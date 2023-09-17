Open this photo in gallery: Sheri Levergood spends time with her mother, Janet Levergood at a long-term care residence where Janet now lives in Waterloo, Ont. on April 4.Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Tax breaks

Re “Liberals target grocers with changes to Competition Act, threaten tax measures if prices don’t stabilize” (Report on Business, Sept. 15): With consumers in need of relief from food inflation and the restaurant sector in need of help recovering from pandemic lockdowns, I propose the removal of tax from restaurant meals (excluding alcohol).

This would also make any needed tax increases by underfunded provincial governments much more palatable.

Marc Storjohann Mississauga

On democracy

Re “The courts cannot be democracy’s last, best hope” (Opinion, Sept. 9): An American judge, who rejoiced in the unlikely name of Learned Hand (1872-1961), may have said it best in an address given at the 250th anniversary of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in November, 1942:

“This much I do know – that a society so riven that the spirit of moderation is gone, no court can save; that a society where the spirit flourishes, no court need save; that in a society which evades its responsibility by thrusting upon its courts the nurture of that spirit, that spirit in the end will perish. What is the spirit of moderation? It is the temper which does not press a partisan advantage to its bitter end, which can understand and will respect the other side, which feels a unity between all citizens – real and not the factitious product of propaganda – which recognizes their common fate and their common aspirations – in a word, which has faith in the sacredness of the individual.”

Hamar Foster KC; Professor emeritus, University of Victoria

On the job

Re “We must end the unwitnessed safe supply of opioids” (Opinion, Sept. 9): For 17 years, I have volunteered with a wild animal rehabilitation centre. Last year, I was called to assist with a raccoon family near downtown Victoria.

The mother was frothing at the mouth and staggering. She and her babies were sent to the centre.

I suspected the mother had been poisoned and began looking for possible sources. Behind a manicured hedge and power box, I noticed pills and prescription bottles.

Picking up one of the labels, I felt a prick in my finger through my thick leather gloves. Kicking aside discarded food packaging, I was stunned to find a pile of needles and more pills.

I was fortunately cleared of any diseases. Unfortunately, the mother raccoon died a horrible death from ingesting oxycodone. It could have been children or pets who found the pills or needles, playing on what is a designated greenway.

We should shut down so-called safe supply.

Kerri Ward Victoria

Long-term plans

Re “Long-term care inspections in Ontario stopped for at least seven weeks at start of COVID-19 pandemic: report” (Sept. 8): Yes, COVID-19 was devastating for residents and exposed multiple flaws and deficiencies in Ontario’s long-term care homes. But these deficiencies existed long before the virus.

A provincial framework, quietly introduced in the fall of 2018, effectively ended regular comprehensive inspections that hold operators accountable for keeping residents safe and healthy – in the face of COVID and in “normal” times.

Our advocacy group for quality long-term care has argued again and again for the reinstatement of annual, unscheduled, proactive, comprehensive inspections with thorough and timely follow-through on any non-compliance. Recent legislative changes such as the Fixing Long-term Care Act still fall short of making these inspections mandatory. Implementation of proactive inspections (not responses to complaints or critical incidents) has been slow at best.

Meaningful inspections should be the first step in making sure provincial standards are met and residents are safe.

Kristle Calisto-Tavares Board president, Concerned Friends; Toronto

After 20 years of weekly specialist visits to the most varied long-term care facilities in the Greater Toronto Area, I fully disagree with the Ontario Ombudsman’s report.

I find that the serious and risky situation affecting almost all of our nursing homes is not a problem of inspection or control, but a failure of the government since June, 2019. That is when it split the former ministry of health and long-term care.

The current Ministry of Long-term Care doesn’t seem to know what it means to take care of the health and well-being of the geriatric population. Rarely if ever have I witnessed a single campaign geared at health prevention or education of residents and health care workers that originated from this ministry.

It should consult with health organizations of all types, or simply dismantle itself and go back to a single ministry for health and long-term care.

Luis Fornazzari MD,FRCP; geriatric mental health outpatient program, St. Michael’s Hospital; Toronto

Time spent

Re “Taught well” (Letters, Aug. 8): There has been much ado lately regarding teacher shortages in Ontario. Might I offer one more creative solution?

Reverse the government decision to turn a bachelor of education into a two-year program and return it to one year. Not only would twice as many graduates enter the education system, but it would also result in more applicants, since the process would be less expensive and less onerous.

After all, the decision to extend the certification process was made in no small part because of the then glut of teacher graduates.

Annette Kavanagh-Turner Guelph, Ont.

Priced out

Re “Toronto considers implementing a municipal sales tax” (Sept. 4): I would like to commend Mayor Olivia Chow on her ingenious approach to reducing traffic congestion in downtown Toronto.

By introducing a municipal sales tax, she would encourage Toronto shoppers to do all their shopping in Markham, Vaughan, Mississauga and Pickering. Furthermore, we would see retail businesses shut down in the city and the commercial tax base shrink.

If the tax also applies to services, then say goodbye to local hairdressers, cleaners, nail salons, etc. There is no end to the impact this tax would have on businesses in Toronto. It is too bad that city council seems intent on raising taxes, rather than finding ways to be more efficient and cut spending.

If Ms. Chow wants a derelict downtown like many American cities, she certainly seems to be going about it the right way.

Michael Firestone Toronto

Bowled over

Re “B.C. bowling alley’s human pinsetters are a relic of a lost age” (Sept. 4): In the mid 1950s my father owned the Sportsman’s Centre Bowling Lanes in Hamilton with former Tiger-Cat greats John Barrow and Gerry McDougall.

The 24 five-pine lanes used high-school students after class and on weekends, and whomever volunteered on weekdays. Sometimes it was the person who rented the shoes. It was a hazardous job for a small financial reward.

One day it was announced that automatic machines would be installed, which made our lanes the big news in Hamilton. Bowlers were amazed at the system of pinsetting. It didn’t always work, I recall, and some impatient bowlers would send an errant ball down the lanes to hit the pinsetter while in motion, creating the need for a reset that created some panic and delay.

Then a 48-lane 10-pin bowling alley opened in town and we suddenly had a sunset business that could not compete. Fond memories.

Neil McLaughlin Burlington, Ont.

