should indeed focus on education. As quickly as possible. And let’s consider them the sacred plant medicines that they once were and yet can be again.

Katherine Kimbell Ottawa

