Exit music

Re Liz Truss Leaves In Disgrace, While Britain Is Left To Despair (Oct. 21): One thing Liz Truss’s resignation seems to proves is that, after a disastrous economic plan sent Britain into financial crisis, trickle-down economic strategy is a failing one.

Canadians should take note.

Sheila Petzold Ottawa

Quality of care

Re Why We Can’t Fix Medical Care At The Expense Of Young Canadians’ Finances (Report on Business, Oct. 15) and Canada’s Health Care System Is Stuck In The Past (Opinion, Oct. 15): Two opinions on Canadian health care present starkly different paths forward for a system in crisis.

One reflects on past errors but also recognizes that current and future generations cannot continue with the same flawed model. Meanwhile, the other diagnoses the problem as a disparity between governments’ idealized visions of health care, rather than a need for better balance between quality, speed and cost.

I suggest that scope is also a key factor. As well as greatly improving the quality of life, our medical industry also seems obsessed with increasing the quantity of life without regard to the costs.

Leadership does indeed demand choices. But first society should have a realistic vision of what to expect from our limited contribution to good health care.

Len Ashby Toronto

MAID debate

Re On MAID, Canada Is On A Slippery Slope (Opinion, Oct. 15): I find myself endorsing two extremes of the debate.

I love, respect and cherish life. Mine is suffused with joy and meaning by forest walks with my exuberant dog. It is an extraordinary gift to be alive to magnificent forms of plant, animal and human life.

But I think we take life altogether too seriously. We often fail to consider quality of life. As a result, we are collectively inclined to extend and protect it at all costs. We may discount the reality that physical or psychological pain, for some people, makes life intolerable.

Faced with that harsh reality, people should have the right to end their lives. I think our natural fear of death and pervasive religious convictions often cloud the issue.

Life is a human right, but so too should be the right to end it when there’s no prospect of joy, when it’s not worth living.

Michael Craig Owen Sound, Ont.

Re Why The Expert Panel On MAID And Mental Illness Didn’t Deliver On Its Responsibilities (Opinion, Oct. 15): Thanks to contributor Ellen Cohen for her cautionary view on the expansion of medical assistance in dying to those living with mental illness. She sounds an alarm as we enter a “brave new world” in which MAID may be far more accessible than medical assistance in living.

Donnie Friedman Toronto

Market forces

Re Elon Musk’s Problems Are Our Problems, Too (Report on Business, Oct. 15): While there are many hurdles that electric vehicles face in replacing internal combustion engines, I do not agree with comparisons to early cars and the iPhone.

At no time did early Ford models gain market share by requiring that people stop using horses; rather, the market decided that it just really liked motor cars.

The iPhone’s emergence was driven by the market deciding what it preferred, not by government decisions to force BlackBerry and others to stop making phones.

Yet somehow many think that if only governments can coerce people to buy EVs by eventually banning ICE vehicles, consumers will cheerfully go along.

Wayne Gibson Toronto

Get to class

Re Why An Ontario School Board Has Emerged As A Battleground For Ideological Politics (Oct. 15): If Waterloo Region District School Board education director jeewan chanicka and his opponents were to spend a year in the halls and classrooms of a school, they would see a gloriously messy, imperfect amalgam of everything good and bad in the world. They might realize that schools aren’t in need of direction to stop teaching critical race theory, or memos saying students are too fragile to witness the celebration of a festival.

Mr. chanika and his opponents are responding to e-mails, letters and phone calls often made by the loudest, not the most informed, voices. They should hang out in a school long enough to know what is really going on, then address those needs and stop reacting to trolls.

Wayne Nickoli London, Ont.

Not all cheaters

Re Whatever It Takes (Opinion, Oct. 15): The compulsion an individual feels to cheat most likely stems from the thought that they will not get caught; the idea that it is easier than it seems.

It could potentially give individuals a certain thrill, something they cannot feel in their daily lives. But if we hear so much about cheating, why do individuals feel like they can get away with it?

While there are some people who get away with cheating, there are just as many who get caught.

Rachel Ariganello Mississauga

Started from the bottom

Re The World Has Changed, And So Should Opera (Arts & Books, Oct. 15): I suggest starting not at the top of the pyramid, but at the bottom. Supporting musicians from diverse backgrounds should start when they are young.

Changes should include more school music programs and no-cost private lessons to lower-income students. Mentorship and meaningful financial aid should not end upon graduation or the commencement of a job.

Yes, visible role models are important, but they should not be at the cost of an orchestra’s excellence. Having more diverse representation on stage is not a simple task.

Carolyn Christie Montreal Symphony Orchestra (retired); Kanata, Ont.

Tell me

Re What Colonialism Story Do You Want To Believe In? (Opinion, Oct. 15): Human history is a continuum of conquests and dominance cycles. From the Romans and Mongols to China and India in the distant past and numerous imperial empires since then, it’s neither right nor fair. But it has been a fact of human existence.

What behooves us now is to work together against another imperial victory, so as not to repeat mistakes of the past. Reconciliation between “conquered” nations and “conquerors” may be swifter if acknowledgments of past wrongs are followed by mutual understanding and constructive endeavours to ensure a better present and future for all.

Entrenched finger-pointing is compelling, but tends to polarize more deeply.

Monica Kucharski Burlington, Ont.

Whether we “want” it or not, this story should be carefully considered by all Canadians and incorporated into school curriculums.

David Hughes Glass Saugeen Shores, Ont.

