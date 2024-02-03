Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh as Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre looks on at a Tamil heritage month reception, on Jan. 30, 2023 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Which way?

Re “The old left-centre-right political axis has been replaced” (Opinion, Jan. 27): Political outcomes will depend upon alignment with voters’ “aspirations and concerns.” This is new? Still, the theory of aristocratic elites versus populists gives pause for thought.

As for leading a better country, my vote is with those who have “elite” skills. I think that “elite” talent and experience is mistakenly confused with narrow, aristocratic self-interest. The act of being highly competent is turned into a pejorative. That’s been a slippery slope historically which has, in some sad cases, ended badly for the educated and skilled.

Canada can prosper when we celebrate an elite group of worldly, experienced, diverse, intelligent and connected leaders at the helm. The trick is making that align with voting tastes.

Success to Canadians if there’s a party that solves for both.

Steve Falk Aurora, Ont.

Preston Manning posits that both Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh “appear to be increasingly losing touch with the majority of Canadians” due to their favourable, elitist backgrounds. Really?

Most Canadians would do well to remember the support provided to the “average Canadian” by the Liberals with the support of the NDP, including the Canada Child Benefit, $10-a-day daycare, dental care, the promise of pharmacare and subsidies during the pandemic.

Not bad for out-of-touch aristocratic elitists.

Patsy Peters Vancouver

I would say that today’s political contests are between aristocratic elitists, who believe they know what Canada needs and how to get there, and populist elitists, who likewise believe they know what Canada needs and how to get there.

They differ slightly in ideology and offer marginal differences. It looks like smoke and mirrors on both sides.

To paraphrase columnist Andrew Coyne, the Liberals and Conservatives are both unserious parties, apparently ignorant of the position Canada finds itself domestically and globally, with nary a word on how to revive our fortunes, increase investment and move us to a path of increased prosperity.

Pierre Poilievre appears focused on “owning” the Liberals, while Justin Trudeau panders to “progressives.” A pox on both their houses.

We need better.

Peter Pauker Ottawa

I donned Preston Manning’s political spectacles, but despite cleaning them and squinting, all I saw were many political parties with plans that don’t align with the lens of “peace, order and good government.”

Jack Lipinsky Toronto

Be civil

Re “A civil Canadian society needs solid civic education” (Editorial, Jan. 27): I was a social studies teacher for 30 years. For most of that time, I was also a debate coach.

In tournaments, student teams had to debate on both sides, affirmative and negative, of the same resolution. I sometimes wondered whether this merely encouraged dilettantism, but on reflection I realized this was the best way to get students to genuinely consider arguments for a perspective with which they did not necessarily agree – in other words, to see something from another person’s point of view.

There’s no better way to help students “debate controversial issues in a civil manner.” Formal debating should be part of curriculum.

Likelihood of this happening? Small.

James Duthie Nanaimo, B.C.

In a recent conversation with my 26-year-old daughter, I asked, “Where do you get your news?”

At first there was silence. Then, “Twitter.” She said that she knew the headlines of issues.

If our young people are getting their information and depth of information in 280 characters or less, we are in deep trouble. We are in a crisis of misinformation and disinformation. We have simplified life’s issues at the expense of deeper understanding that helps us identify accurate information and make wise choices.

Civics education should be essential for everyone – or else.

John Pentland Calgary

To the left

Re “When extremist activists drive the left to oblivion, what will remain?” (Opinion, Jan. 27): I think contributor Stephen Marche’s suggestion that Canadian immigrant groups “leave your shoes at the door” is a bit oversimplified.

Groups are quite justified in promoting freedom or human rights in their homelands, as long as they do so in non-violent and non-obstructive ways. Long before vandalism against Indigo bookstores, there were people who demonstrated peacefully outside stores. We have laws against vandalism and they should be applied equally, regardless of whether alleged vandals act with political motivation.

I am not sure I agree that Canada cannot make one iota of difference in the Middle East. A columnist for another newspaper recently wrote that Canada is well positioned to push for Palestinian statehood, citing Brian Mulroney’s role in marshalling Western support against apartheid in South Africa.

However, it may be too early to know whether there is another Lester Pearson or Brian Mulroney among Canada’s elected or career diplomats.

Bruce Couchman Ottawa

Young university students, using words of the past, might tell contributor Stephen Marche to get real.

The young, by their very being, are critical non-conformists who will not stop pointing out that the old, unjust, hypocritical ways aren’t working. The world is a mess and they suffer the most for the mistakes of the establishment. Thus, it’s understandable why they demand timely, progressive change.

If the young’s countercultural view of social justice for all were really dominant today, there would likely be a ceasefire in Gaza and a fair compromise with a two-state solution, as well as stricter climate change legislation, stronger gun laws, reasonable abortion on demand and increased trans rights.

History demonstrates that young, fair-minded, aspirational justice-seekers have improved society overall. The human rights revolution of the 1960s made our lives better.

Fortunately time favours the young, whose positive influence will outlast any false accusations.

Tony D’Andrea Toronto

Root of it

Re “Why business needs the humanities: Focusing on STEM degrees has its own economic cost” (Report on Business, Jan. 27): I was reminded of a quote from scientist and author Clifford Stoll: “Data is not information, information is not knowledge, knowledge is not understanding, understanding is not wisdom.”

I first ran across this in a British report on the 2008 financial crisis.

James Keeley Calgary

The values so desperately needed in our world – insight, respect, justice, compassion – are not STEM values. They are human values.

University presidents, senates and boards should be asking whether their graduates are up to the challenges of being human in the world we are leaving in their hands.

Paul Gooch Toronto

..................................................................................................................................

