Lisa LaFlamme poses with her Canadian Screen Award for Best News Anchor, National, in Toronto, on Aug. 17.George Pimentel/The Canadian Press

Another prescription

Re Five Ways Experts Say Ontario Can Ease Pressure On Its Health Care System (Aug. 15): In his 2004 book Prescription for Excellence, Michael Rachlis observed that our health system focuses on acute care rather than the management of chronic disease, investments in home and community care, and team-based physician care.

While there has been some progress in these areas, investments are at the margins and most of our health care funding is spent on fee-for-service physicians, hospitals and drugs. Actions and policy should pivot toward the fixes recommended by Dr. Rachlis, including a robust health human resources strategy and investments in the social determinants of health, which in turn should reduce acute care needs.

Steve Lurie CM; adjunct professor, University of Toronto

Paid in full

Re Canada Is Already In The Paid Plasma Biz (Opinion, Aug. 13): Thanks to columnist Robyn Urback for bringing attention to the fact that Canada is already in the business of paying for plasma. I find that warnings from the likes of BloodWatch and the Canadian Health Coalition regarding potential expansion are not consistent with established safety data.

Thousands of Canadians are alive today because they have been receiving plasma-derived medicinal products for decades from compensated donors. Many Canadians suffer from blood disorders requiring plasma-derived therapies, including but not limited to alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. It is the only specific treatment for the disease, but it takes 900 plasma donations to treat just one alpha-1 patient for one year.

Canada already purchases plasma-derived therapies from manufacturers who collect plasma from compensated donors in the United States. If it is acceptable to import lifesaving paid plasma therapies, why can’t a compensation model be established in Canada through public-private partnerships with those same manufacturers?

Angela Diano Windsor, Ont.

A word

Re Intractable Problems, Like Homelessness, Are Getting Harder To Solve (Aug. 12): Columnist Gary Mason castigates those opposed to the construction of a 13-storey social-housing project in Kitsilano as NIMBY, a term that stigmatizes organized communities as irrational and selfish. One can only marvel at the sheer audacity of people objecting to this facility – many of whose occupants would be people with severe addiction and mental-health issues – being built right across the street from a school.

In a public hearing on this project, Simon Fraser University professor Julian Somers (an expert on homelessness, mental illness, addiction and crime) referred to evidence showing that unaddressed mental illness plays a central role in British Columbia’s homelessness crisis, and stated his opposition to the proposal because “the built form of this building is markedly at odds with that evidence.”

Steve McClure Vancouver

Toronto’s Doug Ford

Re Vote Ford For Mayor Of Toronto (Editorial, Aug. 16): A headline that manages to be both insightfully timely and terrifyingly prescient.

Doug Ford’s “strong mayor” legislation will have a dangerous effect over the next four years, even if John Tory somehow limits the damage. But – and I think this must surely be Mr. Ford’s intention – imagine how bad things will be if, in 2026, it is his nephew Michael Ford who is positioned to have those strong-mayor powers, and to whom the headline could be referring.

Doug Ewart Toronto

If Doug Ford expects mayors to adhere to provincial mandates, he would have to appoint them.

Otherwise, pesky electorates in large cities will inevitably elect unreliable mayors, as they have been wont to do since the days of the Family Compact that Mr. Ford seemingly wants to bring back.

George Haeh Lethbridge, Alta.

People for parks

Re Parks Are For People. Not Cars (Editorial, Aug. 12): We locals around Toronto’s High Park have learned to keep out of the way of speeding cars and cyclists.

The speed limit in the park, by the way, is 20 kilometres an hour for all vehicles. In my experience, cyclists usually travel faster than cars. I think handing out tickets is a good thing for both.

But to close High Park to cars would be a real hardship for people like me with mobility issues, people with children and groups meeting for family gatherings or picnics. It’s a long way from one end to the other in this beautiful 400-acre park. Parking facilities are abysmal outside the park and there are no public vehicles to move people around (except for the little red train, only available in the summer).

We shouldn’t need extreme solutions, just better enforcement.

Lynda Curnoe Toronto

Off air

Re Grey Matters: LaFlamme’s Hair Colour Was An Issue With CTV Boss (Aug. 18): To have the head of a national media organization question whether or not a national media figure should or should not have natural grey hair is disgusting.

Bill Reinhart Halifax

How ironic. Having not apparently used any grey matter regarding Lisa LaFlamme’s employment as an anchor, her former CTV News bosses probably have a lot more grey hairs themselves – a byproduct of many Canadians’ distaste of their seemingly ageist and sexist decision-making.

Toby Zanin Toronto

I am 51. I do not need to stay up until 11 p.m. to watch a newscast, Lisa LaFlamme’s talents notwithstanding. I can now learn about the news at the top and bottom of every hour all day, including on CTV News Channel.

The “star anchor” is a dwindling commodity, and Ms. LaFlamme’s dismissal feels like a reflection of the times. Frankly, I don’t think it matters to most people who reads the news to them.

James Phillips Toronto

Thank you for freeing up 30 minutes of my time each evening. I will put it to good use.

David Yolles Hamilton

I am joining the chorus of voices urging CBC to grab Lisa LaFlamme while she is available and make a statement that intelligent women are to be valued and not discarded.

As a family doctor, I treat women every day who become anxious and depressed or refuse to eat because they cannot live up to some fallacy that is portrayed in media. I urge CBC to grab the opportunity as Canada’s public broadcaster and do the right thing.

Make a statement on behalf of Canadian women.

Suzanne Strasberg MD, CCFP, ICD.D; Toronto

As many commenters have pointed out, it’s not what Bell Media has done but how it was done. There should have been a more respectful process to acknowledge and honour Lisa LaFlamme’s lengthy, successful career.

Twenty-five years ago, when health care in Ontario was being “restructured” (yet one more time), I was a senior administrator of a home care program. Imagine my shock to learn that, after 20 years, I was being terminated – and notice was delivered to the door of my home.

A couple of years later, my partner, who was a 30-year employee in a senior position in parks and recreation, received a call while driving that advised of termination immediately. These ways of terminating people are insensitive, disrespectful and hurtful.

Is this the kind of work world we want for our future? We think that Bell Media should be ashamed. Prospective viewers will not soon forget.

Carol Dockrell Meaford, Ont.

Re Behind The News (Letters, Aug. 19): A letter-writer points out that we have rights regarding CTV and he has chosen to stop watching its media.

I, too, have rights and I have chosen to sell my BCE shares – and flaunt my silver hair.

H.L. Einarson Richmond, B.C.

